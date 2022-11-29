Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

These Lying Fucks

by

This post is in:

Who the fuck do these guys think they are fooling? Why are they allowed to just spew this bullshit with no one in the media or elsewhere calling them out.

First off, let’s deal with the fact that this is who Trump is and who he has been for the last fucking however long he has been on the national political scene. The motherfucker came flouncing down an escalator in the year of our lord 2015 and the first thing he did was cover the attending media and nation with racist bukkake. His entire presidency was a fucking display of white supremacist bullshit. It’s a little fucking rich that these guys are just now noticing it.

Second, let’s look at the record of Kemp, which has been nothing but racist attempts to disfranchise any constituent who wouldn’t look like an extra at the Masters.

And finally, this bullshit that there is something un-American about racism or anti-semitism. It’s not only not un-American, but racism is one of the foundational tenets of our society from the fucking initial constitution onward. And it has been embraced with open arms by the Republican party of which Kemp a member. In just the past few decades the very same Republican party swelled it’s ranks with former Dixiecrats, Ehrlichman and Nixon launched the war on drugs to use it to lock up black people and hippies in the sixties and seventies to Lee Atwater spilling the tea to school busing riots in Boston to redlining to the growth of HOA’s to putting highways through black communities to the way we use property taxes to fund schools to the last forty years of an overt attack on anything in the public sphere because if minorities get to benefit alongside white people well we just gotta get rid of that shit. Do you know how many public pools we filled with concrete instead of letting black people use them.

Fuck these motherfuckers.

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      J R in WV

      John, You obviously have studied the Repuke party in depth and detail.

      Thanks for sharing this with us. It’s totally on point,, and applies to the Supreme Court as well as Kemp and the rest of the southern Republican christo-fascist monsters. Evil personified!

      ETA:

      The desert Jew typically referred to as Jesus in America would shudder to learn about the people calling themselves “Evangelical Christians” in today’s America! They reject his teachings totaly!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      C Stars

      Why do we (the media, whatever) let them get away with it? They vote in and support racists, pedophiles, bullies, grifters, idiots, and psychopaths, and then when one of those folks does something racist, pedophilic, bullying, grifting, idiotic, or psychopathic, they say “This isn’t who we are.” WHO ARE YOU, then?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dr. bloor

      Who the fuck do these guys think they are fooling?

      The national media.  They’re going to wrap up the last six years of ugliness into a tiny ball, stuff it in Trump’s underwear, and pretend it never happened.  And the media will swallow it whole, as they always do, blithely ignoring the fact that DeSantis and the other favorites are knock-offs of the original.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ETtheLibrarian

      White Citizens Council v robe wearing KKK. They only ever differed in what they wore and their vocabulary. Both are racists but the former more successfully hide behind a suite and southern preacher hair cut and the press lets them get away with it. Increasingly the WCC is saying eff-that!

      For decades the GOP has trying to make it like the Democrats and others were tarring them with a brush they didn’t deserve but….

      Donald tRump got through the nomination process in the GOP not the Democratic Party. For a reason.

      He won as a member of the GOP. For a reason.

      He ran for reelection as a member of the GOP. For a reason.

      The party and many of his members picked up the it was stolen banner with little push-back and no little amount of revenge on those in the party that weren’t sufficiently loyal to Dear Leader.

      The only reason he wouldn’t run as a GOP this time would be because of pique and not because a significant number of GOP voters and electeds don’t agree with him or at least want to use his coattails. If he does manage to successfully get the nomination it will likely be as a Republican.

      tRump has a home in the GOP. For a reason. And nothing the GOP party apparatus at the national much less state/local level is doing anything to change that. They made a home for that type of thinking and let it continue and even encouraged it. This is who they are.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      The Moar You Know

      Do you know how many public pools we filled with concrete instead of letting black people use them.

      Too expensive.  They just filled ’em full of dirt and called them parks.

      In a twist that would have you thrown out of any writer’s meeting, public swimming pools were in fact the main transmission route for polio.

      “Racism, antisemitism and denial of the Holocaust have no place in the Republican Party and are completely un-American.”

      Translation:  “we did some focus groups on the down low and found our voters like plausible deniability, so we’re going to get Trump’s filthy hands off the tiller and get that sweet Chamber of Commerce money grift thing going again.  They pay a lot better than some pissed off contractor who’s behind on his four alimony payments.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Capri

      This is Kemp keeping up his Brave-Stand-For-The -Truth-Against-Trump persona.  He’s saying way more than 90% of the rest of his party would ever say. The perception that he’s a hero because he stood up to Trump won him re-election, and he’s sticking with it.  As for all that other stuff, the GOP is just very concerned with election integrity.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I’m not religious but I wanted to yell “AMEN!” at the conclusion of your ‘sermon’. Our pathetic excuse for ‘news’ is wired to excuse Republicans and blame Democrats, 24/7/365. That’s why I quit all news broadcasts long ago; you come away dumber every time you hear the news.

      As they intend it to be.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Raoul Paste

      Hey, the corporations that fund these horrible people have to claim some veneer of respectability.

