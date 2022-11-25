World Cup: Wales fans to miss Iran game over Qatar entry problem https://t.co/JFhI0zt8Xp
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 25, 2022
Dozens of Wales fans have been turned away at Dubai airport and will miss the crucial World Cup game against Iran.
A “glitch in the system” has meant that many supporters’ Hayya cards – the permit needed to enter Qatar for the tournament – have not been accepted…
Hywel Price from Cardiff has been staying in Dubai – like many other Wales fans – and had travelled to Doha earlier this week without any issues for the Wales v USA game.
However, on Friday morning he was told he could not board his flight as the permit was still pending on the app…
SportsMole:
Wales and Iran head into their Group B fixture at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday aware that victory could take them a pivotal step towards qualification for the World Cup knockout stages.
After Iran had lost 6-2 to England on Monday, Wales came from behind to earn a deserved share of the spoils against USA later in the day…
