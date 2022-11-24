CBS Sports.com:

Day 5 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is on Thursday as we get a chance to enjoy the beautiful game’s biggest competition on Thanksgiving for the very first time. An exciting slate of games features three potential contenders with Uruguay, Portugal and Brazil in action. But after the recent upsets, all teams will be on high alert knowing that anything can happen in 90 minutes.The slate begins with Switzerland against Cameroon before Uruguay take on South Korea. Later, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal battle Ghana before mighty Brazil open up cup play against Serbia…

What to know: Switzerland are an intriguing team with Granit Xhaka leading the squad. They have a fantastic goalkeeper in Yan Sommer, and we’ve seen over the last few years that they can compete with anybody on their day. Cameroon, on the other hand, are far from the version we’ve seen in the past, but they still pose a threat. They also have a stellar shot-stopper as well in Andre Onana. Expect a game with a lot of pace and no shortage of exciting moments…