Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

T R E 4 5 O N

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

The words do not have to be perfect.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Let there be snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Pet Calendar / Pet Calendar: One More Time for the Just Weekday BJ Peeps

Pet Calendar: One More Time for the Just Weekday BJ Peeps

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

We’re still shooting for 2023 Balloon Juice Pet Calendars to be available for order on December 1.

We need your help TODAY in order to make our deadline!

Open Thread, 60 Minutes, I Will Vote Concert

There are issues with a few of the photos.  If you don’t regularly the email I have for you, please check your email.

🐇

There are TWO BJ Pet Calendars again this year.  We are calling them Calendar A and Calendar B, just as we have been doing.

If you submitted photos of more than one pet, all of your pets will be placed in either Calendar A or Calendar B.

Please check the Pet Calendar links in the sidebar.

*The calendar files in the sidebar have been updated with all changes requested on Saturday, but not those reported on Sunday.

This is your chance to make sure we get it right.

If your pet is no longer with us, you can have a heart next to their name, if you like.

Please check for:

  • Are all of your pets listed with your nym?
  • Is the spelling of your pet’s name correct?
  • Is the word “heart” there if you should have a heart for your pet?  And empty if it should be empty?
  • Are ALL of your pets listed with the same calendar?  (look for either A or B)
  • Even if you find your nym in Calendar A, please check Calendar B to verify that one of your pets didn’t accidentally land in the other calendar.  (and vice versa).

If anything is incorrect for your pets, or if you have questions, please comment in this thread to let me know about it.

🐇

There are issues with a few of the photos.  If you don’t regularly the email I have for you, please check your email.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.