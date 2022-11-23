Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Random Scrambling

While we prep the serious eats…

White House Weddinghazi!!! filters down to the lower levels of the Wingnut Wurlitzer…


Not coffee — ice cream! They’ve already tried demonizing Nancy Pelosi’s freezer and Joe Biden’s cravings. ICE CREAM IS FOR DEMOCRATS AND PROBABLY MAKES YOU GAY.

    44Comments

    3.

      Jackie

      Liz Cheney is pissing off the J6 Committee.

      “….Now, less than six weeks before the conclusion of the committee’s work, Cheney’s influence over the committee’s final report has rankled many current and former committee staff. They are angered and disillusioned by Cheney’s push to focus the report primarily on former president Donald Trump, and have bristled at the committee morphing into what they have come to view as the vehicle for the outgoing Wyoming lawmaker’s political future.

      Fifteen former and current staffers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, expressed concerns that important findings unrelated to Trump will not become available to the American public.”
      More at the link:
      https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/11/23/liz-cheney-jan-6-committee/?utm_source=alert&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=wp_news_alert_revere&location=alert

    4.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Suzanne: Hanania is part of the crowd that is pushing that women should be identified for marriage as young as legally possible. Or, in some cases, even illegally possible.

    5.

      Adam L Silverman

      Sorry for bigfooting you. Just wanted to get the update up so I can go do my baking and then do a quick workout.

    6.

      Anyway

      Do we know which Dems were the recipients of SFB’s largesse? I read that he/FTX were one of the largest Dem/left donors this cycle but it’s hard to tell which PACs/Reps he funelled his millions to.

    7.

      Suzanne

      @Adam L Silverman: She got married before 30, which is pretty young these days.

      Whatever. I suspect many straight conservative men are just pedophiles.

      In general, I figure they are just salty that they can’t find a tradwife.

    14.

      M31

      a 3-year age difference? I almost typed “now do David Brooks” but then I threw up in my mouth

       

      actually I’m sure it’s because the woman is older, and if they ever find out she makes more money than the groom and he’s fine with that they’ll really lose it

    15.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: One of the things I have learned from lurking at social conservative media is that, in general, they are pissed that educated liberals (probably relatively secular) are doing better at marriage and family than evangelical trad types.

    16.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Jackie:

      Liz Cheney is pissing off the J6 Committee.

      Liz Cheney has opined that the insurrectionists are just a bunch of misled patriots who love their country. Focusing on the planning and financing of the attack on the Capitol would besmirch these brave conservatives.

      Example number I lost count why it’s never a good idea to ally too closely with Republicans.

    17.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      Their elites have convinced them they should be on the top of the world because they are part of the right tribe. Then they see us and they can’t process it.

    19.

      Mousebumples

      @M31: haha, I’m about 1-1/2 years older than Mr. Mouse and I make more money. (I’m also about a half inch taller, if you think that belongs on the list?) I love how much he doesn’t sweat that sort of superficial stuff. (plus… My making more money means more money for our family – which seems like a good thing? 🤔)

      Glad to do my part to keep them howling in agony.

    22.

      Mousebumples

      @Sure Lurkalot: if “allying” with her helped persuade enough indies to break from midterm tradition and limit the electoral losses earlier this month, I’d call that a deal worth making.

      I look forward to the report but most normies will forget it by 2024.

    23.

      Starfish

      Okay, okay, but how do we fit Donald Trump’s petty “I get two scoops while everyone else gets one” thing into the universe where ice cream is for Democrats and probably makes you gay?

    25.

      Dan B

      My mother was five years older than my father.  She married late – 40 years old.  She’d already achieved old maid status.  She had opinions and let people know.  A right winger’s nightmare.

    26.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: They’re salty about a whole bunch of stuff around women and relationships.

      The data on educational assortative mating is staggering and I think this is a major shift. In short, over the last twenty or so years, there’s been a significant increase in partners of the same educational level marrying one another. Women have also been increasing as a share of the population on college campuses. Obviously the trend line is that the more education one has, in general, one has a higher salary. So much of the blahblahblah from conservatives about how college is bad is underlined by the fact that men without college education are finding it more difficult to partner up and that is a major source of unhappiness. And couples with two high salaries are obviously more financially stable than two lower earning people. And couples where both have more education tend to do the education first, get established in careers, then get married, then have kids….and often, they have fewer kids.

    28.

      Suzanne

      @Mousebumples: Did you watch Ali Wong’s special in which she makes a great joke about women who earn more than their husbands? “The only kind of man that would leave a woman who makes more money is the kind of man that doesn’t like free money.”

