On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino

In the winter of 1971-72 I went on a photography road trip with my closest friend from Art Center. Most nights we camped unsheltered in our sleeping bags, which was perfectly comfortable when we were in Death Valley but got rather interesting in Nevada’s high desert. Snow on the ground and only the car to sort of slow the wind. It was cold.

Much to my delight, we found a couple of abandoned ranches in Nevada. Textures and shapes – my favorite subjects!

My photos are below.