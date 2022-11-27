Before we dig in, if you are ever really hungry in an active combat zone, DON’T DO THIS!!!

Hunters become the hunted.

russian occupiers are trying to hunt a hare within sight of the optical night vision of a Ukrainian sniper. pic.twitter.com/tXUyq9qGD8 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 27, 2022

The reason the Russians are doing something this stupid is because the conscripts are not being properly supplied in terms of food and winter gear. I’m not going to post it, but I’ve seen video footage of Russian soldiers, most likely conscripts, dead where they lay with no visible wounds. Most likely they died of a combination of freezing to death and hunger. A terrible way to die in service of a terrible strategy and a terrible policy made by terrible people who have no care for anyone but themselves.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! Another week of full-scale war is coming to an end – a week in which we accomplished a lot. All together. Thanks to our unity. After the massive terrorist attack last Wednesday, we have been restoring electricity generation and supply day after day. As of today, in most regions of the country, only stabilization schedules of shutdowns are in effect. The situation is under control by the energy workers. And for that, I am thankful to the thousands of people who worked round the clock all over our state to restore light, water, heat and communication. I thank all the employees of energy companies, utility services, repair crews, regional authorities and leaders of local communities who helped. I would also like to thank the businesses that participated. Ukrainian unity again and again demonstrates its strength, demonstrates our effectiveness. I thank all Ukrainian entrepreneurs who are now making their offices, branches, cafes and other facilities new Points of Invincibility. Who do everything to help people. We understand that terrorists are preparing new strikes. We know that for sure. And as long as they have missiles, they won’t stop, unfortunately. But our ability to help each other and take care of the most vulnerable – the elderly, families with children, those who lost homes and relatives in the war – our mutual assistance is one of the elements of protection against terror and our strength. The upcoming week can be as hard as the one that passes. Our Defense Forces are preparing. The whole state is preparing. We work out all scenarios, including with our partners. And our unity must be ready. So please do not leave without help those whom you can help. And please pay attention to the air alerts during the week. Together and helping each other we will pass this challenge of war as well: this winter, this Russia’s attempt to use the cold against people. The situation at the front remains very difficult. And most of all – in the Donetsk region, as in previous weeks. I want to thank all our warriors, all our heroes for their resilience today! To endure now and defend ourselves now is to endure and defend ourselves for generations to come for all Ukrainians throughout our beautiful land. We are doing and will do everything possible to strengthen our defense. We are doing and will do everything to hold Russia accountable for this war, for this terror. And in order to achieve these results, there will be new important steps in the upcoming week. I thank all our partners who help us! I am grateful to every leader who perceives the defense of Ukraine as the defense of freedom and security for his country as well! Together we will endure everything. I’m sure of that! Glory to Ukraine!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessment of the situation in Izium:

IZIUM AXIS/ 1400 UTC 27 NOV/ UKR remains within rifle range of a 20 KM section of the P-66 HWY. Concentrations of enemy troops and HQ elements are identified by UKR Partisans and rapidly interdicted by artillery and missile units of the UKR military. pic.twitter.com/ojc3SwiYt9 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) November 27, 2022

Ukraine is taking in lots of POWs:

When the Geneva Convention of 1948 becomes the only hope for salvation for russian occupiers. pic.twitter.com/8oITupYsCk — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 27, 2022

Video of the Russian convict who was getting kicked out of his trenches. As I understand, he was guided to Ukrainian positions with a drone to surrender. The Ukrainians questioning him also mention dropping radios to other convicts to guide them, but few agree. pic.twitter.com/1cv5TEIDNj — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 26, 2022

When life imitates art or something…

In anticipation of Christmas, a smiling Himars collects occupiers under Christmas trees. pic.twitter.com/ZIy6SzsMut — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 27, 2022

Tallyho!

In 1918, one of the greatest modern aircraft designers, Igor Sikorsky from Kyiv, was forced by the Bolshevik coup to move to the United States. A century later, the Sikorsky S-61 Sea King helicopters invented with his genius will defend his native land. pic.twitter.com/bz8rosej1J — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 27, 2022

Here's a video posted by @ItsBorys of Ukrainian soldiers evacuating an older lady from an area that was shelled by Russian Grads, with captions added. pic.twitter.com/U93F4a4UQQ — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 27, 2022

Circling back to the lack of proper provisioning for the Russian conscripts:

While kadyrovites have full stomachs the mobiks are starved. No wonder coordinates are sold for food. Serpukhov mobiks show the food their command was hiding from them – 9GAG https://t.co/lq16To6pdh — Edward Murrow – Disruptor (@EdwardMurrow666) November 26, 2022

We can confirm. Regular mobiks are so mad at officers/kadyrovites who are staying far from action, that they are selling either coordinates of command centres or confirmation whether our hits have been successful. https://t.co/fTweFSfud1 — Georgian Legion (@georgian_legion) November 26, 2022

The video with the subtitles is at this link.

Captain (ret) Scott Kelly is in Ukraine trying to raise funds for more generators:

On Kyiv’s Sophia Square tonight, I passed @StationCDRKelly, @usykaa, and @jksheva7 filming an ad for a fundraiser to purchase generators for hospitals throughout Ukraine, which are increasingly needed as Russia steps up missile and drone attacks on infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/XPxva1hSBX — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) November 27, 2022

He could use a bit better OPSEC!

