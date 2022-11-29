One of the most insidious effects of Trump’s constant norm-shattering is that the sheer volume of shitty behavior makes focusing on any one thing all but impossible, not just for the media but for everyone. The former guy’s recent dinner with the antisemite who currently calls himself Ye and Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes is an exception in that it’s still a topic in mainstream media outlets a week later.

Josh Marshall theorized that the failure of Republican elites to defend Trump this time neutralized the “press bias avoidance” framework, making Beltway reporters more willing to criticize Trump without introducing a “both sides” element.

The “bias” framework defines bias as not giving equal account to both partisan sides of the story. If one party doesn’t have a side, if they’re collectively sitting this one out, suddenly there’s nothing to balance because there are not two sides. This may sound reductive and cookie-cutterish. Perhaps the two parties shouldn’t shape coverage like this. But this is actually how this works. If one partisan side takes a pass, it’s a permissioning moment where the press collectively can simply focus on what happened.

I think that’s a plausible explanation. Few elected Republicans defended Trump, but they didn’t denounce him either, despite rumors of a break in Trump’s stranglehold on that party due to midterm underperformance.

In her most recent WaPo column, Karen Tumulty calls out elite Republicans for issuing mealy-mouthed condemnations of antisemitism without mentioning Trump himself. She says the party can’t move on from Trump until it denounces him by name:

So Republican leaders should quit deluding themselves about the possibility of moving on from the former president, who continues to bring the worst people into their fold. They are along for the ride — even as it takes them over a cliff.

Tumulty is deluded herself if she thinks Republicans who anonymously whisper about ridding themselves of Trump are motivated by anything other than a desire to frantically wave away the gross orange loser stink. The man Rupert Murdoch declared “DeFuture” of that party is the sitting governor of the state where the antisemites gathered. He hasn’t said jackshit about it.

That’s unsurprising not only because DeSantis is reluctant to confront Trump directly. DeSantis also reacted defensively or otherwise sat out previous opportunities to denounce Nazis marching through Florida cities while carrying his banner. Why? Because he wants the antisemite vote.

So, it’s a Trump problem. It’s a Republican Party problem. But mostly, it’s an American antisemitism problem and a broader bigotry problem. The question is how to drive the Nazi creeps, racists, homophobes, misogynists, transphobes, xenophobes, etc., back under their rocks when ancient hatreds are mainstreamed again by one of the two viable political parties in the country.

Demagogues thrive on hate and fear. Those emotions are galvanizing in a way that is visceral and immediate. People who imagine a better future, one that is animated by justice and equality, must match that passion. It’s got to be a priority, not just to prevent one man from becoming president again but to outvote the bigots, who are — face it, Ms. Tumulty — the Republican Party base. Until we do, we’ll have to live under the threat of being ruled by hateful cranks. The end.

