Thanksgiving day: Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Uruguay vs. South Korea

Portugal vs. Ghana

Brazil vs. Serbia Let's eat 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/1BgQ7wE3rS — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 24, 2022

SportsMole, “Uruguay vs. South Korea”

Two-time winners Uruguay open their 2022 World Cup campaign against South Korea at the Education City Stadium on Thursday. La Celeste have been in excellent form since Diego Alonso took over from Oscar Tabarez at the end of last year. The sacking of Tabarez as Uruguay boss following 15 years in the job has thrown their preparation into disarray, despite the positive results they are getting on the pitch. South Korea, meanwhile, come into the tournament with an under-fire manager and a squad which has underwhelmed in the build up to Qatar… With their attacking star a doubt, that will put more pressure on their solid defence, but after conceding just three goals in their 10 AFC final stage qualifiers, they have proved they can be relied upon. Despite their famous win over Germany in Russia, they were left massively disappointed following losses to Mexico and Sweden which saw them eliminated at the group stage. They find themselves in a very competitive group once again in which they will need to cause at least one upset if they are to progress.

======

SportsMole, “Switzerland vs. Cameroon”:

Switzerland and Cameroon meet for the first time ever on Thursday, as the two nations kick off what could be a very competitive World Cup 2022 Group G. The Swiss come into the World Cup off the back of a quarter-final run at Euro 2020, while Cameroon finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations… Despite a 2-0 defeat to Ghana in their final warm-up game, the Swiss will be confident ahead of a fourth consecutive World Cup, with the likes of Breel Embolo and captain Granit Xhaka heading to Qatar in great form. Cameroon, on the other hand, have struggled for form since their Africa Cup of Nations run, winning just one of their last five, with that victory coming against 141st-ranked Burundi… The Indomitable Lions are actually the fourth-lowest ranked side in the entire tournament, finding themselves 28 places behind their Swiss opponents, and 22 adrift of anyone else in Group G. Nonetheless, with attacking talent such as Toko Ekambi and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who has 11 goals and three assists in his last 10 games, and having seen Saudi Arabia’s shock victory over Argentina on Tuesday, the five-time African champions will head into this crucial World Cup opener with real belief.

======

It isn't a World Cup until Brazil arrive 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/lYRIvgYWHA — GOAL (@goal) November 19, 2022

SportsMole, “Brazil vs. Serbia”: