Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

This fight is for everything.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

After roe, women are no longer free.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Turkey Day

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Turkey Day

(John Deering via GoComics.com)


News from the North:

Foreign affairs:


(BBC explainer here)

      mrmoshpotato

      @Raven:

      We have a small bird and will do all the trimmings after i go down and fish till noon. Two days without a single bite but the weather is beautiful so there is that! 

      I’m ok with a fish not biting me.

      Amir Khalid

      Anwar was sworn in at 5pm Malaysian time, three hours ago. Only yesterday he was trolling the media gathered outside his office. They crowded around his car as he was leaving to ask if there was any news. “Here’s some popcorn,” he replied, handing a bag out the car window. “Go catch a movie.”

      ETA: I think he was caught a bit by surprise this morning, when Barisan Nasional abruptly changed its mind and agreed tojoining an alliance with Pakatan Harapan.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I don’t wonder for which god’s pleasure they act. They may give lip service to the Christian god but from what I see the only god they worship is mammon.

      frosty

      The comments from around the world responding to the PSA about deep frying a turkey were funny. Worth the time to scroll and hit “more replies”.

      Happy T-Day everyone!

      dmsilev

      Turkey is being prepped now; goes in the oven in about half an hour. Then mom and I start chopping and peeling and so on and so forth. Desserts were baked yesterday, so that’s done.

      OzarkHillbilly

      When Jayme Erickson arrived at the scene of the crash on an icy stretch of Alberta highway on 15 November, she found a teenage girl with severe injuries that Erickson knew were probably fatal. Owing to the severity of the girl’s injuries, Erickson could not recognise her.

      Erickson worked for nearly half an hour to remove the girl from the vehicle and stayed with her until the teenager could be airlifted to a nearby hospital in Calgary.

      When Erickson got home at the end of her shift, she was met by police officers who said her 17-year-old daughter, Montana, had been the victim of the crash. She was advised that the injuries were “not compatible with life” and Montana was taken off life support.

      “The critically injured patient I had just attended to was my own flesh and blood. My only child. My mini me. My daughter, Montana,” she wrote to family and friends. “Although I am thankful for the 17 years I had with her, I am shattered and left wondering. What would you have become, my baby girl? Who would you have been?

      “I am shattered. I am broken. I am missing a piece of me. I am left to pick up the pieces and expected to carry on.”
      …………………
      Erickson said she wanted the world to know about the daughter she had lost. “She would love fiercely if you were her friend. She would love you to the end of the world and back and she would do anything for you. She was a fighter. And she fought,” she said.

      Words fail me.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Today in animal news:

      X-ray discovers cat trapped inside checked bag at New York’s JFK airport

      It is assumed the furtive feline climbed into the baggage without being noticed as the passenger packed, before being unwittingly zipped inside, taken to the aircraft and checked in. As soon as the X-ray machine saw the cat, the luggage was opened. The cat was rescued safe and sound.

      Something tells me the cat was none too grateful. Probably said something along the lines of, “About damn time!”

      Alaska firefighters rescue baby moose trapped in home

      “It looks like the moose had been trying to eat some vegetation by the window well of a basement window and fell into it, and then fell into the basement through the glass,” Thompson said.

      A biologist from the Alaska department of fish and game was able to tranquilize the moose but the animal was not completely unconscious. “He was still looking around and sitting there, he just wasn’t running around,” Thompson said.

      Once sedated, the next problem was getting the moose – which weighed at least 500lb – out of the house. Improvising, responders grabbed a big transport tarp typically used as a stretcher for larger human patients. Once the moose was in position, it took six men to carry him through the house and outside.
      ………………………..
      Once the sedative wore off, the moose apparently had his fill of human companionship and wanted to get back to the wild. “He got up and took off,” Thompson said.

      A 500 lb “baby.”

      JMG

      Happy Thanksgiving everyone! May whatever you do today bring you peace and pleasure. Many good smells emanating from the kitchen here where my children and my daughter-in-law are hard at work. They’re in the dessert baking cycle now. Then I’ll go onstage to make the oyster stuffing, stuff and prep the turkey, and into the oven.

