You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Morning Open Thread: Onward

Monday Morning Open Thread: Onward

If it goes down, I'll miss twitter, unless / until I can find convos like this elsewhere. I am not a member of any organized party; I'm a Democrat — Will Rogers

    2. 2.

      Baud

      People who focus on messaging always fail to link the message with reality on the ground.

      Dems have campaigned on abortion rights as long as I can remember.  What’s changed is that the right has actually now taken those rights away.

      Same with voting rights. Trump’s actions have made something that seemed abstract to most normies into something real.

    3. 3.

      PST

      I got through Thanksgiving with my MAGA brother with no political discussion. He seems subdued, perhaps because he was in a nine-to-one minority, perhaps because he has evidently found the 90 pounds I lost in the last year and doesn’t have the energy to argue. I hadn’t seen him for a couple of years, but the last time we talked about TFG, which we both try to avoid, he said that Trump did a lot of good but maybe it was time to move on. I think there’s a fair amount of that going around — the people looking to him to solve our problems diminishing, the people looking at him as a problem to cope with increasing.

    4. 4.

      Geminid

      This morning’s Politico articles include one titled “House Democrats on slim GOP majority- welcome to hell.” The writer details the effort made by Democrats in the current Congress to make their slender majority work in unison. They also touch on various causes of attrition- death and disability, criminal convictions, etc.- and the time factor involved in filling empty seats.

      Attrition could come back to bite McCarthy (if he in fact wins election as Speaker) because he has pledged to end proxy voting and will have to marshall all his caucus for critical in-person votes.

    6. 6.

      Kay

      I like do something Twitter. I think they’re a good addition to the mix. Their criticism of the poll-based punditry is smart and needed pushback against that group, a group who have become too dominant and needed to be taken down a peg.

    10. 10.

      Kay

      NYTimes was wondering why voters in the NY media market believe that crime has exploded when in fact it has not. No mention of the fact that no media outlet did more to push and mainstream the crime panic than the NYTimes.

      Rob Chappell
      @robchappell365
      ·14h
      Replying to
      @nytimes
      Serious question: has there been any introspection in your newsroom about the role you played in this? Where did those headlines come from?

      The lack of accountability is just amazing. They misled an entire, huge area of the country and impacted the composition of Congress and there’s no examination or analysis at all.

    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @Kay: I also think the poll-based pundits need to be taken down a peg. I wonder, though, if the current crop of practitioners who actually run campaigns for Democratic candidates like, say Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes, have not already moved beyond poll-based methods. In many ways, the “do something” crowd seems to be engaged  in an avstract and sterile debate with other pundits.

      Maybe now that the practitioners are through with their busy season they will weigh in on ways and means of winning elections.

    15. 15.

      Kay

      The New York Times
      @nytimes
      ·16h
      Official
      New York and its suburbs are among the safest large communities in the U.S. But amid a torrent of doomsday-style ads and headlines about rising crime, suburban swing voters helped drive a Republican rout that played a decisive role in capturing the House.

      They’re trying to determine where those headlines came from. It’s an open investigation, so they can’t talk about it.

    17. 17.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Kay:  I’m not familiar with ‘do something Twitter,’ in fact most parts of Twitter that get a lot of discussion here are stuff that I never see there.

      But the notion that Dems should do good things for people, and that in particular the Executive branch should go ahead and do good shit if laws have already been passed to empower those actions, has always seemed inarguable to me.

      One thing I appreciate about David Dayen at the American Prospect is that he’s made lists of specific things that a Democratic Administration could do, and specified the legislation that authorized the Executive to do it.

      Anyhow, the Dems have done plenty of good shit over the past two years, via both legislation and executive action, so if anyone’s saying they didn’t really do that much, I’m just gonna ignore them; they aren’t worth engaging with.

      Besides, in the near future, I’m much more likely to get into a discussion an argument with far-right evangelicals.  Christmas is coming, and my wife’s cousins were pumped enough about DeSatan a year ago.

    19. 19.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      I think there’s a lot of validity in criticism of “plug in THIS policy, get THIS result”. I think Do Something are correct in noting that is not how human beings work.

      People bitch constantly about Democratic disunity but it really is a push-pull and a debate and a lot of times it’s a useful and needed correction to one group or another becoming too dominant and comfortable.

    20. 20.

      Baud

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I’m not on Twitter and not about to go on now, but from second hand accounts, when I hear Do Something twitter, the image that comes to mind is Green Laternism, which is a philosophy I believe hurts our efforts.

    21. 21.

      lowtechcyclist

      @PST:

      perhaps because he has evidently found the 90 pounds I lost in the last year

      Congrats! Weight loss is NOT easy, so my hat’s off to anyone who can get rid of that much weight.

    23. 23.

      gene108

      I am still disappointed so many people continue to vote for Republicans.

      They have had nothing but fear mongering, since Bush, Jr.’s second term went down in flames. They tried hyping up the magical power of tax cuts, when they won 2010 state elections, but reality proved they were delusional. Then Trump comes along, in 2015, talking promising better universal healthcare than Obamacare, strengthening Social Security and Medicare, and Republican voters love what they’re hearing. All the “intellectual heft” of conservative policy gets swept away, showing Republican voters don’t really give a damn about “job creators” or the magic of “free market Jesus”.

