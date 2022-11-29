Kudos to the amazing team involved with this year’s holiday decorations at the White House. pic.twitter.com/Ge6GMKGrcp — Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) November 28, 2022

.@FLOTUS thanked the volunteers for giving up time with family to help decorate the White House over Thanksgiving weekend. Two of the first lady's own sisters were among the more than 150 volunteers. https://t.co/KcmACDeUm9 — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) November 28, 2022

… “The soul of our nation is, and has always been, ‘We the People,’” the first lady said at a White House event honoring the volunteers who decorated over Thanksgiving weekend. “And that is what inspired this year’s White House holiday decoration.” “The values that unite us can be found all around you, a belief in possibility and optimism and unity,” Jill Biden said. “Room by room, we represent what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the year.” Public rooms are dedicated to unifying forces: honoring and remembering deceased loved ones, words and stories, kindness and gratitude, food and traditions, nature and recreation, songs and sounds, unity and hope, faith and light, and children.

A burst of pine aroma hits visitors as they step inside the East Wing and come upon trees adorned with mirrored Gold Star ornaments bearing the names of fallen service members. Likenesses of Biden family pets — Commander and Willow, the dog and cat — first appear at the end of the hallway before they are seen later in the Vermeil Room, which celebrates kindness and gratitude, and the State Dining Room, which highlights children… A copy of the Declaration of Independence is on display in the library, while the always-show-stopping 300-pound (136 kilogram) gingerbread White House this year includes a sugar cookie replica of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, where the documents were signed… A new addition to the White House collection this year is a menorah, which is lit nightly during the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. White House carpenters built the menorah out of wood that was saved from a Truman-era renovation and sterling silver candle cups. Some 50,000 visitors are expected to pass through the White House for the holidays, including tourists and guests invited to nearly a month’s worth of receptions. Among them will be French President Emmanuel Macron, who will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday and be honored at a state dinner, the first of the Biden administration…

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the guest for the first state visit of Joe Biden’s presidency. The event this week is a revival of diplomatic pageantry that had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/MwhJAfLn9y — The Associated Press (@AP) November 29, 2022

Jon Batiste to Sing for French President Emmanuel Macron at Joe Biden’s First State Dinner https://t.co/KaO5fCynw4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 28, 2022

Speaking of home…

orion takes a selfie https://t.co/7uf3Jf7mca — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) November 29, 2022

ICYMI: Traveling as fast as 5,000 miles per hour, NASA’s Orion spacecraft completed its lunar flyby and got as close as 81 miles above the moon's surface pic.twitter.com/rJ6DIhPzSF — Reuters (@Reuters) November 28, 2022

And then there’s the Disloyal Opposition…



