Annual Beard Selfie:

Beard is growing in well and I intend to go two more months without touching it and go full mountain man. I hate that I look like a Trump voter (the car selfie in shades does not help), but I think I might just get a big pride pin for my overalls to offset it and stay THE FUCK AWAY from red hats. Not that they make hats in that size.

I told you all what my drill sergeant said in basic training, right? “Holy Cow Private Cole- your head is so big if you was a cowboy you’d need a twelve gallon hat.”

Drill Sergeants are the funniest human beings on the planet.

*** UPDATE ***

IT LOOKS EVEN FUCKING BIGGER INDOORS

I guess because there are no trees or mountains to fucking distort people’s perception of scale. Also why do I look like I am on pcp?