Kudos to the amazing team involved with this year’s holiday decorations at the White House. pic.twitter.com/Ge6GMKGrcp
— Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) November 28, 2022
.@FLOTUS thanked the volunteers for giving up time with family to help decorate the White House over Thanksgiving weekend. Two of the first lady's own sisters were among the more than 150 volunteers. https://t.co/KcmACDeUm9
— darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) November 28, 2022
… “The soul of our nation is, and has always been, ‘We the People,’” the first lady said at a White House event honoring the volunteers who decorated over Thanksgiving weekend. “And that is what inspired this year’s White House holiday decoration.”
“The values that unite us can be found all around you, a belief in possibility and optimism and unity,” Jill Biden said. “Room by room, we represent what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the year.”
Public rooms are dedicated to unifying forces: honoring and remembering deceased loved ones, words and stories, kindness and gratitude, food and traditions, nature and recreation, songs and sounds, unity and hope, faith and light, and children.
A burst of pine aroma hits visitors as they step inside the East Wing and come upon trees adorned with mirrored Gold Star ornaments bearing the names of fallen service members.
Likenesses of Biden family pets — Commander and Willow, the dog and cat — first appear at the end of the hallway before they are seen later in the Vermeil Room, which celebrates kindness and gratitude, and the State Dining Room, which highlights children…
A copy of the Declaration of Independence is on display in the library, while the always-show-stopping 300-pound (136 kilogram) gingerbread White House this year includes a sugar cookie replica of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, where the documents were signed…
A new addition to the White House collection this year is a menorah, which is lit nightly during the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. White House carpenters built the menorah out of wood that was saved from a Truman-era renovation and sterling silver candle cups.
Some 50,000 visitors are expected to pass through the White House for the holidays, including tourists and guests invited to nearly a month’s worth of receptions. Among them will be French President Emmanuel Macron, who will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday and be honored at a state dinner, the first of the Biden administration…
French President Emmanuel Macron will be the guest for the first state visit of Joe Biden’s presidency. The event this week is a revival of diplomatic pageantry that had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/MwhJAfLn9y
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 29, 2022
Jon Batiste to Sing for French President Emmanuel Macron at Joe Biden’s First State Dinner https://t.co/KaO5fCynw4
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 28, 2022
Speaking of home…
orion takes a selfie https://t.co/7uf3Jf7mca
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) November 29, 2022
ICYMI: Traveling as fast as 5,000 miles per hour, NASA’s Orion spacecraft completed its lunar flyby and got as close as 81 miles above the moon's surface pic.twitter.com/rJ6DIhPzSF
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 28, 2022
And then there’s the Disloyal Opposition…
Reader Interactions
74Comments
-
1.
Good morning!
-
3.
@Betty Cracker: I know, don’t you miss those days?
-
4.
Makes one pine for the good old days. Reason #2,845.7 why Joe Biden Has Disappointed Us Today.
Not.
-
5.
Good Morning Everyone 😊😊😊
-
6.
The tree of candles in the video is gorgeous.
-
7.
while the always-show-stopping 300-pound (136 kilogram) gingerbread White House this year includes a sugar cookie replica of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall,
Good Lord. I’m having all our grown children, spouses and grands this year so I’m decorating a lot too.
A tree AND a wreath :)
-
-
9.
What’s the point of having a good midterm when we’ve clearly lost the War on Christmas?
-
10.
@comrade scotts agenda of rage:
Heh. “Pine.” Good one.
-
11.
I know this kind of subtle jab isn’t Biden’s MO, but come on, that hallway of trees has to be mocking Melania, right?
-
12.
I have a co-worker who got invited to a White House Christmas party when George W. was president. His wife was part of a visit George W. did here in Springfield. Co-worker said he hung up when they called the first time because he thought it was a prank call. They went to the party, he said it was amazing to see the White House all decorated like that.
-
13.
@Frankensteinbeck: I wondered about that too!
-
14.
I read the title and was feeling a whole different vibe.
Good morning jackals!
-
15.
Those nightmare years 😳😳🥺🥺
-
16.
