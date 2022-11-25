



Qatar Vs Senegal – another two teams watched. Should be good atmosphere as Senegal brought a whole dancing drumming band. pic.twitter.com/4Kk0wJ13rR — AyWeWolves (@AyWeWolves83) November 25, 2022

World Cup hosts Qatar face Senegal in a crucial Group A match at the Al Thumama Stadium on Friday. Both nations are playing catch-up following opening day defeats at the finals. Qatar let themselves down massively in their clash with Ecuador on Sunday which kicked off the tournament, falling to a 2-0 loss to the South American side. Getting thoroughly outplayed by CONMEBOL’s weakest qualified side gave a true indication of their stature on the global stage, but luckily for them, they still have time to prove people’s perceptions wrong. However, the facts will say that Qatar are the first host nation in World Cup history to lose their opening fixture. Not only that, the Maroons are also the first hosts not to have shot on target in a match at the finals since the USA failed to do so in their last 16 defeat to Brazil in 1994… Meanwhile, while suffering the same fate as the hosts, Senegal had a lot to be impressed with in their performance against the Netherlands on Monday. Their build up play in attack was easy on the eye and, for the most part, they were solid defensively…

🇳🇱 Netherlands vs. Ecuador 🇪🇨

🇳🇱 Van Dijk vs. Valencia 🇪🇨 Today, we'll see the best centre-back in the world face the best striker in the world. Who you got to come out on top?#NED | #ECU | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6WGjw5Gz5Q — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 25, 2022

Netherlands will be bidding to make it two wins from their opening two matches at the 2022 World Cup when they take on Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium on Friday. Louis van Gaal’s side recorded a 2-0 victory over Senegal on Monday, while Ecuador were also 2-0 winners in their Group A opener, beating the tournament hosts Qatar on Sunday… Netherlands will face Ecuador on Friday before rounding off their group stage against the hosts Qatar next Tuesday, and it will be fascinating to see what this group of players can achieve in the tournament, as Holland have impressed in their last two World Cups. The national team, who have never won the World Cup, were absent from the finals back in 2018, but they reached the final of the 2010 competition before finishing third in 2014…. Ecuador now have their toughest two games in the section, facing Netherlands on Friday before taking on Senegal next Tuesday, and the latter will be desperate to bounce back from their loss to Holland. La Tricolor did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but they were present at the 2014 competition, being eliminated in the group stage, while their best-ever performance came in 2006, with the tournament seeing them advance to the last-16 stage before losing to England. There had been some doubt over Ecuador’s spot in Qatar, with Chile and Peru lodging appeals due to the involvement of Byron Castillo during the qualification fixtures, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport agreed with FIFA in saying that the 23-year-old was able to represent the national side…

England Vs. United States: A Seething Rivalry Lurks Beneath Coaches’ Respect https://t.co/NuDo59uwp4 pic.twitter.com/AFOPzdlyD0 — Forbes SportsMoney (@ForbesSports) November 25, 2022

England is wary of becoming another victim of an upset at the World Cup in Qatar, with coach Gareth Southgate warning that the United States would be playing at “full-throttle” in their match on Friday. https://t.co/h5Pu3psMfx — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) November 24, 2022