Here is a very interesting thread, via The Thread Reader App, from John Ridge regarding Russia’s burn rate for missiles and rockets:

A 🧵with some detailed takeaways from this infographic and some of my thoughts:

0/n

1/15 A) No numbers are provided for Iskander-K (9M728/9M729 [SS-C-7/SS-C-8]) ground-launched cruise missiles (GLCMs), the Kh-59 [AS-13 Kingbolt/AS-18 Kazoo] air-to-surface missiles, or the Tochka-U [SS-21 Scarab-B] ballistic missiles (BMs).1/15

C) 🇷🇺 is averaging production of ~5 units of Iskander-M [SS-26 Stone] BMs per month. This is consistent with other independent estimates.

2/15 B) 🇷🇺 is averaging production of 26-28 units of cruise missiles per month (50/50 Kh-101 [AS-23 Kodiak] and 3M-14T/K Kalibr [SS-N-30A])C) 🇷🇺 is averaging production of ~5 units of Iskander-M [SS-26 Stone] BMs per month. This is consistent with other independent estimates.2/15

E) 🇷🇺 has expended ~16 Kinzhals. This is more than I thought as I had only seen references to 4 Kinzhal strikes, one of which was a dud on launch.

3/15 D) 🇷🇺 is averaging production of 1-2 units of Kh-47M2 Kinzhal [AS-24 Killjoy] per month and has replenished all units expendedE) 🇷🇺 has expended ~16 Kinzhals. This is more than I thought as I had only seen references to 4 Kinzhal strikes, one of which was a dud on launch.3/15

4/15 F) 🇷🇺 has used the Kh-35 [AS-20 Kayak/SS-C-6 Sennight/SS-N-25 Switchblade] extensively in a land-attack role, which is news to me. The Kh-35 is an anti-shipping missile (AShM) with a secondary land-attack capability. 🇺🇦’s R-360 Neptun AShM is derived from the Kh-35.4/15 G) 🇷🇺 seems to have surprisingly robust Kh-35 production, averaging ~40 units per month, and they have been able to replace all units expended thus far.

5/15

6/15 H) There is no production of new Kh-555 [AS-15 Kent-C] units. This seems consistent with the notion that they are upgraded from Kh-55 [AS-15 Kent] units. The lack of noted production may also indicate that 🇷🇺 is no longer actively upgrading Kh-55 units to Kh-555s.6/15

7/15 I) 🇷🇺 has a larger inventory and expended fewer units of 3M55 Oniks [SS-N-16 Strobile], a supersonic AShM, than I expected. Perhaps it’s an indicator of poor performance in land-attack, presumably due to an ill-suited terminal guidance system (just INS + ARH/PRH)?7/15

8/15 J) 🇷🇺 seems to be holding a number of units of Kh-22/32 [AS-4 Kitchen] supersonic AShMs in reserve for whatever reason. Not sure what the reasoning is. Perhaps poor performance as a result of a severe lack of precision in a land-attack role?8/15 K) Standard Cruise/Ballistic Missile Inventory: IF these numbers are accurate, 🇷🇺 only has ~500 total Kh-101s, Kh-555s, and Kalibrs left. IOW, 🇷🇺 only has ~500 of its standard cruise missiles currently in inventory. That becomes ~620 if we include the Kh-22/32s.

9/15 For ballistic missiles, 🇷🇺 only has a total of ~160 left (~120 Iskander-Ms & ~40 Kinzhals). That gives ~780 total standoff munitions based on this figure. This is almost certainly an undercount due to Iskander-K numbers not being included.

10/15 For a more conservative estimate, I would round to ~1,000 land-attack standoff munitions (assuming ~120 Iskander-K GLCMs plus a fudge factor of 100 units of arbitrary munitions). There is also the matter of the Kh-59s, so the actual number may be somewhat greater.

11/15 L) I’m skeptical that we will see significant future use of 🇷🇺’s remaining inventory of Iskander-Ms and Kinzhals. I suspect that 🇷🇺 will withhold most of them as part of a minimum strategic reserve to preserve their capabilities as part of their tactical nuclear triad.

12/15 M) If these numbers are accurate, the upshot of K and L is that it seems 🇷🇺 does not have the capability to launch many more saturation strikes against 🇺🇦. Based on the Nov. 15 strikes, it takes at least 100 CMs for 🇷🇺 to achieve any degree of saturation of 🇺🇦 AD.

13/15 Even with ~100 CMs, saturation was minimal as 🇺🇦 intercepted 80-85%, a small decrease compared to the usual 90-95%. So unless 🇷🇺 just accepts 90-95% intercepted, they will have to use 100+ CMs to attempt saturation. But 🇷🇺 inventory can only support 5-6 more such strikes.

14/15

15/15 N) Given K, L, and M, I anticipate that land-attack S-300/400 interceptors (e.g. 5V55 series) will be one of the main future threats. This is due to the massive number remaining in 🇷🇺 inventory plus the difficulty their (quasi)-ballistic trajectories pose to 🇺🇦 AD systems.15/15

I think that’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

To live in Ukraine is to know that tomorrow, there may be another attack on the power system. Buy candles, and pull out all the blankets. Call grandparents and ask if they need to bring water. But smile, donate, help and believe in victory. I love this country ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dbTwhGC2zz — Patron (@PatronDsns) November 27, 2022

While we got a new tweet tonight, there is no new video at Patron’s official TikTok. So you’ll have to settle for this stuff:

Helena from Project Lyta is on site in Ukraine! And she has a tactical cat!

Orphan Black was, apparently, a documentary…

Open thread!