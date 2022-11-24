Small gathering at the Cole household (Annie could not make it), and there were no injuries today other than I pulled a calf muscle stepping out of the shower and slipping a touch before catching myself. Everyone was happy with the food, although I personally though the gravy was too salty, and I made WAY too much stuffing and mashed potatoes. So another Thanksgiving has passed.

I was wiped out and just left after dinner and said “split up whatever you want and just throw the trays on my front porch I don’t want anything left over” and then went to the park to watch the deer and cool off. I had been hot all day and sitting in the park making some phone calls was a good time to cool down.

In other news, mom and dad gave all of us these plates we all made as kids and they held on to forever. I remember eating off it for YEARS as a kid. Here was mine:

Some sort of critter between my legs, lots of flowers and an infatuation with birds, so it tracks. You’ll note I spelled my name backwards (I was called JG because my dad is also named John), and I have no idea why I wrote Eloc instead of Cole. Perhaps artistic license, but my mother said that for years they were concerned I was not very bright because in kindergarten I was screwing up JG Cole and my classmates were having no problem with theresa provenzao and kevin castellini and thaddaeus, etc.

I figured it out eventually.

My kitchen looks like a superfund site and I don’t give a shit I’ll deal with it tomorrow.