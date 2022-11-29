Political issues are erupting fast and furious in Qatar on a near-daily basis. Soccer is at times a reflection of the entire planet. Outside the World Cup bubble, the world has also kept turning with several fractious events. Analysis by @TamerFakahany . https://t.co/msoSKqZR4X

Netherlands vs Qatar





SportsMole:

Netherlands will enter Tuesday’s Group A contest with tournament hosts Qatar knowing that a win or a draw would see them qualify for the last-16 stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Holland would also be through to the knockout round with a defeat if Ecuador beat Senegal in the section’s other match, but Qatar have already been eliminated, having lost their opening two matches.

Netherlands opened their tournament with a 2-0 success over Senegal on November 21, which placed them in a brilliant position to book their spot in the knockout stage heading into their second game with Ecuador…

Qatar, meanwhile, have been eliminated in the group stage, with the host nation losing their opening two matches at the tournament to Ecuador and Senegal…

The Maroons, who have been competing in the finals of a World Cup for the first time, will actually be back in competitive action in January, preparing to take part in the Gulf Cup of Nations.

Qatar have actually never faced Netherlands in an international match, so they will create more history on Tuesday, and it would be some achievement if they managed to pick up a victory at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.