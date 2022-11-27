Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Bark louder, little dog.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Nothing worth doing is easy.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

The words do not have to be perfect.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Why did Dr. Oz lose? well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Everybody saw this coming.

T R E 4 5 O N

Late Night Open Thread: The Emperor of Vaporware

Late Night Open Thread: The Emperor of Vaporware

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,


Good enough for the TruFans!…

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      TriassicSands

      I don’t go near Twitter, but the worst thing about it since Elon bought it, is that now Musk and Twitter are in the news every day. Please, Elon, go to Mars and don’t look back. And take Twitter with you.

      Please.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      prostratedragon

      Well, the rest of that does suggest they believe in fairy tales. Imagine the descriptions of his phone read in the voice of a four-year-old.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Viva BrisVegas

      @Jesse:

      Standard practice on the right. They start with one absurdity, then quickly escalate that into a cascade of absurdities. By that time the original absurdity has long been left behind.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Craig

      Electric pickups are gonna eat Tesla. Ford and GM are pushing hard on this and can’t build enough. My buddy just got his Rivian delivered and that thing is insane. It’s mind bending quick. I ride in a lot of ride share Teslas for work, and the build quality is bunk. The door and roof trim is shoddy, I can’t stop seeing it in every car. Tesla got a lot of string as a first mover and a ton of govt handouts. Elon is murdering their brand just when the wolves smelled weakness.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Tony Jay

      Sexy Salted Jeebus on a seeded cracker, they really do think he’s Tony Stark, and even sadder, so does he.

      You just know that somewhere in the depths of an off-the-books Tesla/Space X research lab outside Phoenix there’s a team of NDA-laden nerds who’ve been spending 25 hours a day for the last five years trying and failing to put together an AI assisted cybernetic battle suit for Musk to wear to the next meeting of the board.

      Sad little man.

      Reply

