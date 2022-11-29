I'm over the "pandemic of the unvaccinated and undervaccinated" stuff but ONLY 11% HAVE RECEIVED THE BIVALENT BOOSTER.
Boosters will save more American lives than our military ever could. You shouldn't be able to turn on anything with out a reminder to get that bivalent booster. https://t.co/EDkVyIf7j5
It doesn't help that the @CDCgov still defines "fully vaccinated" as 2 shots, when it would now have taken 5 shots to counter the waning immunity/protect vs severe Covid for people age 50+
The pandemic isn't over. Besides the major trouble that is brewing in China, it's notable that Japan's new wave has exceeded its Omicron BA.1 surge, averaging over 100,000 cases/day, and still is on steep ascent@OurWorldInData pic.twitter.com/XnNveiLs33
"It is a genuinely wicked problem, they are going to have hundreds of thousands, maybe over a million deaths if they lift zero Covid as it is now."@BeijingPalmer on China's zero Covid policy. pic.twitter.com/wsgRyYd3mz
A BBC journalist was detained in Shanghai, so they are possibly not an entirely unbiased source:
How five dramatic days of China's Covid protests unfolded https://t.co/1RwxPg10Gb pic.twitter.com/ep8zNIvZN8
“Analysts said private demand for Covid-related medical equipment revealed a lack of confidence in China’s state-backed health system in dealing with a nationwide coronavirus outbreak.” https://t.co/F4E4bJ9hQX
At least we're still doing this- but again, Hong Kong style indoor air quality regulations for these businesses would let them operate at capacity. They've already done the leg work and worked with Mainland standards and scientists on it. https://t.co/nfNr4o8XMU
10-day incoming hotel quarantine.
PCR testing every 72 hours.
Mandatory N/KN95 masks indoors
Minimum of ACH6 for all business and public indoor spaces
Roof exhaust fans for all buildings over five stories
One national contact tracing app.
You would have almost no lockdowns
The decree, dated May 29, 2022, came 2 weeks after North Korea admitted it was facing COVID outbreak for 1st time.
It described any criticism of the country’s pandemic policy as “anti-state” activities & subject to punishment.
Shorter news version herehttps://t.co/CJVF1x1f8P
Them: The COVID-19 vaccines don’t work. The majority of hospitalizations/deaths/infections are fully vaccinated.
Me: Base Rate Fallacy would like a word with you. pic.twitter.com/do3WHAtCB1
Slightly reformatted, for ease of reading:
Let’s try something. Most people get this question wrong. Can you solve it? A town has only two colours of car: 85% are blue and 15% are green. A person witnesses a hit-and-run and says they saw a green car. If witnesses identify the colour of cars correctly 80% of the time, what are the chances the car is actually green?
You might have said 80%. A lot of people do. The correct answer is 41%. The reason so many struggle with this question is due to the Base Rate Fallacy. Our brains tend to ignore statistical information (aka base rates) and focus on specific information related to people and events. We’re distracted by the witness, and forget how rare green cars are in the town. This problem uses Bayes Theorem. If we randomly selected 100 cars, 85 would be blue and 15 would be green. If a witness correctly identifies green cars 80% of the time they will identify 12 green cars correctly (80% × 15 green cars). The witness misidentifies 20% then they will misidentify 17 cars as green when they are actually blue (20% x 85 blue cars). In this case. 29 cars would be identified as green (12 + 17) but only 12 actually are green. Therefore there is only a 41% chance that the car the witness identified is actually green (12/29 = 0.41).
THE BASE RATE FALLACY CAN SHOW UP IN LOTS OF PLACES, INCLUDING IN OUR UNDERSTANDING OF COVID-19 DEATHS OR HOSPITALIZATIONS. For example, last summer, Iceland saw a rise in COVID-19 cases, and most cases were among those fully vaccinated. BUT vaccines STILL WORK. MORE CASES AMONG FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE IN PLACES WITH HIGH VACCINATION RATES IS NORMAL: But the rate (infections per person) of COVID-19 in Iceland is HIGHER in unvaccinated people than those vaccinated, meaning it’s way better to be vaccinated. Almost everyone eligible for vaccines in Iceland is fully vaccinated. So when COVID cases do happen in Iceland, most of them happen in vaccinated people because they are the vast majority of the population.
Iceland and other countries with high vaccination rates are likely to see more cases among the vaccinated, even though the rate of infection is significantly HIGHER in unvaccinated people. Because there just aren’t that many unvaccinated people for COVID-19 to infect. You can find all of this here: https://scienceupfirst.com/project/the-base-rate-fallacy-affects-how-we-understand-covid-19/ and credit for the extremely informative graphic above goes to @/MarcRummy.
So, when a headline or a random Twitter user says "vaccinated people now make up a majority of deaths" it is innumerate fear-mongering and misinformation when it comes down to it that will make some misinterpret that as "vaccines are only 50% effective” or worse misconceptions. pic.twitter.com/PhtGECwQWl
TLDR. The more people you vaccinate, the higher their share of hospitalizations, but the *TOTAL* number in the hospital is a FRACTION of what it would otherwise be. The FEWER people fully vaccinated, a smaller share of hospitalizations will be fully vaccinated as well, BUT this isn’t good. Why? Overall there would be A LOT more people in the hospital or dead because far more of the population is unprotected. In other words, don’t focus on whether fully vaccinated individuals make up a % of hospitalizations, focus on the RATES those individuals whether vaccinated or unvaccinated are ending up in the hospital.
