World Cup Open Thread: Wales vs. Iran

World Cup Open Thread: Wales vs. Iran

Dozens of Wales fans have been turned away at Dubai airport and will miss the crucial World Cup game against Iran.

A “glitch in the system” has meant that many supporters’ Hayya cards – the permit needed to enter Qatar for the tournament – have not been accepted…

Hywel Price from Cardiff has been staying in Dubai – like many other Wales fans – and had travelled to Doha earlier this week without any issues for the Wales v USA game.

However, on Friday morning he was told he could not board his flight as the permit was still pending on the app…

SportsMole:

Wales and Iran head into their Group B fixture at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday aware that victory could take them a pivotal step towards qualification for the World Cup knockout stages.

After Iran had lost 6-2 to England on Monday, Wales came from behind to earn a deserved share of the spoils against USA later in the day…

