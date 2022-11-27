Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Defying Winter

Commentor MaryL:

I was admiring Ema’s garden photos, and generally agree with her that fall foliage has not been spectacular this year, at least not here in Maryland. However, I planted a young oak leaf hydrangea this spring and it is putting on an interesting show, so I thought I would share.

I also have a bunch of flowers that refuse to go to sleep for the season, despite several nights of below freezing temperatures.

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

