Late Night Open Thread: Prince of Reavers, Picking Through the Rubble

Late Night Open Thread: Prince of Reavers, Picking Through the Rubble

24 Comments

Like most of us, I descend from countless generations of reavers… or, more honestly, people who survived the reavers and their ‘desire for more cows‘. (People who invented that word, long before Firefly.)

Reavers are parasites who think they’re kings, like the Apartheid Princeling Bitchboy here. After all, reaving’s an honorable tradition in his family…

Most parasites hate sunlight, so:

    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      OT, the new season of The Crown has been getting negative reviews, but we are really enjoying it. I think Imelda Staunton is the best of the three Elizabeths. The episode we watched tonight, “Gunpowder,” is superb.

    4. 4.

      JaySinWA

      I don’t see many ads on Twitter after turning off the ad blocker and blocking a few bad actors, but tonight I saw an Apple ad. I was a bit surprised. It could be an old one resurrected to fill space as has been reported by other companies, I suppose.

      I wonder if the move to block twitter from the Apple Store and Google Play is going anywhere.

    5. 5.

      bbleh

      I assume Deep Thought — like, many dissertations, and maybe even conferences or something — has been put into how we might prevent the destruction of valuable social resources — imperfect, yes! but valuable in many respects — by charismatic people who inherit great wealth but never mature emotionally.  If so, I’d be interested to know if they have any conclusions other than “well … nah.”

    9. 9.

      Jackie

      More off-topic news:

      ”Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola on Wednesday became the first Alaska Native to win a full term in Congress, securing reelection along with Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola on Wednesday became the first Alaska Native to win a full term in Congress, securing reelection along with Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who both defeated challengers endorsed by former president Donald Trump after state officials finished a final round of vote-counting. Both defeated challengers endorsed by former president Donald Trump after state officials finished a final round of vote-counting.

      🥳👏🏻👏🏻🥳👏🏻👏🏻🥳

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/elections/2022/11/23/alaska-election-results/

    10. 10.

      Leto

      That thread from the former intern reads exactly the same as when people describe Trumpov’s operations. Imagine that.

      @JaySinWA: Someone should contact Tim Apple about it.

    12. 12.

      Martin

      @JaySinWA: We’ll see. If people do want to see it banned, then they have to lean really hard into breaking moderation. Failing to have a minimally adequate moderation system is how you get banned, and Truth Social has managed it. Twitter has a large enough user base to break it, but the users need to up their game.

      My advice would be to upload episodes of Apple TV shows like Ted Lasso and Severance. Twitters copyright strike system seems to be struggling pretty badly.

    15. 15.

      bjacques

      Mark Zuckerberg: Move fast and break things!
      Also Zuck: No! Not like that!

      Jack Dorsey: Something something accelerationism
      Also Jack: Hey, not so fast!

      Emo Musk: Shitposting is freedom!
      Also Emo: …except when it’s about me!

      Peter Thiel: (Oh, just let Death have the last word, like she always does)

      They love disruption when it’s not them getting disrupted (see Gavin Macinness), but now it’s their turn, through users telling off, if only by proxy, every boss, cop, or landlord whose shit they had to swallow, every dictator whose ass we had to kiss in the name of realpolitik. On Twitter, we’re giving edgelords, concern trolls and the dirtbag left a run for their money. *That* wasn’t shitposting—*this* is shitposting.

      Fire is a beautiful thing, for however long it lasts, and if the Twitter bonfire consumes Emo’s other fortunes (Tesla, Space-X) along with it, so much the better.

    17. 17.

      HumboldtBlue

      I stayed woke on my cooking last night and stirred up some refried beans. It’s the best bean dish I have made, and my beans and hocks are legendary.

    19. 19.

      Gravenstone

      @Jackie: I’m not sure many non-MAGA Republicans would vote for a MAGA speaker candidate, just as multiple MAGAts are currently being vocal in their intent not to support McCarthy. I foresee quite the shitshow trying to even elect their speaker.

    20. 20.

      Gravenstone

      Anyone else seeing rough parallels between the crew at SpaceX tasked with trying to steer Musk’s ego into making non-detrimental decisions and the self appointed “guardians” who thought they could do similar with Trump?

    24. 24.

      kindness

      It doesn’t matter which Republican becomes Speaker.  It will be short lived as the egos there all think they should be king.  And they will act upon it accordingly.  The Kreskin in me sees a few cycles of Rinse & Repeat before they figure it out.

