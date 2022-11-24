Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Night Open Thread: The *Other* World Cup "Games"

From a short thread, today:

It is me, Soprani Ilbambino, president of the football in all the world across the globe. As head of the council, chair of the standing committee on programmes, chief of normalization, close friend of the House of al-Thani, laughing chair-mate of the Saudi crown prince, and ally of Kremlins and dearest leaders, it is my honor to welcome you to the World Cup in Qatar. If you would, please slide the envelope across the table under your palm, thank you.

I am here today to announce that the colorful rainbow stripes cannot be worn at the football. If you wear the colorful rainbow stripes on your armband as a player in the football, you will get a yellow card. If you wear the colorful rainbow stripes on your bucket hat as a spectator at the football, you will be stopped by the Directorate of Public Safety and your hat removed, exposing you to the pitiless Arabian sun. We must respect the host and not be racist westerners, because, as one of my colleagues recently said, a place that had “just sand and pearls, turns out to have something much more, it’s gas,” which is the reason we have all come to Qatar. So, if you would, please place the unmarked bills under the napkin…

The Qatar World Cup is 200 percent within my control as president of the football in all the world across the globe. As you can clearly read in articles 4.3, 4.31, 4.32, 4.33 and 4.34 from our annexes, circulars, guidelines and directives, no items of clothing can be worn if they are considered “offensive or indecent,” or if they represent “political, religious or personal slogans.” Therefore, under the rules, as well as the talking points given me by the sheikhs, I must forbid the Dutch and other European teams from wearing armbands that promote “OneLove.” If armbands were supposed to draw attention, we would have sold the licensing rights to them. Preferably to QatarEnergy…

As the president of the football in all the world, I am proud of the World Cup’s long association with strong governments and I salute those who used their influence to bring this event here, including those who can’t attend as they are engaged in foreign invasion, under house arrest for election corruption, or banned for life for ethical breaches. This continues our organization’s wonderful tradition of global outreach that extends from Mussolini’s Italy in 1934, to the Military Junta’s Argentina in 1978, to Putin’s Russia in 2018. So please, if you would sign the offshore agreement and have the funds transferred, half in Singapore dollars and half in South African Rand, to the Banque Pictet in Geneva, account 665777213345667894652, code name “AlltheBiscotti.” Thank you.

