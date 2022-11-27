Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday World Cup Open Thread: Belgium vs Morocco / Croatia vs Canada / Spain vs Germany / Cameroon vs Serbia

Sunday World Cup Open Thread: Belgium vs Morocco / Croatia vs Canada / Spain vs Germany / Cameroon vs Serbia

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

SportsMole:

Aiming to put at least one foot in the knockout stages, Belgium continue their pursuit of a first World Cup on Sunday, when they meet Group F rivals Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium.

After edging out Canada in their opening match, the Red Devils will now seek to tame the Atlas Lions, who held Croatia to a goalless draw.

Having qualified with relative ease, averaging over three goals per game in the process, Belgium kicked off their latest quest for an elusive major trophy on Wednesday evening, as they tackled a nation who had been absent from the World Cup finals for nearly four decades…

While Belgium have now won each of their last eight group stage games at the finals, Morocco have found the going far tougher down the years, so their first-day draw with 2018 runners-up Croatia was celebrated as something of a victory.

Lauded for a solid defensive display after the teams’ contest in Al Khor, the Atlas Lions remain in the mix for last-16 qualification, which represents an acceptable state of affairs, as they have failed to even qualify for the World Cup in four of their last five attempts and took just one point from a tough group four years ago…

======

Crotia vs Canada

SportsMole:

Croatia and Canada will both go in search of their first win and first goals in World Cup 2022 Group F during Sunday’s battle at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The Chequered Ones were held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their opening fixture, while the Canucks succumbed to the Red Devils of Belgium in a 1-0 loss.

Despite an eye-catching Nations League campaign which propelled them to a spot in the four-team finals, not many had Croatia down as contenders to match or even better their runners-up finish at the 2018 World Cup, and their feelings were justified on the opening day…

Nevertheless, the Canucks could take plenty of encouragement from their performance against the golden generation of Belgium, although that result already leaves them bottom of the standings in Group F, and their hopes of a last-16 berth will be dashed if results do not go their way this week.

Thirty-six years on from making their only previous appearance at the World Cup, Canada remain winless and goalless at the tournament after four matches – already the most of any nation in history – and Herdman is now out to ensure that his side do not match El Salvador’s record of six straight losses.

Posting just three shots on target from their 22 attempts against Belgium shows the area that Herdman must address, but the Canada boss has controversially warned that his crop will “F Croatia” as they prepare to meet the 2018 runners-up for the very first time.

======

Spain vs Germany

The Independent:

Spain look to heap more misery on Germany with the prospect of pushing the four-time winners to the brink of an early World Cup 2022 exit.

Hansi Flick’s side endured a nightmare start to their campaign in Qatar when Japan pulled off a thrilling comeback by hitting two goals in eight minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique will be delighted by his side’s start, hitting seven in the thrashing of Costa Rica and discarding doubts over their potential in front of goal in the process.

“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us because they are a powerhouse, but we’re going to go out and play the same way. Praise weakens, but this team is not going to relax. It has been a very special game for us. It is usually difficult for us to start competitions, but we have done very well. It has been a very important victory.”…

======

Cameroon vs Serbia

