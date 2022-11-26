Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Tis the Season, Alas

Noooooo!…

Things I will miss if Twitter goes away:


(And the replies are full of people sharing stories & pics of their own trash cats & rescue dogs!)

    63Comments

    2. 2.

      different-church-lady

      This year, the family tradition became mostly about keeping the president’s 2-year-old grandson from having a meltdown.

      Hey, the previous cabinet spent four years doing something similar.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      This year, the family tradition became mostly about keeping the president’s 2-year-old grandson from having a meltdown.

      There will literally be 80 House hearings about this next year.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      Perhaps the White House should consider offering the press corps a baggie of goldfish crackers and then nap time. Might do them good.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Pro tip: Say “I’m having trouble with my connection, I’m muting the video to reduce bandwidth”. Then at least you can read a book while half-listening to the conversation, rather than pretending to pay attention for the full three hours.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      rikyrah

      RIP, Irene Cara🙏🏾😪

       

      Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) tweeted at 0:38 AM on Sat, Nov 26, 2022:
      This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM https://t.co/TsC5BwZ3fh
      (https://twitter.com/Irene_Cara/status/1596392865948499968?s=02)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MagdaInBlack

      I kind of like the Bidens and the toddler meltdown story. Just another way they’re normal, especially after 4 years of the adult toddler meltdowns. (as different church lady mentions)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      Not yet Black Fridayed out? YMMV (personally hard pressed to find content sufficient to justify even the bargain basement rate); be it noted that the Peacock streaming service (with ads) is on special at 99 cents a month for up to a full year. Offer ends after this weekend.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Scout211

      @zhena gogolia: We have a free HBO preview week and we tried to watch it last night.  A big thumbs down for us. My daughter and her family of 5 are here for the holidays and the 7 of us tried to watch it and all said no to See How They Run. We switched to Freeguy, which was a winner, more so with the grandkids but mildly interesting with the olds.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TS

      Right wing media is having another meltdown in Australia – another State election just went against them big time. They were attempting to convince themselves and others this would not happen

      General consensus seems to be the country is moving left – not before time. Elections in NSW (largest state) next March. Hopefully another win for the Labor party – at which stage there should be 5/6 states rejecting RW politics.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      rikyrah

      Thread😳😳🤔🤔

       

      Soon to be  a Netflix limited series. Sure there is a writer working on the scripts now😒

       

      Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) tweeted at 4:41 AM on Sat, Nov 26, 2022:
      This week, a Russian couple living in Sweden for the past 20 years were arrested, with the husband detained under suspicion of working for the Russian intelligence services. @christogrozev did some digging and made some interesting discoveries about their neighbours in Moscow. https://t.co/0VRnvHKlNt
      (https://twitter.com/EliotHiggins/status/1596454164669906949?s=02)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scout211

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: When we did the holiday zooms during the first year of the pandemic we had one hour for a zoom game of Uno so the grandkids wouldn’t get bored, then an hour for the adults to converse. But three hours? I don’t think so.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Layer8Problem

      @Scout211Free Guy was surprisingly ok.  I spent a lot of it telling my partner “I drank there!” and “I worked across the street from there!” because the locations were mostly Boston Financial District.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Just removed a lengthy screed about historical memory holing, especially regarding sex.  The important part is, furry art is ancient and worldwide.  Most cultures thought people with animal features were cool and/or sexy.  But society assumes everything is modern.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev:

      Perhaps the White House should consider offering the press corps a baggie of goldfish crackers and then nap time 

      To be fair, that sounds like heaven to me.

      I was an 80s daycare kid. My favorite snack at my daycare was this mix they called “birdseed”…..nothing but Cheerios, raisins, and unsalted peanuts. (You can tell it was the 80s because they still gave out peanuts to kids.) Anyway, I still love it and make it and take it on car trips. There is a jar of it on the buffet behind me as I type.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @zhena gogolia: We absolutely LOVED the sets and costumes but were kinda meh on it until that last 30 minutes or so when it got much better.  Turned out to be a pretty solid mystery presented in an interesting way.  Probably wouldn’t make our Top-Faves list but certainly an enjoyable watch and all in all a good film and significantly better than Knives Out.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Suzanne:

      (You can tell it was the 80s because they still gave out peanuts to kids.)

