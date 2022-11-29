Rock Creek Lake, CA

After a pretty mediocre lunch at Rock Creek Lake Resort* we headed back down the road stopping for awhile to wait for the pilot car, with this fantastic view.

*RCLR is famous for their pies so we tried them. We both thought they were pretty disappointing. The day before we also had lunch at the Mobil in Lee Vining, which has a grill/cafeteria that Sierra visitors rave about. It was also pretty “meh” in my opinion. So far, Convict Lake Resort is really the only restaurant in the Sierra that lives up to its’ reputation. Copper Top BBQ in Big Pine is also very good.