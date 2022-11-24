Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

T R E 4 5 O N

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Why did Dr. Oz lose? well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

I was promised a recession.

Everybody saw this coming.

Happy Thanksgiving Open Thread: The Fun, The Family, The Food

5 Comments

Posting from the wilds of Nebraska, where the wind is cold and the waves are red. Though much of my family shun that. How things are going as we prep for Thanksgiving:

My favorite family:

Wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving! As we celebrate, let’s give thanks for all the blessings in our lives and give back when we can. We’re also thinking of the brave men and women serving our country far from their home. – Barack Obama

Obligatory:

We are having the traditional. I was somehow tasked with spatchcocking two small turkeys around midnight last night. Happy to say I did not amputate any fingers in the process. I also made my first mincemeat pie (hello jarred mincemeat and Pillsbury refrigerator dough for the win!). Okay, off to enter the fray!

Hope those of you who celebrate have a wonderful day and for the rest, may it be a happy Thursday!

  • Citizen Alan
  • Ella in New Mexico
  • HarlequinGnoll
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • zhena gogolia

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      Sasha has grown into such a beautiful woman. They’re all beautiful, but I’m struck by the character in her face.

      Grading papers. Going to a friend’s later for goose. We’re thankful for friends and family, for President Biden and Vice President Harris, and our great senators Murphy and Blumenthal. Praying for the people of Ukraine.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Citizen Alan

      Watching that clip from WKRP is as much a holiday tradition for me as eating turkey and refusing to talk about politics with my relatives for six hours. Still the funniest episode of one of the funniest sit-coms of all time.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      UncleEbeneezer

      In laws both got Covid.  MIL is in Covid ward of hospital to be safe since she is a double-lung transplant survivor, but apparently doing well (thank the FSM for these vaccines!)  FIL is back at the retirement home isolating but his phone isn’t working so my wife is emailing him a zoom invite to try and trouble-shoot the phone issues.  I swear it never ends with these people, lol.

      We are gonna go have some ramen for lunch/dinner and don’t have much else planned for the day besides continuing to plan for our Yucatan trip in January (pyramids, flamingos, cenotes…oh my!)

      Just had our bedroom re-painted (from a dark red to a soft/pale blue/gray) and the brighter color makes it seem so much bigger!  It’s kind of amazing how much of a difference it makes.  I’ve always known that was the case from interior design tv shows etc., but to see such a drastic change in person is really remarkable.  We live in a pretty tiny cottage-style place so I’m all for anything that makes it feel more spacious.  In other news, finally went for an eye exam and at 48, it’s time to get reading glasses.  Kind of excited since I’ve always thought glasses were cool, but never needed them.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Woke up to the  young couple who rent the place next door screaming the F word at each other. “All I asked you was what YOU were thankful for and you had to say a bunch of stupid shit and make fun of me you fucking asshole!!!””

      Ah, love families on Thanksgiving. Lol

      Reply