      Back in the 1980’s, when crime rose, teen pregnancy rose, etc., there was a fig leaf of cover for culture war rhetoric that before ‘x’ liberal success happened crime was lower, divorce rates were lower, etc.

      Crime, for reasons no one can fully explain, started dropping in the 1990’s and aren’t back to where they were 30 years ago, so the myth that ‘x’ liberal success led to the dissolution of society just doesn’t work. They’re trying to stoke moral panic with LGBTQ+ community, but it’s not catching on outside of people already willing to believe these things.

      Their supply side trickle down mystical belief in the power of the tax cut fairy and deregulation has proven a failure, but they stick with it because their donors want it and they don’t have anything else.

      Yet a large part of the country supports them. Go figure.

    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      I had Thanksgiving dinner with a bunch of wingnut relatives, and I was ready if it came up, but there were no political discussions at all. We talked about kids, pets, food and sports. Whew!

    25. 25.

      Kay

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Do Something was a response to “we can’t do anything because we don’t have a (real) majority in the Senate”

      They think there’s a whole bunch of political levers outside passing legislation- I agree with that.

    26. 26.

      Spanky

      @Kay:

      They misled an entire, huge area of the country and impacted the composition of Congress and there’s no examination or analysis at all.

      Nor should any be expected. I’m sure there’s a “Mission Accomplished” banner hanging in the editor’s office.

      ETA damn! A lot of comments landed while I was pecking on my phone.

    27. 27.

      AnonPhenom

      @Kay: ​
       

      NYTimes was wondering why voters in the NY media market believe…

      Because Jay Jacobs (and a bunch of other Cuomo machine detritus) are still actively sabotaging the party in NY. They see their job as defeating *The Left* rather than defeating Republicans.

    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Kay:

      They’re trying to determine where those headlines came from. It’s an open investigation, so they can’t talk about it.

      I don’t live near NYC, but I’ve heard that the supposedly Dem mayor kept on talking about rising crime.  If so, he certainly made it easy for the NYT headline writers.

    30. 30.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      It is frustrating, but the fact is, it has only been fairly recently that our side has been unified against them.  You can’t expect non-Dems to fight a fight that Dems won’t.

    32. 32.

      J R in WV

      @rikyrah: ​
       

      Good Morning, rikyrah ~!!~ I’m not usually up and coherent at this time of day, but Wife has an early PT appoint`0ment today. So good morning, everyone! Argh, I can’ ttypoe yet! ;~)

    33. 33.

      Kay

      @gene108:

      The headline thing at the NYTimes really is curious though. Often in their crime panic stories the story itself contradicted the hysterical headline, as in one story where the headline claimed police had been defunded and then refunded when actually it was just additional money to police.

      An honest headline woud read “police receive additional funding” – the truth- but that didn’t fit the narrative.

    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: “Do Something” is such an amorphous term when used as a pejorative. There were people in the opposite camp (not sure what they’re called — “Shut Up” Twitter, maybe?) who denounced the idea of student debt relief so angrily that I half expected blow-back on POTUS when he took executive action. Didn’t happen, maybe because it was never a policy debate but rather a personality-driven factional spat all along.

    35. 35.

      gene108

      @lowtechcyclist:

      But the notion that Dems should do good things for people, and that in particular the Executive branch should go ahead and do good shit if laws have already been passed to empower those actions, has always seemed inarguable to me.

      One thing I appreciate about David Dayen at the American Prospect is that he’s made lists of specific things that a Democratic Administration could do, and specified the legislation that authorized the Executive to do it.

      Do Something Twitter wants the Executive to do things where the law isn’t crystal clear, and even if something had been done for decades – like the case the EPA lost over carbon emissions – doesn’t mean it’ll hold up in the courts.

      I’m dubious of anybody saying the Executive has the ability to do something, but isn’t because of how sketchy the courts are and how many ambitious Republican state AG’s want to make a name by getting Democratic policy overturned in the courts.

    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @Kay: There are certainly merits to the “do somethings” positions, at least in the abstract. But I do not not care about how wrong! wrong! and more wrong! Matt Yglesias is about popularism.

      I want to know how Democrats like Marcy Kaptur and Sharice Davids won their purple districts by 5 points and more, and how Gabe Vasquez and Marie Glusenkamp Perez flipped red seats in New Mexico and Washington. There are stories there that need to be told, and that I think would be much more instructive than the debate over more abstract questions of messaging.

    37. 37.

      PST

      @Amir Khalid:

      When I hear a Trumper say this, I always wonder: “Such as …?”

      I now suppress the urge to ask, since it’s futile. It’s always something fictitious, or loathsome, or fictitious and loathsome.

    38. 38.

      Kay

      @Spanky:

      It’s important! Schools are always the top budget item, everywhere, but police are always second.

      If the police were never defunded (they weren’t) and this crime panic has led to huge new funding for police people need to know that, so they can ask why police aren’t solving the crime problem even with huge amounts of additional funding.

