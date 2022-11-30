Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

End of An Era

I added that title when I saw this tweet from TBogg.  (h/t planet janet)  The idea of TBogg being gone from the public sphere makes me sad.

And then I found this on the same twitter feed.

This, too, represents the end of an era.  An era where 99.95% of all leaders were male.  If you watch the great clip above, you will see a very sexist question, and a wonderful response.   Not quite are you ladies going to take your purses and go to the bathroom together, but not too far off from that!  It’s worth watching the clip.  She has that same, finish what she’s saying and turn away from the questioner move that Jen Psaki has.

And then I saw this about a minute later.

I guess that’s a hat trick.  I loved Christine McVie’s music even before she joined Fleetwood Mac.

Open thread.

    3. 3.

      waspuppet

      You can hear that guy realize he has no real question right in the middle of asking it. Surprisingly common at press conferences, I’ve found, to put your hand up and figure it out later. I have no idea why that is.

    6. 6.

      CaseyL

      I’m going to miss TBogg something fierce.  He didn’t post much*, but at least there would always be bassets and pithy takes on non-basset subjects.  Sending good and healing thoughts his way.

      *Yes, I do still miss his blog.

    7. 7.

      MisterDancer

      Kay keeps talking about the reality that media ignores Women’s Issues, even as Women are dying.

      And this question from this “reporter” underlines why that shit keeps happening.

    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @waspuppet:

      You can hear that guy realize he has no real question right in the middle of asking it.

      I had exactly the same thought!  I wonder if we had it at the same exact moment

      Either that or he had the realization in real time that what he was actually going to say OUT LOUD was totally inappropriate and so he settled on what he did say.

    12. 12.

      oldster

      Did Sanna Marin sound a bit antipodean in her English, too?

      Anyhow — amazing answers from both Prime Ministers, showing why they are the rightful elected leaders of two flourishing democracies.
      Let’s face it: the battle that is occurring right now between autocracy and democracy, in Russia, China, Iran, and elsewhere, is equally a battle between patriarchy and equality. A victory for democracy is a victory for women.

    13. 13.

      Splitting Image

      Damned sad to hear about Christine McVie. I remember when Rick Wright passed away; Dave Gilmour remarked that he never got the attention he deserved because some of the pushier fellows up front were better at grabbing the spotlight. This is equally true of McVie. She was the quietest of the classic line-up but the band didn’t have a sound without her.

      Less sad to think that the days of idiot “journalists” asking sexist questions might be nearing an end though. I remember when a guy asked a tennis player who had just won a tournament to “do a little twirl”.

    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      Watch NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pick apart this reporter’s question during a joint press conference with Finnish PM Sanna Marin. He asked the pair ‘are you two meeting because you’re similar in age and got a lot of common stuff there?’

      This was as much about age as gender. Maybe more about age.

      While I know that these are mature, sober political leaders, the child in me imagines these two and Justin Trudeau partying like muthafuckers. Because they are young and hot.

      And yes I am aware of the dumbass criticism the Finnish PM got for partying by crusty ass wipes.

    15. 15.

      sab

      The one new thing I realized in the Trump years is how many men really dislike women. A much higher proportion than I had thought before.

    19. 19.

      HumboldtBlue

      I came here to post the NZ PM presser, who the fuck, other than an 8-year-old, uses “stuff” when asking a multipart question?

      And Pelosi will now be referred to as Speaker Emerita.

      As for TBogg and Twitter, I sense most of us of a similar political and social bent will be leaving, the nasty lies, photoshops and downright hateful bullshit tide is only beginning to rise, and it will only get worse.

    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @HumboldtBlue:

      And Pelosi will now be referred to as Speaker Emerita.

      Interesting. As Speaker, she didn’t serve on any committees, no? I wonder which ones she’ll ask for

    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      I remember when Tbogg’s blog was an everyday stop for me. I didn’t follow him to Twitter, though I stopped in a couple of times a year.

      He certainly made his contribution. There are a couple of posts I still remember vividly, particularly the one I think of as the “gum drops and unicorns and grow up” one, and another where he talks about growing up in a hunting family. I wonder if those posts are still googleable.

      I think he deserves to retire after what, 20, 25 years of blogging, or close to that.
      And he deserves the blogtopia version of a gold watch.

    26. 26.

      BruceFromOhio

       The idea of TBogg being gone from the public sphere makes me sad.

      when he decamped for FDL, that was tough: his rants on the neo-cons were epic, and the commentariat were splendid. When he bolted FDL, he was gone from my world (and also how I ended up here) May he find much joy and prosperity.

      RIP Ms McVie. Your words and voice are without parallel, and we shall not see the likes of you again in this life.

    29. 29.

      Old School

      @Paul in KY:

      The backbone of that band.

      Yep.  While they did tour without her in the past decade, it seems unlikely that they’d do so again.  Or would they try a Stevie Nicks/Neil Finn tour?

    31. 31.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      I watched a lot of Jacinda Ardern’s briefings during COVID, and she is major political talent.  Whip smart, quick on her feet and in full command of whatever facts she’s discussing.  No surprise to see her handle that question so well.

    32. 32.

      Scout211

      Will TBogg still be writing for Raw Story/Salon?  I saw his last article on Salon was September 30th, reposted from his story on Raw Story.

    34. 34.

      Barbara

      @Brachiator: Sorry, not the case.  Nancy Pelosi has been getting questions about whether she should step aside ever since she was re-elected Speaker in 2019.  Mitch McConnell receives no such questions

      And for what it’s worth, I do not recall Emmanuel Macron or Justin Trudeau being questioned based on their relative youth.

    36. 36.

      J R in WV

      For a minute there I thought Watergirl was resigning from keeping Balloon Juice operational — which would be at least as big a tragedy as TBogg leaving the blogosphere… But then I read the whole post one more time, and knew better.​

    37. 37.

      Alison Rose

      Jeez. See, it’s a good thing I didn’t want to go into politics, because if a dude ever asked me something like that, I would have been far less professional in my response.

      “Because you’re similar in age” fucking a, dude, they’re not toddlers at a play group.

