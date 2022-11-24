Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Operation Turkey Was a Success

Small gathering at the Cole household (Annie could not make it), and there were no injuries today other than I pulled a calf muscle stepping out of the shower and slipping a touch before catching myself. Everyone was happy with the food, although I personally though the gravy was too salty, and I made WAY too much stuffing and mashed potatoes. So another Thanksgiving has passed.

I was wiped out and just left after dinner and said “split up whatever you want and just throw the trays on my front porch I don’t want anything left over” and then went to the park to watch the deer and cool off. I had been hot all day and sitting in the park making some phone calls was a good time to cool down.

In other news, mom and dad gave all of us these plates we all made as kids and they held on to forever. I remember eating off it for YEARS as a kid. Here was mine:

Some sort of critter between my legs, lots of flowers and an infatuation with birds, so it tracks. You’ll note I spelled my name backwards (I was called JG because my dad is also named John), and I have no idea why I wrote Eloc instead of Cole. Perhaps artistic license, but my mother said that for years they were concerned I was not very bright because in kindergarten I was screwing up JG Cole and my classmates were having no problem with theresa provenzao and kevin castellini and thaddaeus, etc.

I figured it out eventually.

My kitchen looks like a superfund site and I don’t give a shit I’ll deal with it tomorrow.

  CaseyL
  Citizen Alan
  eclare
  John Cole
  MobiusKlein
  Odie Hugh Manatee
  Poe Larity
  RandomMonster
  Redshift
  Steve in the ATL
  West of the Rockies

    3. 3.

      John Cole

      @eclare: No- that is my mom and my mom only the rest of us had real cranberries with orange. She eats that crap and we mock her and even refused to cut it in slices for her just dumped it on a plate and shoved it in her direction

    4. 4.

      RandomMonster

      “Too much stuffing” is a myth along with The Big Lie, moderate Republicans, Bigfoot, Moth Man, reasonable Baltimore drivers, the entire state of Florida, birds.

    5. 5.

      Citizen Alan

      Ah yes, the traditional jiggling tower of cranberry sauce. What shudders it has given me over the years.

      Meanwhile, down here in Shitissippi, I managed to escape during halftime by complaining I ate too much and needed a nap. My turkey and Mac&Chese were both triumphant successes, while my deviled eggs were too runny and my Apple Cobbler just came out weird but tasty. Overall, it was a good meal. Alas, Ole Miss lost, but at least I didn’t have to watch it surrounded by cheering Bulldogs.

    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      I do like these glimpses of your house, which continues to look very cozy and comfy.  I also like the semi-grumpy expression on your Dad’s face, because that means he has recovered enough to be his regular self : )

      Where are Steve and Thurston, though? You must have locked them into another room, else Thurston, at least, would be doing his “starving puppy” impression in the hopes of getting some treats from the table.

    eclare

      eclare

      @CaseyL:   To me, Papa Cole looks put-upon.  And I wonder what is in that tall glass dish at the bottom left of the table.  It looks like some kind of sauce?

      Or some kind of pudding?

    Redshift

      Redshift

      @John Cole: Cut it into slices? In our family tradition, the proper way to serve it is can-shaped, sitting in a silver dish (because we’re fancy.) You hack off whatever size piece you want.

      My dad also makes cranberry sauce. I always have both, but my mom, like yours, is a fan of the can. I suspect it’s because the homemade relish is more tart, and mom and I are the ones in the family with a sweet tooth.

      Reply

