im crying hes screaming at the players and then the translator is screaming at the players they getting cooked twice 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/GZu26tRAxB
— dano (@danokirbano) November 26, 2022
South Korea vs Ghana
England referee, Anthony Taylor, will officiate Ghana vs South Korea on Monday. 👀 pic.twitter.com/d9IIkp6LJ9
— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) November 26, 2022
SportsMole:
Ghana are facing the prospect of an early elimination from World Cup 2022 Group H when they travel to the Education City Stadium to face South Korea on Monday.
The Black Stars fell to an agonising 3-2 defeat to Portugal on the opening day, while their Asian counterparts impressively held Uruguay to a goalless draw.
A total of four goalless draws were played out on matchday one of the 2022 World Cup, and while South Korea put in a good shift in their scoreless stalemate with Uruguay, the woodwork did have come to their aid on a couple of occasions.
Federico Valverde and Diego Godin both saw efforts crash off the frame of the goal as Paulo Bento’s side held on for a point against their South American foes, demonstrating their defensive solidity that was also present in their most recent games before Qatar.
South Korea and Uruguay cannot be separated by points, goals or fair play points after matchday one, as the former seek to give their hopes of a top-two finish a major boost with victory over Ghana and edge closer to a knockout berth for the first time since 2010.
By avoiding defeat in their opening battle, the Tigers of Asia come into their clash with Ghana having only lost one of their last 10 in all competitions, and the Kim Min-jae-marshalled defence has kept three clean sheets in succession during a four-game unbeaten run.
Despite their prowess in the defensive third, South Korea failed to post a shot on target for the second time in four World Cup games during the Uruguay stalemate, and Ghana certainly knew a thing or two about keeping teams at bay during the build-up to Qatar…
======
Brazil vs Switzerland
Predicting how Brazil vs Switzerland will play out today #FifaWorldCup https://t.co/flrP8gseo4
— The Independent (@Independent) November 28, 2022
The Independent:
Brazil take on Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup in a meeting of two teams who kicked off the tournament with opening wins.
Brazil underlined their tournament credentials as Richarlison starred in their 2-0 win over Serbia, with the Tottenham forward scoring a brilliant overhead kick.
Switzerland will be underdogs against the Selecao but can approach the match without needing to win following their opening victory against Cameroon.
Depending on results elsewhere, with Serbia taking on Cameroon earlier in the day in Group F, a win for either Brazil or Switzerland would book their place in the last 16…
======
Portugal vs Uruguay
Uruguay vs Portugal at Lusail Stadium later today. Facundo Pellistri is likely to start in a team which also features Darwin Nunez and Federico Valverde but he can’t get a game for Man United https://t.co/sb27VW833C
— Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) November 28, 2022
SportMole:
Portugal will enter Monday’s Group H contest with Uruguay knowing that a victory would see them qualify for the last-16 stage of the 2022 World Cup with a game to spare.
Fernando Santos’s side recorded a 3-2 win over Ghana in their tournament opener on Thursday night, while Uruguay played out a goalless draw with South Korea earlier in the day.
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men’s player to score in five World Cups when he found the back of the net from the penalty spot against Ghana on Thursday evening…
Uruguay have won the World Cup on two occasions – 1930 and 1950 – while they have made a positive impression in their last three tournaments, finishing fourth in 2010, reaching the round of 16 in 2014 and progressing to the quarter-finals four years ago in Russia.
La Celeste have plenty of experience when it comes to reaching the latter stages of a World Cup, and they will still fancy their chances of progressing through this group despite only drawing their opener.
The South American nation have only ever faced Portugal on three occasions, with their last meeting, as mentioned, coming in the last-16 stage of the World Cup.
Uruguay have again turned to their experienced players in Qatar, but it remains to be seen whether the likes of Godin, Martin Caceres, Cavani and Luis Suarez can help the team navigate their way into the round of 16.
