The President, First Lady and their youngest grandson Beau arrive at the Nantucket Fire Department to deliver pies and thank the first responders who are here working on Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/HPiq4L3pwx — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 24, 2022





President Biden spoke with reporters briefly in Nantucket after bringing pies to the fire hall. He said he thinks there’s still enough support in Congress for more Ukraine aid, repeated his desire to ban assault weapons and said oil price cap talks are still “in play.” pic.twitter.com/m6xXVaJjUn — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 24, 2022

Jill and I were honored to speak with women and men of our Armed Forces this afternoon. You gave up your seat at the Thanksgiving table to defend us – and we owe you a debt of gratitude. You’re the best of America. pic.twitter.com/Y1WLXnCZQW — President Biden (@POTUS) November 24, 2022

President Biden & the First Lady spoke today with the two owners of Club Q, the site of the shooting massacre in Colorado Springs. They “reiterated their support for the community as well as their commitment to fighting back against hate and gun violence,” per the White House. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 24, 2022

The president and first lady called military units today to thank them and wish service members a happy holiday. Last year, they did so publicly with pool coverage. This year, the calls were closed press and WH provided a list of units called. pic.twitter.com/49Etm3k3Ia — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 24, 2022

