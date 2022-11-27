if you think $44B is expensive, wait until you see what it takes to develop a mobile ecosystem pic.twitter.com/w3QeG81UTA

The Tesla phone would somehow actually give people brain cancer https://t.co/OZ1F2b0mu2

Good enough for the TruFans!…

Elon fanboys are going apeshit for a product that does not and never will exist pic.twitter.com/Yjn1v0mEeg

Former #SpaceX employee explains that $TWTR is a shit show because it doesn't have an intermediate layer of management that knows how to manage Elon to protect the company from him. Sounds pretty accurate. $TSLA $TSLAQ https://t.co/0AFL155Tg8 pic.twitter.com/bnNgU5ipfx

Tesla stock is now down 49% since Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter in April, losing over half a trillion dollars in market valuation.

Just in the three and a half weeks since Musk took over Twitter on October 28, Tesla stock is down 27%, losing $190 billion in value. pic.twitter.com/xoMQHQVbQV

— 🦀 Jon Schwarz 🦀 (@schwarz) November 21, 2022