Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

No one could have predicted…

The words do not have to be perfect.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

After roe, women are no longer free.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I really should read my own blog.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Consistently wrong since 2002

You cannot shame the shameless.

You are here: Home / Sports / World Cup Open Thread: Tunisia vs Australia

World Cup Open Thread: Tunisia vs Australia

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

Al Jazeera, After an inspiring draw against Denmark, Tunisia is looking to reach the World Cup knockout stages for the first time:

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between Tunisia and Australia, with both sides having won one of the previous two. Australia beat the Carthage Eagles 3-0 in a 1997 friendly, but it was a reversal of fortunes for the latter at the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup where they beat Australia 2-0.

After a goalless draw in their opening fixture against Denmark, semi-finalists at the last European Championships, Tunisia have secured their second clean sheet out of a total of 16 World Cup matches.

They are competing in the finals of the World Cup for the sixth time in their history, and they are looking to reach the knockout round of the competition for the first time…

In their opening game, the Socceroos were at the receiving end of a 4-1 drubbing by Les Blues, and if they lose again on Saturday, they will have crashed out of the World Cup at the group stages for a record third time after 1974 and 2014.

Australia, who have lost 11 of their 17 games at the World Cup and have failed to win in their last seven outings on this stage – their longest winless streak in the competition…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.