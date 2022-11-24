Posting from the wilds of Nebraska, where the wind is cold and the waves are red. Though much of my family shun that. How things are going as we prep for Thanksgiving:

Cooking on Thanksgiving: the joy, the wonder, the delight. pic.twitter.com/5glkjspOpT — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) November 24, 2022

Family text can you feel the holiday cheer pic.twitter.com/Ye5F9co3Xn — John Cole (@Johngcole) November 24, 2022

My favorite family:

I hope everyone has a wonderful day filled with love, gratitude, and a whole lot of great food. From our family to yours, have a happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/3UD7Pa0dB9 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 24, 2022

Wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving! As we celebrate, let’s give thanks for all the blessings in our lives and give back when we can. We’re also thinking of the brave men and women serving our country far from their home. – Barack Obama

Obligatory:

We are having the traditional. I was somehow tasked with spatchcocking two small turkeys around midnight last night. Happy to say I did not amputate any fingers in the process. I also made my first mincemeat pie (hello jarred mincemeat and Pillsbury refrigerator dough for the win!). Okay, off to enter the fray!

Hope those of you who celebrate have a wonderful day and for the rest, may it be a happy Thursday!

