You guys were so right about The Lincoln Lawyer!

I ditched Inside Man halfway through the second episode. It was painful watching the characters do the things they were doing. So I bailed! But I’m still walking on the treadmill every day, so that’s good.

The Lincoln Lawyer grabbed me right away. The plot line is intriguing. The actors are excellent. Every scene is visually interesting. The characters are interesting. I love the music. Just so happy to have found it!

So how about if tonight we don’t just share what we’re watching but also share what’s so great about it? Or you can ignore me and talk about whatever you want.

Also, BG is lollygagging this evening is slammed with work right now. Who knew that teaching full-time, raising a family and trying to write a book would make life so complicated? :-)