      So we get a little performance like this every now and then

      Reply
    12. 12.

      laura

      H1B staffing his properties, Birtherism, Central Park 5, Unfair Housing, Coen and Cohen- it’s been known as far back as Woody Guthrie calling out this family’s propensity for racist fuckery. The rest of that political party’s refusal to acknowledge what is plainly it’s central core tenet is something to behold- but they’ve had great support over the decades from a complacent infotainment industry.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      VOR

      @Capri: in 2018 Kemp ran an ad which basically said vote for me because I’ve got a big truck which can round up more illegals. I’m paraphrasing, but not much.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ohio Mom

      Maybe Trump wasn’t quite in the national scene then, just the NYC scene (though of course we New Yorkers think we are the beginning and end all), but he was an openly loud asshole racist in the late 1980s — who could forget his full-page ad in the New York Times (and I think a few other local papers) calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five (who were eventually exonerated).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ohio Mom

      @Ohio Mom: We New Yorkers also always knew Trump was a liar and a cheat who stiffed his contractors.

      A well known local story about Trump concerned the famed Art Deco building he tore down and replaced with that glitzy and tacky Trump Tower. He had promised the Metropolitan Museum of Art that he would save the building’s frieze for their sculpture collection and then promptly pulverized it.

      (I know my nym  is “Ohio” Mom but deep inside I consider myself an ex-pat New Yorker.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      First off, let’s deal with the fact that this is who Trump is and who he has been for the last fucking however long he has been on the national political scene.

      I would argue it’s been longer than that.  After all, Dump and his Klan-loving, shitstain dad were sued by the DoJ of Tricky Dick’s administration for not renting apartments to black people.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      J R in WV

      @VOR:

      @Capri: in 2018 Kemp ran an ad which basically said vote for me because I’ve got a big truck which can round up more illegals. I’m paraphrasing, but not much.

      I was pretty sure it was a bus, though… with big signs on the sides about illegals? Maybe not.

      Of course, in GA, without illegals on the farms, many of the crops will rot in the fields. Dunno how many voters think of that issue…

      Reply
    19. 19.

      UncleEbeneezer

      News: Just now in court, Florida defense lawyer indicated that the feds still have an ongoing investigation against Rep. Matt Gaetz. The government’s witness is getting sentenced on Thursday.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Old Man Shadow

      Why are they allowed to just spew this bullshit with no one in the media or elsewhere calling them out.

      It would be deeply uncivil to call them out. Also the corporate media is pro-Republican.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Roger Moore

      @C Stars: ​
       

      Why do we (the media, whatever) let them get away with it?

      The simple answer is that bigots are a huge part of America. Just based on that, you’d expect just about any institution to be full of them unless they spend real time, effort, and hardship fighting to purge themselves. Naturally, an institution that’s full of bigots will be very reluctant to confront bigotry elsewhere.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      @VOR:

      in 2018 Kemp ran an ad which basically said vote for me because I’ve got a big truck which can round up more illegals. I’m paraphrasing, but not much. 

      He also used his position as Secretary of State – overseeing the governor’s race that he was running in – to fuck over communities that Stacey Abrams was likely to win.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      OT – In one the most Louisville moments of Louisville moments, it turns out that the Team USA fan that got booted for defiantly wearing “One Love” armbands for the Iran match is a local mortgage broker who happens to be the husband of our old babysitter and attends our Orthodox congregation.

      I am super proud of the representation.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Aziz, light!: Rick Wilson can take his years as a Rethuglican operative and shove them up his ass until they come out his mouth!  And then he can shove his Confederate cooler up his ass too!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      According to Mother Jones, just 13 cents lol:

      Spy correspondent Julius Lowenthal wanted to know just how cheap some of the city’s richest figures were. So he set up a company, called the National Refund Clearinghouse, and sent letters with checks for $1.11 enclosed, “for services that you were overcharged for.” The letters went out to 58 “well-known, well-heeled Americans,” 26 of whom promptly cashed them. Curious as to how low they might go, Lowenthal sent those 26 “nabobs” a second refund check, for $0.64. This time, 13 people cashed them.

      Finally, he sent those 13 respondents a check for $0.13. This time, only two people cashed the check. One was an arms dealer. The other was Donald Trump, whom the magazine identified as a “demibillionaire casino operator and adulturer.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ruckus

      John

      Shit For Brains has been who you (and I and everyone else here) know he is, for basically his entire life. OK I never heard about when he was in single digits, but I’d bet on then as well.

      Decades ago my father used to get Forbes and the WSJ at his business. I’d read them. SFB took after his father, whole heartedly and with gusto. He was shit then and he’s gotten actually worse over those decades, he has just been being that thing more in public. I don’t call him SFB lightly, he earned that and many other things. Remember the NY 5? Remember all the failures? (That’s basically every thing he’s ever done, hell he can’t even play golf without cheating. But he started with a lot of money and that often rounds off those sharp corners of stupid. In his case all it did was add more sharp corners. A sharp corner is a mistake where one should learn and change direction. He never changed direction, he’s too much of an egomaniacal idiot who is always right and every sharp corner is someone else’s fault. He couldn’t even be rich reasonably. Started with $400million, which he could have been worth today around $15-17 BILLION, if he’d just invested reasonably. But he’s not reasonable, not in any sense of the word. He is a racist pig who has failed at every single thing, humanity, being wealthy, being successful, being president, not being a lying racist shit, golf, the list would be endless if he’d actually been capable of anything a normal human being might have tried.

      Reply

