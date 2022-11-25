Dozens of Wales fans have been turned away at Dubai airport and will miss the crucial World Cup game against Iran.

A “glitch in the system” has meant that many supporters’ Hayya cards – the permit needed to enter Qatar for the tournament – have not been accepted…

Hywel Price from Cardiff has been staying in Dubai – like many other Wales fans – and had travelled to Doha earlier this week without any issues for the Wales v USA game.

However, on Friday morning he was told he could not board his flight as the permit was still pending on the app…