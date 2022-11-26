Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

2023 Pet Calendar – Check Your Info Today!

2023 Pet Calendar – Check Your Info Today!

We’re still shooting for 2023 Balloon Juice Pet Calendars to be available for order on December 1.

We need your help TODAY in order to make our deadline!

Open Thread, 60 Minutes, I Will Vote Concert

There are issues with a few of the photos.  If you don’t regularly the email I have for you, please check your email.

🐇

We have 300 pet pics for the calendar, so there are two BJ Pet Calendars again this year.  We are calling them Calendar A and Calendar B, just as we have been doing.

If you submitted photos of more than one pet, all of your pets will be placed in either Calendar A or Calendar B.

Please check the Pet Calendar links in the sidebar.

This is your chance to make sure we get it right.

If your pet is no longer with us, you can have a heart next to their name, if you like.

Please check for:

  • Are all of your pets listed with your nym?
  • Is the spelling of your pet’s name correct?
  • Is the word “heart” there if you should have a heart for your pet?  And empty if it should be empty?
  • Are ALL of your pets listed with the same calendar?  (look for either A or B)

The pages in the sidebar aren’t posts, so you can’t comment there.

If anything is incorrect for your pets, or if you have questions, please comment in this thread to let me know about it.

Update:  Even if you find your nym in Calendar A, please check Calendar B to verify that one of your pets didn’t accidentally land in the other calendar.

    34Comments

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      The five I submitted are properly listed (and hearted, in one case).

      When I looked for Siubhan alphabetically, it wasn’t there. Then I remembered from last year that I might be filed under Subaru. Sure enough, LOL!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      Hmmm, I’m in June A and August B. Maybe because I keep misspelling my goddaughter’s dog’s name as Dubi — it should be Duby.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Miss Bianca

      found mine, puddled up instantly when I saw the *heart* by Roxy’s name. Good on you, WG, for all the work you do putting these calendars together!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      daize

      Everything is perfect, all pets accounted for in calendar A.  No pets in calendar B.  Thank you, WaterGirl, for all of your hard work putting the calendar together.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: Correct!  For the rest I was able to change it so folks could see, but I can’t add to the lists that are on the side, I can only correct things.

      At some point tomorrow I will update the lists in the sidebar directly from the spreadsheet again, so you all be able to check my work once I do that. :-)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Joy in FL

      My three animals are all correct and happy to be in BJ calendar 2023 B : )

      Thank you for being so caring about getting so many details perfect.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @Joy in FL: I laughed.  Can you imagine what a shitshow it would be if people’s pets were in two different calendars?  Or if your guy got a heart and shouldn’t have, or didn’t have a  heart but should have?

      It’s totally worth it to do all this double-checking. :-

      edit: I assume we all had the same mom?  “If a job is worth doing, it’s worth doing well.”  Pretty sure we all heard that a thousand times in my house.

      Reply