SPOILER ALERT: Rates are A LOT higher for unvaccinated. An increasing ratio of hospitalized vaccinated individuals however is an inevitable result of increasing vaccination rates. It is a marker of success, NOT failure.
Sold here as Eliquis:
No paywall:
Desperate with #LongCovid: People are turning to risky unproven therapies. Unconventional treatments put patients at risk of potentially harmful health effects as well as having their hopes dashed and wallets emptied https://t.co/gAXkQuFiho
WATCH: @mattsgorman says the origins of Covid could be a unifying issue for House Republicans on the Oversight Committee.
"You will never ever, ever lose votes by taking on China." pic.twitter.com/Zz0MdhlxEn
-
1.
Monroe County, NY:
56 new cases on 11/25/22.
49 new cases on 11/26/22.
38 new cases on 11/27/22.
66 new cases on 11/28/22.
Deaths at 2088, up 9 from last week
-
2.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 2,465 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,988,759 cases. It also reported five deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,657 deaths – 0.73% of the cumulative reported total, 0.74% of resolved cases.
41,713 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 26th November, with a positivity rate of 7.7%.
There were 27,638 active cases yesterday, 431 more than the day before. 1,932 were in hospital. 92 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 51 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 2,029 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,924,464 patients recovered – 98.7% of the cumulative reported total.
2,464 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. One new case was imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 1,719 doses of vaccine on 28th November: 39 first doses, 43 second doses, 216 first booster doses, and 1,421 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,487,492 doses administered: 28,114,796 first doses, 27,525,609 second doses, 16,264,387 first booster doses, and 582,700 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.8% their first booster dose, and 1.8% their second booster dose.
-
3.
The winter wave has probably begun, starting several weeks ago. Biobot shows an increase nationwide, and in every region except the Northeast. The nationwide increase has been 20% above the 6 month low earlier in November, to still quite low levels.
Confirmed increases have declined to 38,800, after rising to 46,400, a 6 week high, last week. Hospitalizations have risen to 27,000, a two month high, and over 4,000 above their October low. At 313, deaths are still very close to their 6 month low, and still lower than at all but 2 months during the pandemic.
Confirmed cases continue to rise in the West, are steady in the Midwest, and still declining in the Northeast and South.
The CDC showed last Friday that the Alphabet soup of new variants made up 75% of all new cases, with BA.5 fading to 20%, and other older variants making up 5%.
All things considered, this is as good a situation as could be reasonably hoped for. We will probably see another increase in cases from last week’s Thanksgiving get-togethers. So far, this incipient wave is close to the BA.2.12.1 and BA.5 templates of smaller waves earlier this year.
Via Eric Topol,
https://mobile.twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1597244033780174849?cxt=HHwWgsCi0Y6_xqosAAAA
Mortality from COVID is even more a matter of age. 75% of all deaths now occur among those 75 and older, with only 2% (or about 4 a day) among those younger than 50. The unvaccinated older population accounts for about 2/3’s of all deaths. But vaccinated seniors remain at risk as well.
-
4.
Speaking of formatting, lately some of the text inclusions, such as the “green car” one above, have the text centered instead of flush left. Not a big deal here, but occasionally, with short paragraphs, it looks very odd.
-
5.
I have a dentist’s appointment this morning. It will be interesting to see if the staff is still masked up. They were when I was last there in early September.
-
6.
You will never ever, ever lose votes by taking on China.
Matt Gorman kind of gives away the game plan here: it’s not really about establishing the origin of Covid-19, it’s about rallying Republicans around a xenophobic talking point.
-
7.
So, based on that Delthia Ricks tweet, Mother Nature is still trying as hard as she can to kill us all.
-
8.
If people want to play Russian roulette with their lives I am fine with that.
In another week or so we will find out just how much of a surge there will be after the Thanksgiving gatherings.
If a disproportionate number of Republicans die as a result of their own stupidity I can live with it.
-
9.
Mother Nature is still trying as hard as she can to kill us all.
‘Twas ever thus. Mother Nature was never the gentle, loving parent depicted in her marketing.
-
10.
We know what we did.
-
11.
Thank you for continuing these posts, Anne Laurie. I especially appreciate the Base Rate Fallacy explanation and graphic.
-
12.
Who could do this?
How could ANYBODY do this?
-
13.
WATCH: @mattsgorman says the origins of Covid could be a unifying issue for House Republicans on the Oversight Committee.
“You will never ever, ever lose votes by taking on China.”
Even with only a 220 or narrow majority? Impeach the DHS secretary? For what? How can these assholes contine to act like this when they barely won the House as opposed to the 30-40 seat rout they were expecting to win? Not to mention all of the losses in the battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona. I mean, the list goes on. That should be a clue that the American people don’t want this bullshit to them
