Wednesday Morning Open Thread: President Biden Is A Good Man

USA Today, “President Biden thanks Army vet for bravery in helping disarm Club Q gunman”:

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the Army veteran who disarmed the Club Q gunman, thanking him for his bravery and his instinct to act.

Richard Fierro’s actions at the Colorado Springs nightclub may have saved dozens of lives, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She devoted a portion of her daily briefing to recognizing the victims of the shooting, saying their lives were cut short by a senseless act of violence…

Fierro, 45, had been at the club with his daughter Kassy, her boyfriend and several other friends to see a drag show and celebrate a birthday.

“I wasn’t thinking,” Fierro told reporters Monday night. “I just ran over there, got him.”

Raymond Greene, his daughter’s boyfriend, was killed in the shooting. Kassy broke her knee during the violence.

Authorities credit Fierro and another man, Thomas James, with stopping the slaughter before it got any worse.

During his call, Biden offered his support to Fierro and his wife and talked with them about what it’s like to grieve, according to Jean-Pierre.

“Richard and Thomas are heroes,” she said. “And we are so grateful for their action.”

Our Failed Major Media, demonstrating why they weren’t invited to the wedding:

    2. 2.

      JMG

      I commend the press secretary for having the discipline not to respond to questions about the wedding by saying, “who would want you assholes at a happy special occasion?”

