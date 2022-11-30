This is my last post on Twitter due to health (I’m fine) and family issues and a choice I’ve made that has nothing to do with Elon Musk. There’s just too much real life out there and so little of it here. Here’s the dogs, just because… Bye, you guys. It’s been.. interesting. pic.twitter.com/oElZwNYmEI — TBogg (@tbogg) November 30, 2022

I added that title when I saw this tweet from TBogg. (h/t planet janet) The idea of TBogg being gone from the public sphere makes me sad.

Watch NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pick apart this reporter's question during a joint press conference with Finnish PM Sanna Marin. He asked the pair 'are you two meeting because you're similar in age and got a lot of common stuff there?'

This, too, represents the end of an era. An era where 99.95% of all leaders were male. If you watch the great clip above, you will see a very sexist question, and a wonderful response. Not quite are you ladies going to take your purses and go to the bathroom together, but not too far off from that! It’s worth watching the clip. She has that same, finish what she’s saying and turn away from the questioner move that Jen Psaki has.

I guess that’s a hat trick. I loved Christine McVie’s music even before she joined Fleetwood Mac.