@Frankensteinbeck: The two displays certainly show contrasting psychologies, but I think maybe this just happened naturally.
Although the former First Lady’s display was very memorable. It was like something Lady Macbeth would have done.
-
17.
@Betty Cracker: Melania’s vision of Christmas was horrific, but that recording of her complaining about having to do something for “f**king Christmas” to a friend was the closest I ever felt actual warmth toward her.
-
18.
I made a funny and somebody noticed! My day can only go downhill from here.
-
19.
Hey Kay, after the discussion we had in the morning thread yesterday about the Republican “crime panic” I saw this story about a high end sporting goods store closing because of repeated break-ins. The story has the obligatory picture of a homeless tent camp, and about halfway through they start talking about an uptick in violent crime and the murder rate, even though those things have nothing to do with shoplifting. It checks all the “Republican panic” boxes for the readers. What I want to know is what exactly these retailers want the police to do about repeated break-ins. There is definitely an implication that if only they would get rid of all the homeless people, the break-ins at the sporting goods stores would stop. I think it’s more likely that these stores are being targeted by people who resell on EBay, as opposed to drug stores where things like toothpaste and deodorant are being stolen.
-
20.
We are huge Jon Batiste fans. We were sorry to see him leaving The Late Show, but I guess he kind of outgrew it. Winning 5 Grammies in a single year will do that.
Probably more importantly, he has a very sick wife and wanted time with her.
He just got his bachelor’s in 2008. He’s still a child!
-
21.
I presume all 300lb of the gingerbread White House, and the sugar-cookie Independence Hall too, will wind up getting eated.
-
22.
Melania Trump was supposed to be the Right wing response to Michelle Obama but Melania was just so bad at the role it really was funny. She fucking hated us and was NOT afraid to show it! :)
-
23.
Xmas. BAH! Humbug! Blech.
-
24.
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: You pine for the good old days, but we can still birch about the present.
-
25.
@comrade scotts agenda of rage:
Yeah, the morning thread is usually the highlight of my day too.
-
26.
@Kay: I got a kick out of the right-wing whining about Melania not being featured in Vogue. Evidently they wanted to do a story and interview with her, but she refused to do the interview – I guess she wanted to be treated like a model with nothing to say, so they passed on it.
-
27.
Likenesses of Biden family pets — Commander and Willow, the dog and cat — first appear at the end of the hallway before they are seen later in the Vermeil Room, which celebrates kindness and gratitude, and the State Dining Room, which highlights children…
I like this a lot better than Melania’s scheme which appeared to channel some sort of holiday on the Death Star.
-
28.
@Kay: She fucking hated us and was NOT afraid to show it! :)
True. But I really don’t care, do U? 😉
(She may have hated us and her role as FLOTUS, but the feeling was mutual).
-
29.
@Kay: Maybe she could find a comedy niche doing Lewis Black-style rants about things she hates, including her audience. She’d be good at it, even (or especially) if the comedy was unintentional.
(Is it Louis or Lewis? Google is telling me both.)
-
30.
@Kay:
She fucking hated us and was NOT afraid to show it! :)
Didn’t she even refuse to move to DC for like the first couple of months of the shitgibbon’s maladministration? She did her best for the remaining 3 1/2 years to look like she was stoically passing a kidney stone at any public event.
-
31.
@Soprano2: I would think the store’s insurance company would be providing lots of advice too. “Have you considered security cameras? Motion detectors? A burglar alarm?”
Then again, maybe they have all that, but the thieves mysteriously managed to bypass everything? You sometimes hear of that happening, though it’s usually insurance fraud, not a skilled “Oceans 11” caper.
-
33.
Oh, I think they’re absolutely entitled to ask why police aren’t investigating 15 break ins. A break in is a much, much more serious crime than shoplifting is.
Except they don’t ask that. They make this generalized, “societal breakdown” claim. Are they complaining about police re: a specific problem or are they sociologists?
Where are the Portland police? Are they still on a secret hissy fit strike because their feelings were hurt by BLM?
-
34.
It’s so cool to think we might see astronauts walk on the Moon again in a few years. I hope they fly scientists there, which they probably will. Nice picture of Orion with the Moon and Earth in the background. Very beautiful
-
35.
