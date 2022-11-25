Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread

Annual Beard Selfie:

Open Thread 36

Beard is growing in well and I intend to go two more months without touching it and go full mountain man. I hate that I look like a Trump voter (the car selfie in shades does not help), but I think I might just get a big pride pin for my overalls to offset it and stay THE FUCK AWAY from red hats. Not that they make hats in that size.

I told you all what my drill sergeant said in basic training, right? “Holy Cow Private Cole- your head is so big if you was a cowboy you’d need a twelve gallon hat.”

Drill Sergeants are the funniest human beings on the planet.

*** UPDATE ***

IT LOOKS EVEN FUCKING BIGGER INDOORS

Open Thread 37

I guess because there are no trees or mountains to fucking distort people’s perception of scale. Also why do I look like I am on pcp?

    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      Stylin’

      Today I got my 3rd haircut this year – whether I needed it or not.

      (I kinda needed it.)

      Here’s hoping I avoided the Covid and the flu and the RSV and all the rest in the time I was unmasked…

      You could always get a red Make Black Lives Matter hat.  Or variation thereon.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    10. 10.

      steppy

      We call a good friend of mine “One-peg” for his fit on a trucker cap. Just more space for a big giant brain to reside.

    12. 12.

      ian

      Also why do I look like I am on pcp?

      Not sure that the posted pictures look like you are on pcp.  Do you have any of you freaking out?  Seeing those is the only way your commentariat can judge properly.

    15. 15.

      Ohio Mom

      I have two very cute red wool hats. One looks like the hat Robin Hood wore, I try wearing it every now and then but I’m not really comfortable with red on my head anymore. The other is a baseball cap and I’m definitely never wearing it again.

      I feel cheated. I know, it’s minor compared to everything else Trump took from us.

    21. 21.

      Anne Laurie

      @Ohio Mom: I have two very cute red wool hats. One looks like the hat Robin Hood wore, I try wearing it every now and then but I’m not really comfortable with red on my head anymore. The other is a baseball cap and I’m definitely never wearing it again.

      You can almost certainly overdye the wool hat pretty easily — with a strong coffee solution, if you don’t wanna get ‘crafty’.  The baseball cap, well — there are amazing fabric paints available these days; you could always decorate it with pearlescent rainbows!

    23. 23.

      Ohio Mom

      Maybe the PCP look is because your eyes are two different colors? The reflection of the computer screens on your glasses makes the eye on the left (your right eye) lighter than the other.

    25. 25.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Sister Golden Bear: I just visited an optometrist after years of none and learned that I really need to wear sunglasses more during my tennis lessons to protect against a type of UV damage that has significant risk for people with blue eyes.  Shopping around for reasonably priced sunglasses with broad UV protection  it’s depressing how many of them are those hideous, wrap-around BlueLivesMatter/Insurrection glasses.

    28. 28.

      Suzanne

      And you look like you’re on PCP because you look kind of red and flushed in that picture. Maybe it’s just the light? If not, some skincare is in order…..go get a facial and do a moisturizing mask at home. And wear sunblock. YOU HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR SKIN.

    29. 29.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Was just listening to this great Marc Maron interview with Henry Louis Gates.  Really interesting hearing about his experience growing up in W. Virginia (Cole, you might wanna check it out) but then almost had to vomit when he said he doesn’t judge his Yale/Harvard friends who voted for Trump because he doesn’t know what’s in his heart and because Cancel Culture is just as bad as Right Wing school boards banning Toni Morrison.  Gag…🤮

    34. 34.

      Splitting Image

      Man, whoever said that a squid eating dough in a polyethylene bag is fast and bulbous never saw that head. I conclude that your drill sergeant isn’t the guy who said that.

    36. 36.

      HinTN

      @Another Scott: For my retirement, playing on the fact that everyone knew I was the token liberal in the office (at least the only out,  and out proud liberal), a recently de-Trumpified retiree gave me a  MAGA (My Attorney Got Arrested) cap. It might fit that melon. 😎

    38. 38.

      BigJimSlade

      Here’s my thanksgiving update: we had filet mignon yesterday (at mom’s request), and today we went to the store and bought an 11-pound turkey for $5 :-)

    40. 40.

      Jager

      @Jim Vandewalker:

      I was a squad leader in basic training, I had an assistant,  I.B., and I were running a review of training low crawl drill one afternoon. I.B. said to a chubby kid hung up on the wire, “What I wanna know, is why you brought your mama’s ass to basic with you?” Sgt McGinnis broke up and he had to walk away.  He later recommended I.B. for the NCO academy.

      Our first Sgt called a kid out of morning formation. Pvt K was a massive fuck up. Sgt Burton gets in his face and says, “K you are going on sick call this morning.” The kid says “Why?” Sgt Burton smiled and said, “The doctors are going to put a window in your stomach because your head is so far up your ass, you need a window to see where you’re going.” He then looked over Pvt K’s head, glared at our entire company, and dared anybody to laugh much less smile.

    44. 44.

      Don K

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Maybe that’s my problem. I have blue eyes and when I go inside after being out on a sunny day I’m blind for a few minutes. I wear shades (have worn prescription shades since I got my driver’s license at 17), but maybe I need more.

      John, I’m rocking a beard that’s around 4 inches long now, and I don’t give a fuck what anyone thinks about whose side I’m on. You do you and fuck the rest of the world.

      And yeah, I can sympathize with having a large cranium. On the rare occasion I’ve wanted to buy a hat I’ve never been able to find one that really fits. Just feel superior to the poor twerps who don’t have your awesome brain power inside that big skull.

    46. 46.

      Origuy

      Since this is a hat thread, I got a new accessory today. When I was in Moscow in 2013, I bought a souvenir ushanka, one of those big (fake) fur hats. It came with your choice of pins, either a Soviet red star or an Imperial Russian eagle. I got the eagle because everybody thought the Russian Empire was in the past, right? So today I got a pin to replace it, a blue and yellow Ukrainian tryzub.

    47. 47.

      Suzanne

      @Betsy: I have a family history of skin cancer, too. Take care of your skin, people! Wear hats and hoods and sunglasses and sunblock!

      Yes, the Unabomber is my fashion icon.

