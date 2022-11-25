Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Everybody saw this coming.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

T R E 4 5 O N

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

No one could have predicted…

The words do not have to be perfect.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

I was promised a recession.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Abandoned Shack

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Abandoned Shack

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino

In the winter of 1971-72 I went on a photography road trip with my closest friend from Art Center.  Most nights we camped unsheltered in our sleeping bags, which was perfectly comfortable when we were in Death Valley but got rather interesting in Nevada’s high desert.  Snow on the ground and only the car to sort of slow the wind.  It was cold.

Much to my delight, we found a couple of abandoned ranches in Nevada.  Textures and shapes – my favorite subjects!

My photos are below.

On The Road - Steven - Abandoned Shack 9
On The Road - Steven - Abandoned Shack 8
On The Road - Steven - Abandoned Shack 7
On The Road - Steven - Abandoned Shack 6
On The Road - Steven - Abandoned Shack 5
On The Road - Steven - Abandoned Shack 4
On The Road - Steven - Abandoned Shack 3
On The Road - Steven - Abandoned Shack 2
On The Road - Steven - Abandoned Shack 1
On The Road - Steven - Abandoned Shack

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Paul in St. Augustine

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.