Another misleading headline: ‘Rude drivers will swerve in my lane’: are Tesla owners paying the price for Musk hate?
The article then goes on to say, “No.”
Tesla drivers interviewed by the Guardian say they have experienced anti-Tesla sentiment, but mostly from those who hate electric vehicles rather than Musk specifically. “Random rude drivers will swerve in my lane to yell at me, or turn on a heavy diesel exhaust that blows black smoke,” Paul Albertson, who lives in Beaverton, Oregon, told the Guardian. It never happens when he drives his two other cars, a vintage 1948 Chevy and a 2014 Traverse. The culprits are most often men driving “larger pick-up trucks”, he said.
John Shevelew doesn’t notice too much road rage at home in York, Pennsylvania, where he is president of the state’s Tesla Owners Club. Things change when he drives through the south. “I go to Texas a lot to see my daughter in Austin, and in Arkansas, Mississippi, those places, I run into, let’s say, less-than-friendly looks,” he said. “You get someone in a big diesel pickup truck who likes to express their dissatisfaction with the idea of an electric car.”
Laura Kennedy, who also lives in Pennsylvania, agrees. “It’s almost always a guy in a pickup truck [who does something],” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been flipped off in my life as much as I have in the past year or so.”
Yeah, right wingers who hate anything that even comes close to liberalism, whocudaknowed? But, now some lefties seem to be pissed off at tesla too:
But now that Musk has become something of a conservative hero – telling his followers to vote Republican in the midterms and reinstating Donald Trump’s Twitter account – he’s a foe to many electric vehicle fans, too.
“There’s an irony here in that Teslas have long been a hate magnet for various reasons,” Geller said. “They were the subject of road rage because they represented the environment and were perceived as the vehicular embodiment of that culture war. But now here we are, and some folks on the left are having a knee-jerk reaction because Elon Musk has taken this ominous turn to the political right, so now they’re throwing the same bricks.”
I guess some people never noticed the anti union stance at tesla or the prevalent racism at tesla factories. I’ve always hated Tesla for a # of reasons, but I’m not gonna take it out on the people who buy them. Tesla already does enough of that for all of us.
-
36.
@Amir Khalid: I presume all 300lb of the gingerbread White House, and the sugar-cookie Independence Hall too, will wind up getting eated.
Hard to say. The much smaller ones that I did as a kid were completely stale and inedible by Christmas. Even the candy decorations got pretty nasty, and as for the royal icing, blech.
Maybe they’ll donate it to the National Zoo. I expect the small rodents won’t care about freshness.
-
37.
It was just funny to me because the First Lady role is a little archaic, honestly, so there’s a reluctance to criticize women for not doing this unpaid job.
Melania inadvertently moved us forward just out of sheer disdain for the public.
-
38.
@jonas: Baron was still in school. A very reasonable thing to do. I moved to Bourbon Mo when my ex’s husband lost his shit and went after my eldest. I took custody of the boys and moved out here so they could stay in the same school.
-
39.
@Ken:
Where I work, some people are pretty brazen when it comes to shoplifting. It was earlier this year, a guy walked out with a bunch of diapers, deodorant, toothpaste, etc. We have security cameras, so we know what he looks like. We weren’t able to get the license plate number of the car, just a description of it
-
40.
@WaterGirl: I would suspect so. Or at least a hallway of something, wreaths maybe.
-
41.
So my organization is doing a massive “staff reduction.” They’re making their voluntary separation offer to my level today–they want folks gone and paid out by the end of the year, but I am lobbying my boss for an extra two months because of the massive amount of stuff that only I really know. What they don’t know is that I was planning to leave anyway, and I am likely the only person in the whole organization who is jumping up and down with glee. If they give me two more months work to make the transition go more smoothly, great, but if not? Good luck with all of it. What they also don’t know is that the team member who would be best able to take over for me is likely out of there soon too. Otherwise, I’m really trying to support my many friends w/in the organization who are NOT gleeful about this; there is so much trauma, and there will be so much more.
-
42.
