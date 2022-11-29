Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

$44 Worth of Entertainment

I have to admit I’ve been hate watching Elon’s many meltdowns on Twitter. One example: his discovery of something every app developer knows — that Apple takes a 30% cut of everything sold on the App Store by devs who do more than $1 million of business. If Elon ever read a book on his Kindle, maybe he’d wonder why Amazon doesn’t let you buy books directly from the Kindle app. (Hint: it’s because Jeff Bezos didn’t want Steve Jobs to get his 30% cut whenever Jeff sold a e-book.) It will be perhaps even more than $44 worth of entertainment when Apple and Google yank Twitter from their app stores after Musk turns it into another Gab (which isn’t on either app store). However, since Truth Social is still on the app stores, that’s probably too much to hope.

The latest mordant chuckle comes from Elon’s picture of his bedside table, which has two pistolas on it, along with a bunch of empty cans of diet caffeine-free Coke, the drink of manly men everywhere. (Not pictured: his bottle of lotion and a dirty sock.) Well it turns out that one of his little bang-bang “guns” is a replica flintlock, and the other is a replica of a video game gun. The reason is obvious: Elon has a bunch of security (probably ex-SEAL, ex-Mossad and ex-KGB), and those guys wouldn’t let this numpty go within a mile of an unsecured real gun.

While we’re on this loathsome subject, a few quick hits:

  • Elon isn’t going to make a phone and the right response is to point and laugh.
  • I signed up for Mastodon but I can’t see how it will scale, since the overhead of every server talking to every other server to exchange messages will ultimately swamp those servers. Social media scaling is hard enough without adding in the extra complexity of distributed servers.
  • I didn’t sign up for Post.News because there’s no fucking way I want to connect my LinkedIn with a social media site. One of Twitter’s strengths is that it combines verified blue checks with anonymous clever folks like DougJ, who have tons of followers simply because their posts are good, no matter the identity of the source.
  • There may be many other Twitter alternatives, but they haven’t been discovered, at least by me. If one of these alternatives is compelling, it will struggle when it is flooded by even a fraction of the current Twitter user base.

I suppose I should close with a comment about the terrible fact that someone like Elon can destroy a company that actually did a bit of good in the world, but, frankly, I’m out of fucks to give on that count. We’re doomed for so many deeper reasons than some rich dude acting out his midlife crisis in 240 character increments.

      trollhattan

      Elon’s security perhaps remembers what happened when the other famous South African, Oscar Pistorius, got hold of a gun.

      “Just point it and say ‘pew-pew-pew’ boss.”

      geg6

      Saw the bedside photo elsewhere and I cracked up.  The half dozen soda cans, the cheap fake guns…it’s like he’s an especially hopped-up-on-sugar, socially awkward 15-year-old boy who is trying to look cool.  The guy is 50 years old or so.  Grow the fuck up, Phony Stark.

