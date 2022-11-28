Near Manhattan KS

One of the most vilified birds in North America is the Brown-headed Cowbird (Molothrus ater). They have a bad reputation because 1) Humans have expanded their habitat into woodlands and other places where nesting birds are unfamiliar with cowbird habits, and 2) Humans have a strong tendency to project their own value systems onto other species. Thus, laying your eggs in another tiny innocent colorful bird’s nest and hoping that the other bird raises your babies is considered to be awful, immoral, vile, and contemptible by many birders and others. It ain’t so. Cowbirds are doing what they have evolved to do, they are very good at it, and their negative effects on warblers and other colorful birds are entirely due to human alterations of the landscape of this continent. Other reasons to appreciate them: their burbling song has just about the largest frequency range of any avian vocalization, and young male cowbirds have to learn that song after they leave the nest, and thus after the peak song learning window for most birds. Amazing! Click here for larger image.