UncleEbeneezer

Our original plan for this trip had been to camp at Convict Lake, but when we realized we would need to be somewhere with decent cell phone reception, we had to abandon that. So after leaving VA Lakes we very much wanted to make sure we got a chance to stop at Convict Lake to explore.

To quote Wikipedia: Convict Lake is “situated in the Sherwin Range of the Sierra Nevada. It is known for its turquoise-blue water, the dramatic mountains (including Mount Morrison) that surround it, the trout fishing it affords, and its unusual history. The lake was renamed from its traditional Mono name by American settlers after an incident on September 23, 1871, in which a group of convicts escaped from prison in Carson City, Nevada, and took refuge near the lake. They were pursued by a posse, and after it caught up to the convicts, a shootout followed, in which a number of both posse members and convicts were killed or wounded. The remaining convicts who survived initially escaped but were eventually captured to be taken back to prison but were lynched instead.”