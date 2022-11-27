Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 277: Hey Kids – Don't Do This!

War for Ukraine Day 277: Hey Kids – Don't Do This!

Before we dig in, if you are ever really hungry in an active combat zone, DON’T DO THIS!!!

The reason the Russians are doing something this stupid is because the conscripts are not being properly supplied in terms of food and winter gear. I’m not going to post it, but I’ve seen video footage of Russian soldiers, most likely conscripts, dead where they lay with no visible wounds. Most likely they died of a combination of freezing to death and hunger. A terrible way to die in service of a terrible strategy and a terrible policy made by terrible people who have no care for anyone but themselves.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

Another week of full-scale war is coming to an end – a week in which we accomplished a lot. All together. Thanks to our unity.

After the massive terrorist attack last Wednesday, we have been restoring electricity generation and supply day after day.

As of today, in most regions of the country, only stabilization schedules of shutdowns are in effect. The situation is under control by the energy workers.

And for that, I am thankful to the thousands of people who worked round the clock all over our state to restore light, water, heat and communication. I thank all the employees of energy companies, utility services, repair crews, regional authorities and leaders of local communities who helped. I would also like to thank the businesses that participated.

Ukrainian unity again and again demonstrates its strength, demonstrates our effectiveness.

I thank all Ukrainian entrepreneurs who are now making their offices, branches, cafes and other facilities new Points of Invincibility. Who do everything to help people.

We understand that terrorists are preparing new strikes. We know that for sure. And as long as they have missiles, they won’t stop, unfortunately.

But our ability to help each other and take care of the most vulnerable – the elderly, families with children, those who lost homes and relatives in the war – our mutual assistance is one of the elements of protection against terror and our strength.

The upcoming week can be as hard as the one that passes. Our Defense Forces are preparing. The whole state is preparing. We work out all scenarios, including with our partners.

And our unity must be ready. So please do not leave without help those whom you can help. And please pay attention to the air alerts during the week.

Together and helping each other we will pass this challenge of war as well: this winter, this Russia’s attempt to use the cold against people.

The situation at the front remains very difficult. And most of all – in the Donetsk region, as in previous weeks.

I want to thank all our warriors, all our heroes for their resilience today!

To endure now and defend ourselves now is to endure and defend ourselves for generations to come for all Ukrainians throughout our beautiful land.

We are doing and will do everything possible to strengthen our defense. We are doing and will do everything to hold Russia accountable for this war, for this terror.

And in order to achieve these results, there will be new important steps in the upcoming week.

I thank all our partners who help us! I am grateful to every leader who perceives the defense of Ukraine as the defense of freedom and security for his country as well!

Together we will endure everything. I’m sure of that!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessment of the situation in Izium:

Ukraine is taking in lots of POWs:

When life imitates art or something…

Tallyho!

 

Circling back to the lack of proper provisioning for the Russian conscripts:

The video with the subtitles is at this link.

Captain (ret) Scott Kelly is in Ukraine trying to raise funds for more generators:

He could use a bit better OPSEC!

Here is a very interesting thread, via The Thread Reader App, from John Ridge regarding Russia’s burn rate for missiles and rockets:

