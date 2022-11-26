The t-rex wearing a Christmas jumper at the Natural History Museum is a wonderful thing pic.twitter.com/NFnObgSg7o

Noooooo!…

The Bidens have a more than 40-year-old tradition of spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket.

This year, the family tradition became mostly about keeping the president's 2-year-old grandson from having a meltdown. https://t.co/QIHZFqqg7h

— The Associated Press (@AP) November 26, 2022