War for Ukraine Day 273: Russia Pounds Civilian Targets and Civilian Structure in Ukraine Again

War for Ukraine Day 273: Russia Pounds Civilian Targets and Civilian Structure in Ukraine Again

The Russians opened up and bombarded Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure again today.

More on this after the jump.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address to the UN Security Council from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Mr. President, Ladies and Gentlemen!

We expect a strong reaction from the world to today’s Russian terror. We expect the reaction of partners. We expect the reaction of friends – not just observers. We expect the reaction of all those who really recognize the UN Charter.

We are doing everything possible. Ukraine presented the Peace Formula. The world heard it.

10 points – how to restore the full power of the UN Charter violated by Russia, and guarantee the safety of Ukraine, the safety of Europe and all the peoples of the planet who suffer from the consequences of Russian aggression.

In response to our Peace Formula, Russia is following the steps of its formula of terror.

The very next day after I proposed the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the G19 summit in Indonesia, we received ten Russian missiles per each point of the Peace Formula.

The strikes continued.

We liberated Kherson – and as soon as the Russian army fled from there, it began to methodically destroy this city. Strikes every day.

This night – another missile attack on the Zaporizhzhia region, on the hospital – on the buildings where the maternity ward was located. Russian terrorists took the life of a baby – the child was 2 days old when it was killed by a Russian missile!

And then again – dead, dead, dozens of wounded. In the city of Vyshhorod this afternoon, a residential building was hit, 35 people were injured, 4 were killed.

This is one of the main points of the Russian formula of terror – missiles.

Only today – almost 70 missiles. Against our energy infrastructure.

Unfortunately, a residential building was also hit.

Hospitals, schools, transport, residential areas – everything was affected.

Russian terror led to a blackout – and not only in Ukraine. The light also went out in neighboring Moldova.

But the understanding of what Russia wants to achieve with such strikes should not disappear anywhere in the world.

Energy terror is an analogue of the use of weapons of mass destruction.

When the temperature is below zero outside, and tens of millions of people are left without electricity, heat and water as a result of Russian missiles hitting energy facilities, this is an obvious crime against humanity.

Ladies and Gentlemen!

Among you are representatives of a state that offers nothing to the world except terror, destabilization and disinformation. Any Russian formulas do not provide for anything else.

And that’s why I emphasize once again – it’s time to support the Ukrainian Peace Formula!

There must be no opportunity left for terror in the world!

That is why we are turning to our partners for support to protect our skies. We need modern and effective air defense and missile defense systems, and I thank everyone who is already helping.

What can a representative of a terrorist state tell you now? That civilians do not suffer from their missiles? Everything is obvious. It’s all too obvious.

And I urge you to take concrete steps to protect humanity and life!

Russia has long been trying to turn the UN Security Council into a platform for rhetoric. But the Security Council was created as the world’s most powerful platform for decisions and actions. This is what we can demonstrate.

The Security Council should provide a clear assessment of the actions of the terrorist state in accordance with Chapter Seven of the UN Charter. Ukraine proposes that the Security Council adopt such a resolution condemning any forms of energy terror.

Let’s see if anyone in the world will be able to say, along with Russia, that terror against civilians is supposedly a good thing.

I confirm the invitation from Ukraine regarding the mission of UN experts to critical infrastructure facilities of our country that have been or may be hit by Russian missiles.

It is necessary to give a proper assessment of damage and destruction. It should be stated that these are strikes against the very infrastructure that ensures the lives of tens of millions of people.

And finally, justice must be restored within the UN structures themselves.

The terrorist state should not participate in any voting on the issues of its aggression, its terror.

It is a stalemate when the one who caused the war, the one responsible for the terror, blocks any attempt by the UN Security Council to fulfill its mandate.

This is nonsense that the veto right is reserved for the one who is waging a criminal war.

It is necessary to lead the world out of this impasse.

It is absolutely possible.

The world should not be held hostage by one international terrorist.

Russia is doing everything to make the electric generator a more powerful and necessary tool than the UN Charter. We must and can return real meaning to all things – and above all to the UN Charter.

Your decisions are needed!

Thank you for the opportunity!

Thank you for your attention!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s more on today’s bombardment:

  • Same regards Rivne nuclear power plant. This becomes really bad
  • Ok russian war crimes inside Ukraine is none of the NATO business, but this energy terrorism poses very serious direct threats to the safety of entire Europe. For how long russia would be allowed to do that? An answer to this question lies in the hands of every Western leader
  • Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is switched to a full blackout mode, it works on diesel generators, acc to Energoatom

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Bakhmut and Kherson:

Good on Poland!

Here’s the latest aid package from the US:

Well this is interesting:

From Middle East Eye:

Turkey delivered dozens of TRLG-230 precision-guided missiles to Ukraine in the early summer, two sources familiar with the issue told Middle East Eye.

Developed by Turkish producer Roketsan, the 230mm TRLG-230 missile has high accuracy against targets within a range of 20-70 km, thanks to its global positioning system (GPS) and laser guidance.

The TRLG-230 can be combined with multiple rocket launchers, known as MLRS, whose American equivalent, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), has been very effective against the Russian forces in Ukraine.

MEE understands that around 50 TRLG-230 missiles have been shipped to Ukraine, confirming what defence blog Oryx reported on Monday. One source said as many as 200 missiles could have been shipped so far.

Orxy said in an article that the guided missile could be combined with Turkey’s famed Bayraktar TB2 armed drones, which could pinpoint targets for the guided missile and help successfully destroy them within a range of 70 kilometers.

Stijn Mitzer, an arms expert who runs Oryx, told MEE that Turkey was the first country to deliver such equipment to Ukraine, even before the United States had supplied its HIMARS, which first arrived in Ukraine in June.

“TRLG-230 missiles are destined for pinpoint strikes on target, rather than firing a lot of them at once as with a regular multiple rocket launcher,” he said.

Undated footage surfaced on Ukrainian social media on Tuesday night allegedly showing a TRLG-230 missile being fired in Ukraine, indicating that they are being used one at a time rather than in multiple firings.

 

Much more at the link!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Як і обіцяв, друга частина🤗 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ sonido original – Ju💋

The caption machine translates as:

As promised, the second part 🤗 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Good God, fuck russia. Zelenskyy has often referred to Ukrainians as indomitable, and ain’t that the truth. Yet russia refuses to realize it. I cannot begin to comprehend the thought processes behind what they’re doing. Although maybe there aren’t any…

      That photo of Patron with Sunak is very cute. Ambassadog!

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    7. 7.

      Ohio Mom

      Somewhat on topic I suppose.

      Every few days I take a look at Slava Malamud’s twitter. This tweet from a few days ago, on the occasion of Rishi Sunak’s visit to Ukraine, gave me a chuckle:

      Slava Malamud 🇺🇦
      @SlavaMalamud
      ·
      Nov 19
      9 months ago, I was expecting Zelensky to be dead any minute. He is now on his third British Prime Minister.

    8. 8.

      Jess

      @Urza: Seriously, I think more Americans have killed one another than Russians have killed Ukraines this week. Not to minimize the suffering over there…

    12. 12.

      Spanky

      russia is trying its hardest to add “murderer” to its status as a terrorist state.

      UMmmm, seems like they accomplished that many months ago.

    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      I don’t think I was aware of this, but it made me smile:

      Ausichicrinites zelenskyyi, an extinct species of feather star described on July 20, 2022 by a group of Polish paleontologists, is named after Zelenskyy “for his courage and bravery in defending free Ukraine”.

      I’m not 100% clear on the connection, but hey, it’s a nice sentiment.