@Kay: I could tell what the story was actually doing as soon as I saw the picture of the tent encampment, which has zero to do with the story unless you believe all the break-ins are being done by homeless people. Then they switch to talking about violent crime and homicides as if that has anything to do with the 15 break-ins over the past year. The whole story was just a tent post for another crime panic story.
And yeah, what kind of security do they have? Are there any cameras? Why haven’t the police been able to solve the crimes? I would start to wonder if it was an inside job after that many incidents.
-
43.
What, no Murder Trees? How can it be Christmas in the White House without blood-red Murder Trees?
Who among us does not look to Pan’s Labyrinth for holiday decorating ideas?
-
44.
@Ken:
Eated by small rodents rather than by humans is still eated, I guess.
-
45.
“I could say I’m the most bullied person on the world,” Trump told ABC News in an interview during her first major solo trip to Africa last week when asked what personally made her want to tackle the issue of cyberbullying.
I would love to interview her. She’s inadvertently hysterical- like a parody of a rich, self centered person.
It really takes talent to turn an interview about your work with children into a petty complaint about how people treat you, an adult, but she managed.
-
46.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Meh. I’m a space nerd but this just feels like a very expensive PR stunt. We’ve gotten really good at robotics and there are all kinds of places we can go, doing really novel exploration and science w/o the expense of placing humans into space.
But it is probably inevitable and when it comes about I will be watching it and keeping track of progress just as much as anybody else.
-
47.
@Soprano2: They can stop them in the act, or use camera footage to track them down. The first isn’t that far fetched. Cops show up pretty fast when a bank sends out an alarm. An acquaintence told me of standing in line at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store when a person ahead of him tried to buy a handgun. He was a prohibited purchaser. The clerk gave him a song and dance, and two Charlottesville cops showed up within three minutes.
This is a matter of resource allocation, I think. Stores can hire security guards, police departments can make quick responses a priority and allocate detective resources to track down repeat thieves. And prosecutors can ask for jail sentences. That’s if the community thinks these property crimes need to be suppressed. They probably cannot be ended, but they can be limited and that could be worthwhile.
I remember reading about a series of smash and grab robberies at Atlanta luxury goods stores last year. I never followed any outcomes, but I have not read of more since. Its possible people just got used to them, but I think it’s more likely that merchants and police took proactive and reactive measures.
-
48.
@jonas: I gotta say I have some sympathy for her on that one
-
50.
@Kay: Bullied by her husband no doubt.
-
53.
police took proactive and reactive measures.
If it’s actually robbery, which includes a threat of force as opposed to theft which is just taking without permission police had better take proactive and reactive measures. It’s a serious crime because it involves potential bodily harm to people. It’s not just a property crime. They would need to investigate and make an arrest. It shouldn’t be that hard- stores (and streets) are lousy with cameras now.
-
54.
It’s so cool to think we might see astronauts walk on the Moon again in a few years.
Why?
-
55.
TWICE she took the spotlight from children and made it about her. Once for bullied children and once for refugee children.
She’s Cruella DeVille. You couldn’t invent this character. Too stereotypical.
-
56.
@Soprano2: Really? This the first I’ve heard that Vogue wanted Melanie. I thought Anna looked down on her and never considered her for the magazine.
-
57.
@Soprano2: I am more than a little biased against the police, mainly over their performance which varies from homicidal to nonchalant to complete incompetence.
But in this case, I really have to question what the store owner has been doing to help himself. Besides the security investments he could be making, there is also calling the cops regularly to find out what the hell they are doing. Not to mention contacting the local media who might be interested in a story like this, or even using social media to the same end.
-
58.
It’s so cool to think we might see astronauts walk on the Moon again in a few years.
Why?
Because you have to take the long view. Someday, if we don’t destroy ourselves, we will colonize the solar system. Because going to the moon, or Mars, speaks of our better nature.
-
59.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Orion/SLS seems to work (at long last), but last I heard, the lander scheme they’d settled on was dependent on some of the more blue-sky stuff from SpaceX, which worries me.
-
60.
Because going to the moon, or Mars, speaks of our better nature.
I’m not sure the Belters agree with that.
