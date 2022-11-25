Fauci: "My message, and maybe the final message I give you from this podium, is that please, for your own safety, for that of you family, get your updated Covid-19 shot as soon as you're eligible." pic.twitter.com/I2dfcvL1Lx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2022
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, who has served under seven presidents, used his valedictory at the White House podium on Tuesday to urge Americans to get updated coronavirus booster shots.
Fauci, 81, has announced he will leave government service next month, stepping down as President Biden’s top medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which he has led for 38 years…
“When I see people in this country — because of the divisiveness in our country — not getting vaccinated for reasons that have nothing to do with public health, but have to do because of divisiveness and ideological differences, as a physician, it pains me, because I don’t want to see anybody get infected,” he said Tuesday. “I don’t want to see anybody hospitalized, and I don’t want to see anybody die from covid. Whether you’re a far-right Republican or a far-left Democrat, it doesn’t make any difference to me.”
At one point, Fauci acknowledged how those who wear masks are often singled out, joking with a reporter: “I mean, you’re absolutely right. I mean, I know sometimes when you walk in and you have a mask and nobody has a mask, you kind of feel guilty. You shouldn’t feel guilty. You look terrific, right?”…
Fauci previously told The Post he is not exiting the public square but hopes to teach, lecture and write while inspiring and teaching a younger generation of scientists. He initially planned to retire at the end of Trump’s presidency but remained in place when Biden asked him to join his administration. Fauci spoke with pride and a sense of accomplishment about his more than two years overseeing the White House’s response to the pandemic.
“What I would like people to remember about what I’ve done is that every day for all of those years, I’ve given it everything I have and I’ve never left anything on the field,” he said Tuesday.
"NIH establishes website for self-reporting COVID-19 test results" ??https://t.co/ZapOAFhPOE
— Myra Batchelder #VaccinesPlus #WearAMask (@myrabatchelder) November 22, 2022
The Biden administration on Wednesday said it would extend tariff exclusions on 81 COVID 19-related medical products from China for another 90 days, avoiding a scheduled expiration on Nov. 30.
“In light of the continuing efforts to combat COVID, the exclusions have been extended for an additional 90 days, through February 28, 2023,” USTR said in a statement.
The exclusions from tariffs of up to 25% imposed by former President Donald Trump’s administration were granted in 2020 and were previously extended multiple times. Products affected by the extension include face masks, surgical gloves, hospital gowns, and other related products and devices.
China Covid cases soar to new record https://t.co/DojFDJextp
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 24, 2022
Beijing residents were emptying supermarket shelves as the city government ordered accelerated construction of quarantine centers. There are reports of lockdowns for some Beijing districts as daily cases of COVID-19 are hitting records across China. https://t.co/e7oyytvByC
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 25, 2022
#Beijing officials aren’t calling it a lockdown (likely never will) but the city in many ways has an early 2020 feel to it. Schools, stores, parks closed; most told to work from home. This is the lower 3rd Ring Road during what should be a chaotic 6pm rush hour. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/UwQNlTXHvR
— Janis Mackey Frayer (@janisfrayer) November 24, 2022
In Zhengzhou, home to Apple's largest iPhone manufacturing site, 6.6 million people have been asked to stay home for the next four days.#China #Coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/BOxYbeRSZf
— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) November 25, 2022
This is one of those very rare situations where foreigners really can make a difference in China. Tag @Apple, they can fix this with a phone call to Foxconn. Make them know their customers will hold them accountable for the outcome if they don't🙏
— Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) November 24, 2022
China did vaccine drive after Shanghai wave. Local govt. finally increased 60yr+ rate from ~60% to ~90%, after many soft and hard sticks!
80yr+ rate of ~65% is as much as it could get without vaccine mandate. It did try a few times to do vaccine mandate but got pushed back /2
The ONLY way people are going to get vaccinated now is let cases slowly roll over the country, forcing people to make a hard choice.
It is RATIONAL for old people not to get vaccinated when there is almost no cases. /3
So don’t expect another govt. vaccine drive. I’ve tweeted many local govt. tactics, even threatening old age benefits, still most people don’t bulge to get vaccinated.
What’s going on NOW of rising cases is the only feasible “vaccine drive”! /4
Case details of 1 death: 87yr old, major surgery of heart, final cause of death is existing condition, mentioning Covid light symptom tagged on disease.
I keep getting asked whether I believe 1 death. First, I am NOBODY so my opinion/belief matters 0. What matters is /5
How many and how Govt. is reporting the deaths matters. Last 10 days, China’s reported ~250k cases, 6 deaths.
Even w. Singapore’s 0.02% death rate, it’s expected to report 50 deaths, w. 1-2wk lag. Govt. reported currently ~100 reported very severe cases.
Japan's 2nd BA.5 wave reaches case peak level of Omicron BA.1 (>133,000 cases 23 Nov) but far lower hospitalizations and deaths
Low levels of XBB and BQ.1.1 variants https://t.co/QK1Bf5Sn16 pic.twitter.com/VuiFpoecqc
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 23, 2022
The first ever voluntary “mass testing” pilot for people without COVID symptoms was associated with an overall 25% reduction in COVID-19 related hospital admissions, including an initial 43% reduction with military assistance, finds a study published by The BMJ today.
Assuming this effect was causal, the researchers say the pilot prevented 6,829 infections and led to 239 fewer hospital admissions across the city of Liverpool, before being rolled out to the rest of the UK.
Transmission of the COVID-19 virus by people without symptoms has been a major challenge in controlling the pandemic. These latest findings show that large scale voluntary community testing for COVID-19 can potentially reduce virus transmission and prevent hospital admissions.
The pilot, known as COVID-SMART, offered supervised voluntary lateral flow testing to all people over the age of 5 years without symptoms who were living or working in Liverpool from November 6, 2020 to January 2, 2021. The aim was to identify infectious people sooner and disrupt transmission.
COVID-SMART coincided with the start of the second national UK lockdown (November 5 to December 2, 2020). At the time, the unvaccinated population of Liverpool had the highest COVID-19 case rate in the country…
However, the researchers stress that this was a time of intensive testing with military assistance when Liverpool was under higher (tier 3) lockdown restrictions than many other areas of the country.
When analysis was extended across the full intervention period (November 6, 2020 to January 2, 2021), and regional differences in lockdown restrictions were taken into account, a 25% reduction in COVID-19 related hospital admissions was seen (equivalent to 239 fewer admissions) compared with the control population…
In our new reality, where #Covid, #flu & #RSV compete to infect us, it sure would be useful to have home tests that can detect & differentiate between them. But we don't even have home tests for flu. Why? @brittanytrang explores. https://t.co/ZsJROR2DsV
— Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) November 22, 2022
The growing body of evidence that the 3 respiratory viruses (Covid, flu, RSV) interfere with each other’s spread, limiting a tripledemic's threat https://t.co/auPadYfbsa @ScienceMagazine by @sciencecohen pic.twitter.com/yUKqrZyNUW
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 24, 2022
This all alone should be grounds for The Traitor Ted Cruz’s removal from office. Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/eLQOWbc29F
— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) November 25, 2022
(Explainer from the Washington Post: The more people vaccinated, the fewer unvaccinated there are to be infected)
