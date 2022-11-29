Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning World Cup Open Thread: Netherlands vs Qatar / Ecuador vs Senegal

Tuesday Morning World Cup Open Thread: Netherlands vs Qatar / Ecuador vs Senegal

Netherlands vs Qatar



SportsMole:

Netherlands will enter Tuesday’s Group A contest with tournament hosts Qatar knowing that a win or a draw would see them qualify for the last-16 stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Holland would also be through to the knockout round with a defeat if Ecuador beat Senegal in the section’s other match, but Qatar have already been eliminated, having lost their opening two matches.

Netherlands opened their tournament with a 2-0 success over Senegal on November 21, which placed them in a brilliant position to book their spot in the knockout stage heading into their second game with Ecuador…

Qatar, meanwhile, have been eliminated in the group stage, with the host nation losing their opening two matches at the tournament to Ecuador and Senegal…

The Maroons, who have been competing in the finals of a World Cup for the first time, will actually be back in competitive action in January, preparing to take part in the Gulf Cup of Nations.

Qatar have actually never faced Netherlands in an international match, so they will create more history on Tuesday, and it would be some achievement if they managed to pick up a victory at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Ecuador vs Senegal

SportsMole:

Ecuador will be looking to seal qualification for the knockout stages of the World Cup on Tuesday, when they take on Senegal in what will likely be a winner-takes-all clash at the Khalifa International Stadium.

La Tri have been majorly impressive in Group A, with a win over Qatar on the opening day and a stalemate against the Netherlands on matchday two, while Senegal recorded a victory over Qatar in their second match of proceedings following a loss to the Netherlands in their first fixture.

Ecuador have enjoyed an excellent start to World Cup Group A so far and lead the table with four points from their two matches played, which has put them within touching distance of the last 16…

Senegal have also given themselves a fighting chance of qualifying from Group A, owing to their classy victory over Qatar on matchday two of the World Cup.

In a clinical display, the Lions of Teranga dispatched their Qatari opposition by a score of 3-1, as strikes from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng grabbed all three points at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Undoubtedly, this triumph over Qatar was absolutely imperative to their chances of making it through to the last 16, following a disappointing late collapse to the Netherlands in their first Group A encounter…

Realistically, only a win will do for Senegal against Ecuador on Tuesday, as even a draw is likely to end their hopes of tournament glory.

      Why is the sports press using Roman numerals to refer to a fútbol squad? I see “the starting XI for …” all over the place, and it strikes me as a weird (and nonsensical) affectation. What’s wrong with “the starting 11 for … ?”

