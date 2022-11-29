Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Other Problem

One of the most insidious effects of Trump’s constant norm-shattering is that the sheer volume of shitty behavior makes focusing on any one thing all but impossible, not just for the media but for everyone. The former guy’s recent dinner with the antisemite who currently calls himself Ye and Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes is an exception in that it’s still a topic in mainstream media outlets a week later.

Josh Marshall theorized that the failure of Republican elites to defend Trump this time neutralized the “press bias avoidance” framework, making Beltway reporters more willing to criticize Trump without introducing a “both sides” element.

The “bias” framework defines bias as not giving equal account to both partisan sides of the story. If one party doesn’t have a side, if they’re collectively sitting this one out, suddenly there’s nothing to balance because there are not two sides. This may sound reductive and cookie-cutterish. Perhaps the two parties shouldn’t shape coverage like this. But this is actually how this works. If one partisan side takes a pass, it’s a permissioning moment where the press collectively can simply focus on what happened.

I think that’s a plausible explanation. Few elected Republicans defended Trump, but they didn’t denounce him either, despite rumors of a break in Trump’s stranglehold on that party due to midterm underperformance.

In her most recent WaPo column, Karen Tumulty calls out elite Republicans for issuing mealy-mouthed condemnations of antisemitism without mentioning Trump himself. She says the party can’t move on from Trump until it denounces him by name:

So Republican leaders should quit deluding themselves about the possibility of moving on from the former president, who continues to bring the worst people into their fold. They are along for the ride — even as it takes them over a cliff.

Tumulty is deluded herself if she thinks Republicans who anonymously whisper about ridding themselves of Trump are motivated by anything other than a desire to frantically wave away the gross orange loser stink. The man Rupert Murdoch declared “DeFuture” of that party is the sitting governor of the state where the antisemites gathered. He hasn’t said jackshit about it.

That’s unsurprising not only because DeSantis is reluctant to confront Trump directly. DeSantis also reacted defensively or otherwise sat out previous opportunities to denounce Nazis marching through Florida cities while carrying his banner. Why? Because he wants the antisemite vote.

So, it’s a Trump problem. It’s a Republican Party problem. But mostly, it’s an American antisemitism problem and a broader bigotry problem. The question is how to drive the Nazi creeps, racists, homophobes, misogynists, transphobes, xenophobes, etc., back under their rocks when ancient hatreds are mainstreamed again by one of the two viable political parties in the country.

Demagogues thrive on hate and fear. Those emotions are galvanizing in a way that is visceral and immediate. People who imagine a better future, one that is animated by justice and equality, must match that passion. It’s got to be a priority, not just to prevent one man from becoming president again but to outvote the bigots, who are — face it, Ms. Tumulty — the Republican Party base. Until we do, we’ll have to live under the threat of being ruled by hateful cranks. The end.

Open thread.

  • $8 blue check mistermix
  • Cameron
  • gratuitous
  • John S.
  • PJ
  • zhena gogolia

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Cameron

      Trump is the made-for-TV version.  DeSantis is the real deal.  I think he’s far, far more dangerous than Trump and has a pretty fair chance to win in 2024.

    4. 4.

      gratuitous

      Each time I hear or read about some half-hearted denunciation of the former guy and his dinner companions, there’s a voice in the back of my mind that says, “But if he’s the 2024 nominee, you’ll be right there cheering and clapping. Who do you think you’re fooling?”

    5. 5.

      PJ

      @Cameron: Have you seen DeSantis speak, or in a debate?  He doesn’t have the juice.  He’s Chris Christie after liposuction.  Trump will wipe the floor with him.  Sure the media love him, because he’s a more presentable monster-daddy, but he hasn’t been on a reality TV show for twenty years.  And to fight for the Republican nomination, he’s going to have to move even further to the right.  Why would the Republican base choose Trump-lite over Trump?

      The only way DeSantis wins the Republican primaries is if Trump keels over before November 2024 (and I admit there’s a decent chance of that.)  But then he will have painted himself as Trump-lite, which will make it easier for any Democrat to beat him.  And I don’t care how much the media fluffs DeSantis as the great Republican Daddy savior, if Biden runs, he will beat him like a rented mule, by a greater margin than he beat Trump, because a lot of MAGAts will sit this one out.

    6. 6.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      Yeah I don’t get DeSantis’ play once he decides to engage Trump.  He’s “winning” right now by keeping his mouth shut.  Once the primaries are in swing, he’s going to have run a campaign, which involves opening his mouth and attacking Trump in debates and ads.  As we saw in the past, Trump is relatively quick on his feet as a bully, and the rest of the Republican pack let him pick the others off one-by-one, in hopes that they’ll be the last one standing.  Also, the base loves Trump and Trump’s policies, so what’s Ron going to attack?  I think this DeSantis “boomlet” is totally media-powered and will crumple as soon as Trump gets a couple of good attacks in.

