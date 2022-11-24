Thanksgiving day:
Switzerland vs. Cameroon
Uruguay vs. South Korea
Portugal vs. Ghana
Brazil vs. Serbia
SportsMole, “Uruguay vs. South Korea”
Two-time winners Uruguay open their 2022 World Cup campaign against South Korea at the Education City Stadium on Thursday.
La Celeste have been in excellent form since Diego Alonso took over from Oscar Tabarez at the end of last year.
The sacking of Tabarez as Uruguay boss following 15 years in the job has thrown their preparation into disarray, despite the positive results they are getting on the pitch.
South Korea, meanwhile, come into the tournament with an under-fire manager and a squad which has underwhelmed in the build up to Qatar…
With their attacking star a doubt, that will put more pressure on their solid defence, but after conceding just three goals in their 10 AFC final stage qualifiers, they have proved they can be relied upon.
Despite their famous win over Germany in Russia, they were left massively disappointed following losses to Mexico and Sweden which saw them eliminated at the group stage.
They find themselves in a very competitive group once again in which they will need to cause at least one upset if they are to progress.
SportsMole, “Switzerland vs. Cameroon”:
Switzerland and Cameroon meet for the first time ever on Thursday, as the two nations kick off what could be a very competitive World Cup 2022 Group G.
The Swiss come into the World Cup off the back of a quarter-final run at Euro 2020, while Cameroon finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations…
Despite a 2-0 defeat to Ghana in their final warm-up game, the Swiss will be confident ahead of a fourth consecutive World Cup, with the likes of Breel Embolo and captain Granit Xhaka heading to Qatar in great form.
Cameroon, on the other hand, have struggled for form since their Africa Cup of Nations run, winning just one of their last five, with that victory coming against 141st-ranked Burundi…
The Indomitable Lions are actually the fourth-lowest ranked side in the entire tournament, finding themselves 28 places behind their Swiss opponents, and 22 adrift of anyone else in Group G.
Nonetheless, with attacking talent such as Toko Ekambi and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who has 11 goals and three assists in his last 10 games, and having seen Saudi Arabia’s shock victory over Argentina on Tuesday, the five-time African champions will head into this crucial World Cup opener with real belief.
SportsMole, “Brazil vs. Serbia”:
Regarded by many as the favourites to go all the way at the 2022 World Cup, five-time world champions Brazil kick off their Group G campaign against Serbia at the Lusail Stadium on Thursday.
The two nations will renew acquaintances with one another after locking horns in the group stage four years ago, when the Selecao came out on top with a 2-0 victory.
Brazil have arrived in Qatar as the only nation in World Cup history to have qualified for every tournament since the first edition back in 1930 following a record-breaking CONMEBOL qualification campaign, collecting more points (45) than ever before after winning 14 and drawing three of their 17 matches…
After crashing out in the group stage at their previous three World Cup finals since gaining independence in 1990, there is a sense of optimism that Serbia can finally reach the knockout rounds for the first time in Qatar.
The Eagles, ranked 25th in the world by FIFA, impressed in UEFA qualifying and topped their group after winning six and drawing two of their eight matches, including a last-gasp 2-1 triumph over Portugal in their final fixture.
Dragan Stojkovic’s side then secured promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League earlier this year, courtesy of four wins and a draw from six matches. Indeed, the slender 1-0 defeat against Norway in June is one of only two losses suffered in their last 16 internationals across all competitions.
Form on European soil has been impressive, but transferring that onto the global stage is the task that Stojkovic and co are now faced with, and they could not begin their World Cup campaign against a more daunting prospect than five-time world champions Brazil.
Serbia have lost seven of their nine World Cup matches in total, the most defeats by any European nation and just one less than Australia’s unwanted record of eight, and a resilient performance is required if they wish to claim at least a draw on Thursday.
