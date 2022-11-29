Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 4/4)- Rock Creek

UncleEbeneezer

On the last day of our trip we decided we would finally venture up the road right by our campground, to Rock Creek to peep some leaves and grab lunch before driving back to LA.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 4/4)- Rock Creek 9
Rock Creek Lake, CAOctober 4, 2022

Upper Rock Creek Rd. is the highest road in California.  On this day they were doing some repaving, closing it down to only one-lane, so we had to wait for a pilot car/truck to guide us up.  During the drive we started to see why CaliforniaFallColor had it listed as “GO NOW” status, with lots of gorgeous groves of aspens.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 4/4)- Rock Creek 8
Rock Creek Lake, CAOctober 4, 2022

Now THIS is why we come to the E. Sierra every Fall!!!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 4/4)- Rock Creek 7
Rock Creek Lake, CAOctober 4, 2022

After stopping for some water and other needed items at Rock Creek Lakes Resort we parked at the day-use spots just across the road by the access point for the lake.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 4/4)- Rock Creek 6
Rock Creek Lake, CAOctober 4, 2022

The road to the campground was closed but we could walk in for lake access.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 4/4)- Rock Creek 5
Rock Creek Lake, CAOctober 4, 2022

Rock Creek Lake is always a stunning place, but especially so on a clear, Fall day.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 4/4)- Rock Creek 4
Rock Creek Lake, CAOctober 4, 2022

Time for a selfie by the lake with my new Mammoth shirt!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 4/4)- Rock Creek 3
Rock Creek Lake, CAOctober 4, 2022

The road was delightful to walk, with aspens all around.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 4/4)- Rock Creek 2
Rock Creek Lake, CAOctober 4, 2022

After exploring the lake and beach we started to head back to the car with a short detour down to the creek.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 4/4)- Rock Creek 1
Rock Creek Lake, CAOctober 4, 2022

After a pretty mediocre lunch at Rock Creek Lake Resort* we headed back down the road stopping for awhile to wait for the pilot car, with this fantastic view.

*RCLR is famous for their pies so we tried them.  We both thought they were pretty disappointing.  The day before we also had lunch at the Mobil in Lee Vining, which has a grill/cafeteria that Sierra visitors rave about.  It was also pretty “meh” in my opinion.  So far, Convict Lake Resort is really the only restaurant in the Sierra that lives up to its’ reputation.  Copper Top BBQ in Big Pine is also very good.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 4/4)- Rock Creek
Rock Creek Lake, CAOctober 4, 2022

Last view of Rock Creek Rd.  See you next year!

