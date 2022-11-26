Al Jazeera, After an inspiring draw against Denmark, Tunisia is looking to reach the World Cup knockout stages for the first time:

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between Tunisia and Australia, with both sides having won one of the previous two. Australia beat the Carthage Eagles 3-0 in a 1997 friendly, but it was a reversal of fortunes for the latter at the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup where they beat Australia 2-0.

After a goalless draw in their opening fixture against Denmark, semi-finalists at the last European Championships, Tunisia have secured their second clean sheet out of a total of 16 World Cup matches.

They are competing in the finals of the World Cup for the sixth time in their history, and they are looking to reach the knockout round of the competition for the first time…

In their opening game, the Socceroos were at the receiving end of a 4-1 drubbing by Les Blues, and if they lose again on Saturday, they will have crashed out of the World Cup at the group stages for a record third time after 1974 and 2014.

Australia, who have lost 11 of their 17 games at the World Cup and have failed to win in their last seven outings on this stage – their longest winless streak in the competition…