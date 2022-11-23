Reminder: Tomorrow there will be a post for the 5am EST game, plus *one* post for the remaining three games at 8am, 11am, and 2pm.

After 36 years Canada returns to World Cup #WorldcupQatar2022

Belgium vs Canada pic.twitter.com/oqUzsHMx1I — ijeuru (@ijeuru9) November 23, 2022

It seems this guy has… a history?

Only one man can save us from 20 minutes of stoppage time Luckily he’s refereeing Canada vs Belgium on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/J2ORrazSHs — Andy Castell (@AJ3) November 21, 2022

