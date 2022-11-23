Holiday programming announcement: Tomorrow, and maybe Friday, I’m going to put up a single 7:45am EST post to cover all three of the day’s remaining matches.

Y’all can scroll up to discuss the games as they happen, because I don’t want poor WaterGirl to have to interrupt her holiday to wrestle FYWP into submission.

SportsMole:

Seeking to consign dismal memories of Russia 2018 to history, Germany kick off their World Cup 2022 Group E campaign against Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.

Die Mannschaft were eliminated from the group stage four years ago, while their Asian counterparts were on the verge of stunning Belgium in the last 16 before being eliminated.

The curse of the defending champions was well and truly alive for Germany at the 2018 World Cup, as the side formerly led by Joachim Low saw the defence of their 2014 crown end at the first hurdle before a last-16 elimination to England in the recent European Championships.

Defeat at Wembley marked the end of Low’s celebrated tenure in the Mannschaft hotseat, as serial winner Hansi Flick embarked on a new adventure with the national team, who may be going under the radar somewhat as Argentina and Brazil earn the favourites tags.

On the other hand, an underwhelming record of just two wins from their last eight games has not served to increase the German confidence, as Die Mannschaft finished third in their Nations League group with Italy, England and Hungary before beating Oman 1-0 in a warm-up friendly last Wednesday…

Takashi Inui’s wonder strike to put Japan 2-0 up against Belgium would seemingly seal an unexpected route into the last eight of the 2018 World Cup for the Samurai Blue, who ultimately succumbed to three Red Devils strikes to end their hopes of a first-ever quarter-final appearance.

Japan have made a habit of going out in the group stage before reaching the last 16 of the World Cup in their six tournaments since 1998, which does not bode well for Hajime Moriyasu’s men this time around, but qualifying from 15 wins from 18 and a record 58 goals is certainly a good omen…