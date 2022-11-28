Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fixing administrative burden on the ACA marketplaces

Fixing administrative burden on the ACA marketplaces

by | 2 Comments

Choosing health insurance is TOUGH!

It uses a complex jargon.

People are asked to predict rare events and combine probabilities and use cases.

There are many distinctive elements of choice whose weight varies between and within people over time.

And that is the best case choice scenario.

We then often layer in administrative complexities on top of that. I’ve been doing a lot of work on the administrative burdens of health insurance choice over the past few years. Our big finding from our zero-premium paper is that zero is not particularly different in shaping what choices people make but it matters a lot on enrollment as it eliminates a friction point. Other researchers have found that the process of enrolling and maintaining enrollment is a challenge.

Massachusetts runs their own ACA marketplace, the Masschusetts Health Connector. The state is trying to figure out where the pain points are and then coming up with solutions to minimize those pain points:

 

I know several other states are trying to do this as well. This is one of the advantages of running a state based marketplace. The state can customize their work flow and the process much more readily than Healthcare.gov.  Healthcare.gov is also attempting to minimize burdens as a an enrollment boosting measure that does not need Congressional action.  However, states should have far cleaner long term incentives as it is a way to get federal money into the state while covering more people without spending state general fund dollars.  I expect that the states that run their own markets, blue and red, will be more effective at iterating and experimenting to reduce burdens over the next couple of years.

      Lobo

      I think one way is to develop a model plan that people could use to compare with.   Knowing the complexity of health care, I realize it is a big lift.   But people don’t even know what are the top things they should consider.   It is such a blob to everyone to the point that zero premiums and low deductibles are the only way to make comparisons.

      eldorado

      do you know anyone that needs another unpaid part time job doing healthcare paperwork? me either.

      issue everyone a card. show the card to the medical clinic or doctor. everything else layered on top of that is just another reason to hate democrats, no matter how much ‘better’ it works

      Reply