      Another example of historical blindness.  Not you.  The people who complain that nobody used to have X health/safety problem.  What did people with peanut allergies used to do?  They died as children, and their deaths attributed to something else.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      File under crazy sore loser Rethuglicans sowing baseless election doubts:

      Philadelphia Inquirer – November 23, 2022

      “Doug Mastriano supporters are flooding Pa. courts with baseless recount petitions in the governor’s race

      The effort could sow confusion about the validity of the election, tie up state courts, and disrupt officials’ work to audit and certify the results. Mastriano lost by almost 15 percentage points”

      “A precinct’s results can be recounted under state election law if three voters from the precinct pay $50 and file a petition in county court saying they believe “fraud or error” occurred there…

      But some elections officials have worried for years that bad-faith actors could attempt to weaponize the law in statewide or national elections. Word started to spread last week among county elections officials that election denial activists were using recount petitions in an organized way for the first time on a large scale.

      “It’s their latest bright idea,” one county elections director told The Inquirer, calling it a “merry-go-round of nonsense.”…

      Few of the voters who filed recount petitions were willing to discuss it, or whether they were working with organized groups. Those that did cited vague concerns about voting machines and poll workers.

      Barbara Canete, a Bucks County Republican committee person who filed a recount petition in Bristol Township, said she heard about the effort through “grassroots groups” that had been preparing for months. Like most petitions reviewed by The Inquirer, Canete’s sought a hand recount of the governor’s race specifically, though some also requested recounts in other races….

      A Facebook group called “We The People of Columbia County PA” posted a “call to action” last week seeking recruits for recount petitions in that Northeastern Pennsylvania county. It said Audit the Vote PA, an organization that has repeatedly peddled election conspiracy theories and allied itself with Mastriano, would reimburse voters for the $50 filing fee when possible. Audit the Vote’s cofounder Karen Taylor filed her own recount petition in Westmoreland County.

      The Facebook post, which was deleted this week, also encouraged voters to email an address associated with Mastriano’s campaign for links to the required forms. The Mastriano campaign did not respond to questions about its involvement….

      County courts have yet to rule on the vast majority of recount petitions. But the few that have come before judges so far haven’t fared well.

      A judge in Butler County threw out several recount petitions Wednesday, county solicitor H. William White III said. Three of the petitions there were submitted by voters who’d served as poll workers and signed off on their polling place’s results just days before they filed recount petitions alleging unspecified “fraud or error” in the precincts they worked in.

       

      And a ruling Monday in Forest County might foreshadow a broader rejection of petitions across the state.

      Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen A. Skerda dismissed two petitions there, citing language in the law that requires voters seeking to force a recount to either provide specific evidence of fraud or error, or to file petitions in every precinct where the election was held. That means petitions filed in the governor’s race with no specific fraud allegations would have to be filed in every one of the thousands of voting precincts across the state.

      Mastriano, who conceded defeat five days after Election Day, lost by almost 15 percentage points.

      “We’re way, way, way outside the margin of error, and these are just frivolous requests from people who can’t accept the results of an election,” said Northumberland County Clerk Nathan Savidge, a Republican. “Soon-to-be Gov. Shapiro blew Mastriano out of the water.”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne:

      My favorite snack at my daycare was this mix they called “birdseed”…..nothing but Cheerios, raisins, and unsalted peanuts. (You can tell it was the 80s because they still gave out peanuts to kids.) Anyway, I still love it and make it and take it on car trips. There is a jar of it on the buffet behind me as I type.

      Substitute chocolate chips for the Cheerios and you get my standard evening snack mix. Ok, usually lightly salted peanuts, but close enough.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Kay

      @Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!):

      The Republican election loonies are alienating even GOP election board members here.