      She’s getting divorced, BTW.

    29.

      Almost Retired

      Looking forward to an extended family Thanksgiving tomorrow.  And since this is Los Angeles, there are no crazy uncles who dominate the conversation and make everyone uncomfortable with their ignorant political opinions and old-guy resentments.   We are lucky in that regard and…wait….. um…..What if I am the crazy uncle!???

    30.

      Suzanne

      @eclare: And Tiffany’s wedding wasn’t in Vogue.

      Tiffany and Marla looked pretty. Ivanka, Melanoma, and Crazy Kimmy all look like they had the day off from the strip club.

    31.

      ColoradoGuy

      Finally figured out why Republicans thought “herd immunity” was such a great idea. They divide the world into God’s Chosen People and cattle (thus the appeal of “herd” immunity as a catchphrase for the majority of humanity). It also explains why they’re mad at Jews, because the title of “chosen people” was already taken a long time ago, and it ain’t the GOP.

    32.

      Citizen Alan

      @Starfish: We Dems are willing to share ice cream freely with others and respect all kinds of ice cream flavors. Repukes only like bland vanilla and hoard it all to themselves.

    36.

      Mousebumples

      @Suzanne: haha, I did not.

      And your statement above (college degrees wanting to marry like), rings true for me. I have a Doctorate (and am paid accordingly) – but a boyfriend from my early 20s ended things because he wanted to “provide for me”… But he’d dropped out of college and was working in IT support for an area business.

      Never made sense to me. So… You don’t want me to make more than triple what you do… And we should just be “happy” on your low (relatively) annual salary? Pass.

    37.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jackie:

      and have bristled at the committee morphing into what they have come to view as the vehicle for the outgoing Wyoming lawmaker’s political future.

      I can’t really offer an opinion on focusing on trump or not, I can see both sides– but honestly I don’t see a political future for Dick Jr. She can’t get elected in red or blue areas, purple would be tricky, and nobody’s going to appoint her to anything that could launch a WH campaign. A national third-party run based on Bush/Cheney conservatism? in 2020-something? I really don’t see it.

      ETA: Okay, reading the article, maybe I do have an opinion:

      Potentially left on the cutting room floor, or relegated to an appendix, were many revelations from the Blue Team — the group that dug into the law enforcement and intelligence community’s failure to assess the looming threat and prepare for the well-forecast attack on the Capitol. The proposed report would also cut back on much of the work of the Green Team, which looked at financing for the Jan. 6 attack, and the Purple Team, which examined militia groups and extremism.

    40.

      eclare

      @Suzanne:   I was surprised, pleasantly so, by how classy Tiffany looked.  And Marla.  Marla was on Dancing With the Stars years ago (yes, I watch, no judgment) and she came across as a nice, centered, mentally and physically healthy woman.  I guess anyone can screw up when they are young.

    41.

      Anne Laurie

      @Suzanne:Tiffany’s wedding wasn’t in Vogue.

      Tiffany and Marla looked pretty. Ivanka, Melanoma, and Crazy Kimmy all look like they had the day off from the strip club.

      Someday, Tiffany is gonna look back and bless all the gods that her mother raised her on the other side of the continent from her biodad.

    43.

      Ken

      @Starfish: how do we fit Donald Trump’s petty “I get two scoops while everyone else gets one” thing into the universe where ice cream is for Democrats

      Now that Murdoch has decided to cut him loose, it’s only a matter of time before the Fox chyron informs us that “Donald Trump (D) was indicted”.

    44.

      Suzanne

      @Mousebumples: It’s a huge cultural shift. Here’s a piece from The Atlantic “Marriage Stages a Comeback (but Mostly Just for College Grads)“.

      When it comes to matrimony, the United States is two separate countries. There’s college-graduate America, where getting and staying married is still the norm. Then there’s the rest of America, where marriage rates are retreating and divorce is rampant.

       
      I had a starter marriage and my ex did not finish college. He’s very smart, but he could not culturally understand who I wanted to go to school and invest in a career, and it was a major factor in why we did not stay together. I also dated an airman for a little while, and he thought that we would get married and I would give up my career for his. I was like, uhhhhh, no…..I make more money, dude. Why would I do that?

      I met Mr. Suzanne when we were in graduate school and we have our 13th anniversary next month.

      The hostility to education on the right is also hostility to the women who are getting it, and doing better than men at it. Education and earning potential has enabled women to be more selective, less dependent, and that means mediocre men are finding it more difficult to partner.

      Reply

