if you think $44B is expensive, wait until you see what it takes to develop a mobile ecosystem pic.twitter.com/w3QeG81UTA
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 25, 2022
ZING! https://t.co/a3UZx1yG9a
— shauna (@goldengateblond) November 26, 2022
The Tesla phone would somehow actually give people brain cancer https://t.co/OZ1F2b0mu2
— chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) November 23, 2022
Good enough for the TruFans!…
Elon fanboys are going apeshit for a product that does not and never will exist pic.twitter.com/Yjn1v0mEeg
— Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) November 26, 2022
Former #SpaceX employee explains that $TWTR is a shit show because it doesn't have an intermediate layer of management that knows how to manage Elon to protect the company from him. Sounds pretty accurate. $TSLA $TSLAQhttps://t.co/0AFL155Tg8 pic.twitter.com/bnNgU5ipfx
— Yoloking of $TSLAQ (@yoloption) November 23, 2022
Tesla stock is now down 49% since Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter in April, losing over half a trillion dollars in market valuation.
Just in the three and a half weeks since Musk took over Twitter on October 28, Tesla stock is down 27%, losing $190 billion in value. pic.twitter.com/xoMQHQVbQV
— 🦀 Jon Schwarz 🦀 (@schwarz) November 21, 2022
Elon is learning in real time that John Galt starved to death in his gulch.
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) November 19, 2022
Comedy is legal on twitter! pic.twitter.com/m6hFJcNBYn
— witch king of a three block radius in avondale (@samalcarez) November 24, 2022