      It’s a huge, work intensive pain in the ass to deal with these people. It’s tens of wasted work hours where I live, probably hundreds in larger juridisctions. They contest even their own local primary results, elections where there are maybe 5000 votes total.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Suzanne

      @Frankensteinbeck: Food allergies have always existed, of course, but they do indeed seem to be on the rise, and there isn’t a clear cause identified.

      • The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reports that the prevalence of food allergy in children increased by 50 percent between 1997 and 2011.
      • Between 1997 and 2008, the prevalence of peanut or tree nut allergy appears to have more than tripled in U.S. children.

       
      From what I understand, environmental allergies are also on the rise. Could also be just that we are better at diagnosing. Anyway, it’s a big thing with scary implications.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Nicole

      I love that tweet about cat adoption vs dog adoption. It reminded me when my best friend adopted her last cats; she went in to adopt one, filled out the paperwork, but when the rescue lady arrived at her place in the evening, she brought two cats, insisting that they were “bonded” and “could not be separated.”  My friend said okay.  I’ll never forget her phone call to me a couple days later: “Nicole!  These cats aren’t ‘bonded!’ They barely tolerate each other!”   But that rescue lady knew a good-hearted mark when she saw one; my friend took excellent care of these two cats that really didn’t like each other much for the rest of both their feline lives.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      MomSense

      We may not find our rescue dogs in the trash but once we bring them home we do spend the rest of our lives together trying to keep them out of our trash.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      eclare

      @Scout211:   I don’t know if that includes HBO Max, but that has all the Studio Ghibli films.  Absolute magic, and I am not an animation fan.

      For the adults, Mare of Easttown was one of the best things I have seen in a while.  And Hacks, with Jean Smart.  Brilliant.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Starfish

      @Frankensteinbeck: A lot of us lived. We had a hard time, but some people did the best they could.

      My first or second allergic reactions to peanuts in the ’80s was at one of those McDonald birthday parties. Remember, they used to give you little sundaes and sprinkle peanuts on top.

      I was sick from plain M&Ms before food allergy labeling laws went into effect and we learned that regular M&Ms may contain peanuts.

      Even though there were only a couple of us with food allergies in the school, the lunch ladies were great about sending me with cheese sandwiches on field trips instead of peanut butter ones.

      The school cookies. I had a hard time telling the peanut butter and the sugar cookies apart and got sick from that several times.

      I survived the time before the epi-pens and tend to be reluctant to use mine.

      Since we lived, some of us have children who are more allergic than we are. 🤦🏻‍♀️

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Starfish:

      People seem to think Egyptian gods don’t count.  A 5000 year culture was obsessed with people with animal features, making art and telling stories about them.  Stories with a lot of sex, no less.  Animal feature people are in cave art.  Greek myths have gorgons, sirens, Scylla, Circe’s transformations…  The trick is every culture has a different idea of what combination of traits is interesting.  Usually it’s semi-formally stylized in art, no less.  Hell, people were hardcore into animated anthropomorphs in our culture decades before a specific social group coined the term ‘furry.’  Disney and Warner Brothers made bank.

      My favorite is the Nazca, who had no writing system and we have to decide their culture from pottery covered in anthropomorphic animal art.  Damn is THAT stylized.

      Note that the modern ‘furry fandom’ social group got its start with Albedo Anthropomorphics, but the movie Animalympics is the furriest friggin’ movie you’ll find, and predates it by 3 years.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      narya

      I am determined to get the rowing machine reassembled today. It has been . . . A Process. This all started because I was replacing the old monitor with a new one that could be synched with various devices (phone, for now). It was supposed to take 45 minutes–this is going to be my third go at it, and I’ve already spent 3-5 hours on it. I need to spend more time tracking down drawings so I can see how to put the pieces together.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      eclare

      @MomSense:   So true!  I saw my newly adopted dog eying my new auto battery operated kitchen garbage can yesterday.

      Yes I know my new garbage can is ridiculous.  I love it.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      raven

      I’m vacuum packing the fish and browning the turkey bones for gumbo! The GO DAWGS, squat those pesky Jackets. Who says there is nothing to play for, we can keep them from a bowl!

      Reply

