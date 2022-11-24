Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Nothing worth doing is easy.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I was promised a recession.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Everybody saw this coming.

World Cup Open Thread: Switzerland vs Cameroon

World Cup Open Thread: Switzerland vs Cameroon

by

This post is in: ,

CBS Sports.com:

Day 5 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is on Thursday as we get a chance to enjoy the beautiful game’s biggest competition on Thanksgiving for the very first time. An exciting slate of games features three potential contenders with Uruguay, Portugal and Brazil in action. But after the recent upsets, all teams will be on high alert knowing that anything can happen in 90 minutes.The slate begins with Switzerland against Cameroon before Uruguay take on South Korea. Later, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal battle Ghana before mighty Brazil open up cup play against Serbia…

What to know: Switzerland are an intriguing team with Granit Xhaka leading the squad. They have a fantastic goalkeeper in Yan Sommer, and we’ve seen over the last few years that they can compete with anybody on their day. Cameroon, on the other hand, are far from the version we’ve seen in the past, but they still pose a threat. They also have a stellar shot-stopper as well in Andre Onana. Expect a game with a lot of pace and no shortage of exciting moments…