A 🧵with some detailed takeaways from this infographic and some of my thoughts:
0/n
A) No numbers are provided for Iskander-K (9M728/9M729 [SS-C-7/SS-C-8]) ground-launched cruise missiles (GLCMs), the Kh-59 [AS-13 Kingbolt/AS-18 Kazoo] air-to-surface missiles, or the Tochka-U [SS-21 Scarab-B] ballistic missiles (BMs).
1/15Iskander-K (9M728/9M729) [SS-C-7/SS-C-8] Transporter Erector9M728 [SS-C-7]Kh-59MK [AS-13 Kingbolt/AS-18 Kazoo]Tochka-U [SS-21 Scarab-C]
B) 🇷🇺 is averaging production of 26-28 units of cruise missiles per month (50/50 Kh-101 [AS-23 Kodiak] and 3M-14T/K Kalibr [SS-N-30A])
C) 🇷🇺 is averaging production of ~5 units of Iskander-M [SS-26 Stone] BMs per month. This is consistent with other independent estimates.
2/15Kh-101 [AS-23 Kodiak] Air-Launched Cruise MissileIskander-M [SS-26 Stone] Short-Range Ballistic Missile3M-14 Kalibr (SS-N-30A) Sea-Launched Cruise Missile
D) 🇷🇺 is averaging production of 1-2 units of Kh-47M2 Kinzhal [AS-24 Killjoy] per month and has replenished all units expended
E) 🇷🇺 has expended ~16 Kinzhals. This is more than I thought as I had only seen references to 4 Kinzhal strikes, one of which was a dud on launch.
3/15MiG-31K [Foxhound] carrying a Kh-47M2 [AS-24 Killjoy] Air-La
F) 🇷🇺 has used the Kh-35 [AS-20 Kayak/SS-C-6 Sennight/SS-N-25 Switchblade] extensively in a land-attack role, which is news to me. The Kh-35 is an anti-shipping missile (AShM) with a secondary land-attack capability. 🇺🇦’s R-360 Neptun AShM is derived from the Kh-35.
4/15Kh-35 [AS-20 Kayak/SS-C-6 Sennight/SS-N-25 Switchblade] Anti
G) 🇷🇺 seems to have surprisingly robust Kh-35 production, averaging ~40 units per month, and they have been able to replace all units expended thus far.
5/15
H) There is no production of new Kh-555 [AS-15 Kent-C] units. This seems consistent with the notion that they are upgraded from Kh-55 [AS-15 Kent] units. The lack of noted production may also indicate that 🇷🇺 is no longer actively upgrading Kh-55 units to Kh-555s.
6/15Kh-555 [AS-15 Kent-C] Air-Launched Cruise MissileTu-160M [Blackjack] with Kh-101s [AS-23 Kodiak] (front row) An original Kh-55 [AS-15 Kent] Air-Launched Cruise Missile
I) 🇷🇺 has a larger inventory and expended fewer units of 3M55 Oniks [SS-N-16 Strobile], a supersonic AShM, than I expected. Perhaps it’s an indicator of poor performance in land-attack, presumably due to an ill-suited terminal guidance system (just INS + ARH/PRH)?
7/153M55 Oniks [SS-N-16 Strobile] Supersonic Anti-Shipping Missi
J) 🇷🇺 seems to be holding a number of units of Kh-22/32 [AS-4 Kitchen] supersonic AShMs in reserve for whatever reason. Not sure what the reasoning is. Perhaps poor performance as a result of a severe lack of precision in a land-attack role?
8/15Kh-22 [AS-4 Kitchen] Supersonic Anti-Shipping MissileKh-32 [AS-4 Kitchen] Supersonic Anti-Shipping Missile
K) Standard Cruise/Ballistic Missile Inventory: IF these numbers are accurate, 🇷🇺 only has ~500 total Kh-101s, Kh-555s, and Kalibrs left. IOW, 🇷🇺 only has ~500 of its standard cruise missiles currently in inventory. That becomes ~620 if we include the Kh-22/32s.
9/15
For ballistic missiles, 🇷🇺 only has a total of ~160 left (~120 Iskander-Ms & ~40 Kinzhals). That gives ~780 total standoff munitions based on this figure. This is almost certainly an undercount due to Iskander-K numbers not being included.
10/15
For a more conservative estimate, I would round to ~1,000 land-attack standoff munitions (assuming ~120 Iskander-K GLCMs plus a fudge factor of 100 units of arbitrary munitions). There is also the matter of the Kh-59s, so the actual number may be somewhat greater.
11/15
L) I’m skeptical that we will see significant future use of 🇷🇺’s remaining inventory of Iskander-Ms and Kinzhals. I suspect that 🇷🇺 will withhold most of them as part of a minimum strategic reserve to preserve their capabilities as part of their tactical nuclear triad.
12/15
M) If these numbers are accurate, the upshot of K and L is that it seems 🇷🇺 does not have the capability to launch many more saturation strikes against 🇺🇦. Based on the Nov. 15 strikes, it takes at least 100 CMs for 🇷🇺 to achieve any degree of saturation of 🇺🇦 AD.
13/15
Even with ~100 CMs, saturation was minimal as 🇺🇦 intercepted 80-85%, a small decrease compared to the usual 90-95%. So unless 🇷🇺 just accepts 90-95% intercepted, they will have to use 100+ CMs to attempt saturation. But 🇷🇺 inventory can only support 5-6 more such strikes.
14/15
N) Given K, L, and M, I anticipate that land-attack S-300/400 interceptors (e.g. 5V55 series) will be one of the main future threats. This is due to the massive number remaining in 🇷🇺 inventory plus the difficulty their (quasi)-ballistic trajectories pose to 🇺🇦 AD systems.
15/15S-300/400 Launching an InterceptorS-300/400 Launching a 48N6 Interceptor

I think that’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

While we got a new tweet tonight, there is no new video at Patron’s official TikTok. So you’ll have to settle for this stuff:

Helena from Project Lyta is on site in Ukraine! And she has a tactical cat!

Orphan Black was, apparently, a documentary…

Open thread!

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • David 🦃The Establishment🥧 Koch
  • Ksmiami
  • RobertDSC-Mac Mini

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      A terrible way to die in service of a terrible strategy and a terrible policy made by terrible people who have no care for anyone but themselves.

      Indeed. And honestly at times it seems like they have no care for themselves, either.

      That Granny is amazing. “The mood is fighting, mate! In spite of everything.” Yet another awesome person in a country full of them.

      This Kvartal 95 song was really nice, especially since it mentions putin in The Hague. A beautiful thought, indeed!

      Thank you as always, Adam. Especially for the extra cats.

    2. 2.

      RobertDSC-Mac Mini

      Orphan Black was, apparently, a documentary…

      Such a great series. I still have Funko Pops on my desk from that show.

      On one hand, I just can’t imagine what those conscripts are thinking, suffering as they are. But on the other hand, ejecting them from Ukrainian territory, one way or another, is the goal.

    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for the John A Ridge thread. He seems to be an SMU undergrad (’24). !!!

      There have been noises in the news that russia may be preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. I see that it’s on the left bank of the river, so that would be big news. ISW’s interactive map shows that the plant area has had “Reported Ukrainian Partisan Warfare”, so if they are packing to leave the partisans would have a very big victory.

      Fingers crossed.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

