Reminder: Tomorrow there will be a post for the 5am EST game, plus *one* post for the remaining three games at 8am, 11am, and 2pm.
After 36 years Canada returns to World Cup #WorldcupQatar2022
Belgium vs Canada pic.twitter.com/oqUzsHMx1I
— ijeuru (@ijeuru9) November 23, 2022
It seems this guy has… a history?
Only one man can save us from 20 minutes of stoppage time
Luckily he’s refereeing Canada vs Belgium on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/J2ORrazSHs
— Andy Castell (@AJ3) November 21, 2022
SportsMole:
Canada will play their first World Cup fixture in 36 years when they face Belgium at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday.
For Belgium, this represents the final chance for a lot of their ‘Golden Generation’ to win a major tournament.
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is also now under pressure to produce for the nation, as defeats in Euro 2020 and the previous Nations League’s finals have caused discontent among supporters.
They qualified with consummate ease once again during UEFA qualifying, averaging over three goals per game, but they often underperform when it really matters at major tournaments, such as their defeat against Italy in last summer’s European Championships…
