England are all but through. They will win Group B if they beat Wales, or draw as long as both Iran and the USA also drop points. Gareth Southgate’s side will even advance with a three-goal defeat to Wales…

Wales have not beaten England since 1984 but must do so again if they are to progress to the last 16, and hope that Iran and the USA draw.

… England have won their last six matches against Wales – including in the group stages of Euro 2016.

Iran vs United States

The last World Cup clash between the U.S. and Iran in 1998 is considered one of the most politically charged in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the two nations play again. https://t.co/kVfjmam6yp

After keeping their World Cup hopes alive by defeating Wales dramatically on Friday, Iran face an impressive USA side at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday, with three points enough to take either team through to the knockout stages.

Team Melli looked like a different team against Rob Page’s men to the one that was thrashed by England in their opening game, whereas the Stars and Stripes will be rueing missed chances that forced them to share the points with the Three Lions last time out.

Iran seemed to be back to the performance levels that earned them a place at the World Cup during the 2-0 victory over Wales, with any ideas of Team Melli being the whipping boys of the group after a heavy defeat to England swiftly banished thanks to late goals from Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian…

Despite not being able to return maximum points from any of their two opening games at this tournament, Gregg Berhalter’s USA side have shown they are set to be a new prospect in international football with a young crop of energetic and athletic stars.

After decades of Americans competing at the top level in Europe being a rare sight, 10 such players donned the stars and stripes on Friday night and overran England for large parts of the encounter, with only poor finishing preventing Berhalter’s men from earning their first World Cup win over the Three Lions since 1950…

What really stood out for USA was their athleticism and sharpness compared to their English counterparts, with full-backs Sergino Dest and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson providing pace on the wings whilst Tyler Adams kept Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount under wraps in the midfield.

A knockout tie with either Netherlands, Ecuador or Senegal awaits Berhalter’s side should they defeat Iran on Tuesday, and if the Stars and Stripes can find their ruthlessness in front of goal they could be a real threat to the elite nations in the latter stages of this competition.