-
61.
@Math Guy: We have landed humans on the moon. There’s nothing there. Why go back? I can see going to Mars as interesting and potentially worthwhile, but sending humans to the moon again is pointless.
-
62.
But it is probably inevitable
I actually think it’s not inevitable at all, even if things turn out well for us–maybe the endpoint of all of our research into human spaceflight is to learn that humans aren’t really built for spaceflight, that taking care of our planet (as hard as that is) is going to be massively easier than colonizing anywhere else, and that as technology develops, we actually have much more effective ways of exploring the universe than sending human bodies. We don’t have to follow a script set down by science-fiction writers in the 1930s.
-
63.
@eclare: Not sure where I read that, so it could be not accurate, but I did read somewhere that they wanted to do a story but Melania didn’t want to do an interview, so they nixed it.
-
64.
@Baud: One of my regrets is that that series went to Amazon, which I refuse to subsidize. Loved the books, and thought the show did a great job w/ casting the characters.
-
65.
Where are the Portland police? Are they still on a secret hissy fit strike because their feelings were hurt by BLM?
@Kay: same place all the damn police in CA are: having a hissy fit strike because we dared to put their murdering comrades on trial AND CONVICT THEM for murdering people for the lulz.
We have a real problem here in San Diego with homeless violence in most of the beach areas. And it’s escalating. The local paper interviewed some cops who said, straight out, that they had no intention of doing anything about it. I don’t know where you go from there when the cops just say they aren’t going to do anything and the Supreme Court has backed them up on that.
I can tell you what is not working: throwing money at social services. We spend a crazy amount trying to help, and not only are we not helping but the problem is getting much worse.
-
66.
Tesla drivers interviewed by the Guardian say they have experienced anti-Tesla sentiment, but mostly from those who hate electric vehicles rather than Musk specifically. “Random rude drivers will swerve in my lane to yell at me, or turn on a heavy diesel exhaust that blows black smoke,” Paul Albertson, who lives in Beaverton, Oregon, told the Guardian. It never happens when he drives his two other cars, a vintage 1948 Chevy and a 2014 Traverse. The culprits are most often men driving “larger pick-up trucks”, he said.
I think it’s bizarre these people are reacting this wat to electric vehicles. To see them as an extension of the culture war.
Did anyone react this way to the automobile replacing the horse and buggy? It’s just new technology. Do people really think the ICE would be eternal?
-
67.
@NorthLeft: But in this case, I really have to question what the store owner has been doing to help himself.
I wondered that too, and wondered why there wasn’t anything in the story about that. It’s why I think the store closing and dramatic sign on the door was just a tent pole for yet another “crime panic” story. When you start to think about it you wonder what on earth are they doing to prevent break-ins if they’ve had 15 in a year? Are some of them an inside job by employees? None of that is in the story.
-
68.
@Geminid: Maybe Lady Bathory? Sounds like blood is her thing.
-
-
70.
The fact that Melanoma marches downstairs nightly on cue at MAL with her loser spouse whom most people thought she would ditch on 1/21/21 speaks volumes about how bad her prenup must be. May she Botox her eyes totally shut to match her head and heart.
-
71.
@Gin & Tonic: There is the scientific value of having humans on the moon to study it – we are better than robots in the regard. (Can you imagine a Tesla robot doing as well?) Going to the moon is a good engineering exercise for going to Mars or colonizing the asteroid belt. Again, one has to take the long view.
-
72.
@Betty Cracker: Yeah, I can see her as Melania, with her first cosmopolitan of the day watching the First Lady on the Today Show with the new improved Christmas decorations and saying “So, is now war.”
-
73.
It’s not pointless. The moon can serve as a staging ground for future space missions due to low gravity there and there’s lots of resources
-
74.
@The Moar You Know: The local paper interviewed some cops who said, straight out, that they had no intention of doing anything about it.
Wow, that’s pretty ballsy to tell a paper straight up that you aren’t going to do anything about crime. Is it mostly homeless person on homeless person crime? What is their rationale for not investigating serious crime? How have the citizens in San Diego reacted to this attitude?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings