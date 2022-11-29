Georgia Gov. Kemp on Trump's dinner with antisemites and a white nationalist: “Racism, antisemitism and denial of the Holocaust have no place in the Republican Party and are completely un-American.”https://t.co/N361PGRaS6 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 28, 2022

Who the fuck do these guys think they are fooling? Why are they allowed to just spew this bullshit with no one in the media or elsewhere calling them out.

First off, let’s deal with the fact that this is who Trump is and who he has been for the last fucking however long he has been on the national political scene. The motherfucker came flouncing down an escalator in the year of our lord 2015 and the first thing he did was cover the attending media and nation with racist bukkake. His entire presidency was a fucking display of white supremacist bullshit. It’s a little fucking rich that these guys are just now noticing it.

Second, let’s look at the record of Kemp, which has been nothing but racist attempts to disfranchise any constituent who wouldn’t look like an extra at the Masters.

And finally, this bullshit that there is something un-American about racism or anti-semitism. It’s not only not un-American, but racism is one of the foundational tenets of our society from the fucking initial constitution onward. And it has been embraced with open arms by the Republican party of which Kemp a member. In just the past few decades the very same Republican party swelled it’s ranks with former Dixiecrats, Ehrlichman and Nixon launched the war on drugs to use it to lock up black people and hippies in the sixties and seventies to Lee Atwater spilling the tea to school busing riots in Boston to redlining to the growth of HOA’s to putting highways through black communities to the way we use property taxes to fund schools to the last forty years of an overt attack on anything in the public sphere because if minorities get to benefit alongside white people well we just gotta get rid of that shit. Do you know how many public pools we filled with concrete instead of letting black people use them.

Fuck these motherfuckers.