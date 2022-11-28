Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

We still have time to mess this up!

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

In my day, never was longer.

Bark louder, little dog.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Good lord, these people are nuts.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Their freedom requires your slavery.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Flyover Country Winter Birds – 2

On The Road – Albatrossity – Flyover Country Winter Birds – 2

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Albatrossity starts off the week, no surprise there!  Then we have the final post in the series from UncleEb, more hiking in some amazing canyons with TKH, and then we close the week out with Maine #10 from JanieM and the start of a series from Steve in Mendocino!

Albatrossity

Birding in winter in Flyover Country can seem fairly uncolorful, dominated by dun-colored sparrows, hawks, and flocks of blackbirds, larks, and longspurs. The color palette is slim, but the subtle patterns of those colors, frozen in time by the camera, are revealed to be complex and gorgeous. Let’s take a look at some of those.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flyover Country Winter Birds - 2 9
Near Manhattan KSOctober 26, 2022

But first, good news. My local dark Harlan’s Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis Harlani), aka Harley, returned to his regular winter territory on or before October 25 this year. I got his picture the day after I first sighted him. This is at least his 10th (tenth!) winter here. As you might (or might not) know, avian influenza has been hammering North American birds this summer, and hawks are among the most susceptible, since they often feed on dead or dying waterfowl. So I admit I was trying to prepare myself for a winter without this dark companion. It was incredibly uplifting to see him on station again this season. Here’s a composite shot of two images, dorsal and ventral sides of this gorgeous and resilient raptor. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flyover Country Winter Birds - 2 6
Near Manhattan KSNovember 7, 2022

Other winter Red-tailed Hawks are a bit more colorful, but most of them, like this one, prefer to hightail it away from photographers. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flyover Country Winter Birds - 2 7
Near Manhattan KSOctober 29, 2022

It seems to have been a good summer for our local coyote (Canis latrans) population. This healthy-looking specimen is a good example. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flyover Country Winter Birds - 2 8
Near Manhattan KSOctober 30, 2022

One of the most vilified birds in North America is the Brown-headed Cowbird (Molothrus ater). They have a bad reputation because 1) Humans have expanded their habitat into woodlands and other places where nesting birds are unfamiliar with cowbird habits, and 2) Humans have a strong tendency to project their own value systems onto other species. Thus, laying your eggs in another tiny innocent colorful bird’s nest and hoping that the other bird raises your babies is considered to be awful, immoral, vile, and contemptible by many birders and others. It ain’t so. Cowbirds are doing what they have evolved to do, they are very good at it, and their negative effects on warblers and other colorful birds are entirely due to human alterations of the landscape of this continent. Other reasons to appreciate them: their burbling song has just about the largest frequency range of any avian vocalization, and young male cowbirds have to learn that song after they leave the nest, and thus after the peak song learning window for most birds. Amazing! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flyover Country Winter Birds - 2 5
Near Manhattan KSNovember 6, 2022

One common cowbird host here in Flyover Country is the Eastern Meadowlark (Sturnella magna). Because they co-evolved with cowbirds, they know how to deal with them and their populations are doing fine. This early winter bird is not very colorful at first glance, but notice that the dark bib and yellow chest are actually visible, just muted. The gray feather tips on those feathers will gradually wear off as time goes by, and by March they will be very colorful, even though they have not undergone a molt. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flyover Country Winter Birds - 2 4
Near Manhattan KSNovember 11, 2022

Another common cowbird host is this bird, one of the most abundant species on the continent (if not the planet). You may not recognize it from this picture, and indeed, this species is probably the most misidentified bird on every college ornithology field practical exam. It is a female Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus). Lots of ornithology students frantically page back and forth in the sparrow section of their field guide (or look at many screens in the sparrow section in their field guide app these days) looking for an ID for this bird and finding nothing close. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flyover Country Winter Birds - 2 2
Near Manhattan KSOctober 31, 2022

Here is a real sparrow, and another common bird across North America. Song Sparrow (Melospiza melodia) is aptly named, and their cheerful songs are a summertime staple for many North American birders. They do have different dialects, just like those birders; the first time I heard a California Song Sparrow sing, I did not recognize it at all! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flyover Country Winter Birds - 2 3
Near Manhattan KSOctober 31, 2022

Another subtly handsome sparrow, the Field Sparrow (Spizella pusilla) has an incredibly cheerful “bouncing ball” song, although we won’t hear it often during the winter. Like other birds, these were formerly rare here in the winter, spending their winters further south. But in recent years have come to be an expected species on our Christmas Bird Counts. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flyover Country Winter Birds - 2
Near Manhattan KSOctober 31, 2022

This sparrow, the American Tree Sparrow (Spizelloides arborea) can be super-abundant here in the winter. Birders counted over 31,000 individuals of this species in our CBC circle in 1982, and any outdoor excursion in the winter is guaranteed to scare up dozens of these cuties. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flyover Country Winter Birds - 2 1
Near Manhattan KSNovember 11, 2022

Our final critter is a very grumpy and cold-looking young Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias), on the morning after our first hard frost. Click here for larger image.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      raven

      Stunning as usual. I wish I had brought my dslr to the beach. There is an eagle that hangs where I fish but the iPhone camera just won’t cut it!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.