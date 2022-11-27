Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Guys Were So Right About The Lincoln Lawyer

by

You guys were so right about The Lincoln Lawyer!

I ditched Inside Man halfway through the second episode.  It was painful watching the characters do the things they were doing.  So I bailed!  But I’m still walking on the treadmill every day, so that’s good.

The Lincoln Lawyer grabbed me right away.  The plot line is intriguing.  The actors are excellent.  Every scene is visually interesting.   The characters are interesting.  I love the music.  Just so happy to have found it!

So how about if tonight we don’t just share what we’re watching but also share what’s so great about it?  Or you can ignore me and talk about whatever you want.

Also, BG is lollygagging this evening is slammed with work right now.  Who knew that teaching full-time, raising a family and trying to write a book would make life so complicated?  :-)

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      Steeplejack

      The Lincoln Lawyer movie from 2011 with Matthew McConaughey and an A-list cast—Marisa Tomei, Ryan Phillippe, William H. Macy et al.—is also pretty good, although probably different from the series. Streaming on HBO Max and DirecTV. It is a big Hollywooden production, but it moves pretty well and McConaughey is well suited to the role.

    3. 3.

      patrick II

      McConaughey is well suited to the role.

      Yes he was. Matt doesn’t always work for me, but that part fit him perfectly.

    4. 4.

      phein63

      I’m glad I’m not alone in cringing at Inside Man.  How could Tennant’s vicar be so, so, incapable of dealing with a human being?

    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      Watching the Kansas City Chiefs about to win against the LA Rams.

      Might watch Trevor Noah’s new special before Sunday Night Football (Green Bay at Philadelphia Go Eagles!)

    6. 6.

      patrick II

      For those of you who might have considered “Andor” but couldn’t watch it on Disney — it is at a two week run on Hulu if you have that.  It is a fantastic show — Star Wars of the working people, no light sabers and princesses here.  It is smart and beautiful to look at.

      Also, The Peripheral on Prime is a six part series based on William Gibson’s book of the same name.  I guess it is my week for smart sci-fi.

    7. 7.

      raven

      Bosch is better.

      eta Actually I only saw the movie and I didn’t think much of it.

       

      Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch is the titular character of Michael Connelly’s most popular series. Harry Bosch is a war veteran and a hard-nosed LAPD detective (that is, before he retires). He’s had a rough life and a tough career, but he always goes after justice no matter what. With 20 books and counting, it’s a beloved and lengthy series—and if that’s not enough, there are five seasons of the “Bosch” TV show adaptation starring Titus Welliver for your to watch. It sounds like a lot, I know—a lot of awesome. Pick your poison and follow Bosch through the ups and downs of his career and personal life.

       

    10. 10.

      Steeplejack

      @patrick II:

      Thanks for the tip on Andor. This might get me to finally pull the trigger on Hulu.

      ETA: Is there some Disney/Hulu combo that is a good deal? I seem to vaguely remember something about that.

    12. 12.

      Starfish

      In an earlier thread, we were talking about the youths not wanting to watch films in black and white. Anyway, I find myself deeply interested in the 1925 silent film “The Freshman” strictly because it has an intertitle that said “Let me alone. I’m looking for a piece of cheese– not a husband.”

    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Starfish:

      Anyway, I find myself deeply interested in the 1925 silent film “The Freshman” strictly because it has an intertitle that said “Let me alone. I’m looking for a piece of cheese– not a husband.” 

      Nosferatu from 1922 has an intertitle which reads “Your wife has a beautiful neck.”

    17. 17.

      C Stars

      @mrmoshpotato: we watched the Trevor Noah special last night. It’s pretty good! Entertaining for the most part and not much insult comedy. We watched it with our kids who are 9 and 12, and they LOVED it. I think after all the trauma of the pandemic and the Trump presidency, and the way it affected the adults in their lives, it was super cathartic and helpful for them to see another adult (an adult far cooler than their parents) joke about it and describe some of what happened from a goofy, Trevor Noah  perspective. Maybe it was good for us too.

    18. 18.

      patrick II

      @Steeplejack: 
      There is a Disney/Hulu/Espn2 bundle but I don’t know how much it costs. I think around $15.  Strangely, a few months back an internet add popped up for Hulu for 99cents a month on my browser.  I thought it was a hoax, but clicked anyway and it took me to the legitimate Hulu site and I now get Hulu for 99 cents. I don’t how that happened, but it is fine with me.  Hulu may be the most underrated of the streaming services.

    20. 20.

      JoyceH

      I just started season three of Dead To Me (Netflix). I had to rewatch the first two seasons, since there was a pandemic break of a couple years. It’s a ‘dark comedy’, and the characters are kind of creating their own problems, but it’s very engrossing, and the plot keeps Twisting.

      Before that I rewatched Counterpart (Prime), which was as good and as convoluted as I recalled.

      And open thread – does anyone else get attached to cars? I just sold my Prius on Carvana and am feeling like I kicked out a kitten. But I don’t NEED two cars, and someone with a long commute and short budget will really appreciate it.

    23. 23.

      C Stars

      @patrick II: I came at Andor ready to hate it and was crying during the season finale. It really is a surprisingly good Star Wars show. Will have to check out The Peripheral.

      After Andor we tried watching 1899 but only got through the first episode. I could see it either turning into a good show or descending into horror tropes. Will probably give it a second try, at least finish the episode

      ETA we only got halfway through the first ep

    24. 24.

      Amir Khalid

      I have narrowed my phone search down to two Vivo models, the Y35 and the Y77 5G. (I don’t particularly want a new phone, but the battery in my old pre-pandemic Vivo phone now takes a day or more to charge.) They’re roughly the same; but for RM200 (about US$45) more the latter has a somewhat more advanced, 5G-ready processor. On the other hand, the former has more extended RAM and a faster, 44-watt charger. Decisions, decisions …

    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Steeplejack: MazeDancer was kind enough to send me some Black Friday streaming info earlier today – special pricing ends today.

      Peacock Premium 99 cents a month for a year. Wiseguy is on Peacock.

      Hulu/Disney combo 5 bucks a month for a year

      Paramount Plus 24 for a year with ads, 50 without.

      Bet all your Brit channels have specials, too, you might check.

    29. 29.

      WV Blondie

      We just found and binge-watched the first season of Wednesday, a very entertaining spinoff of The Addams Family. Played straight, with humor, callbacks to the original show, monsters and a little gore (I’ve seen worse on CSI).

    30. 30.

      C Stars

      @WaterGirl: It’s on Netflix, filmed in Toronto, about 45 minutes. Nothing about why he’s leaving the Daily Show but I guess he the Toronto gig was scheduled a day or two after he made the announcement

       

      ETA he doesn’t talk about the daily show at all, actually, but does describe his experience with several US presidents (& of course perfectly mimics them)

    31. 31.

      Steeplejack

      @Danielx:

      I binge-read the whole Furst series up through Spies of the Balkans and got beached at the start of Mission to Paris. No complaint, just overload. I should get back to those. They are very good. The Polish Officer was particularly good. Has a sort of Ukraine vibe now in my memory.

