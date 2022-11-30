Huge news: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes convicted of seditious conspiracy. As a journalist, I’ve covered Oath Keepers since 2009, recounted in Wingnuts. As a historian, I can tell you that seditious conspiracy convictions are incredibly rare. And in this case deserved. — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) November 29, 2022

It's the most significant verdict yet in the Justice Department's sprawling investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Rhodes, Meggs, Watkins and Harrelson will remain jailed pending sentencing. Caldwell will remain on release until sentencing.https://t.co/AX1oe4WfKk — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 29, 2022





Today's verdicts in the Oath Keeper trial were a big win for the Justice Department. The jury carefully considered the evidence and did not return guilty verdicts across the board. But they will end up being sentenced for *all* their conduct despite some acquittals. pic.twitter.com/cyrSRKhLQY — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 30, 2022

The biggest factor: DOJ is proving it can secure unanimous verdicts from DC juries against the ring-leaders. This is real road-testing of the government's evidence — all the Signal chats and texts and emails and conference call audio recordings. And jurors are voting guilty. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 29, 2022

Here's a handsomer version of that Oath Keeper Verdict Chart prepared by my @lawfareblog colleagues. https://t.co/kMX7c5KACi https://t.co/59XNvQcLFe pic.twitter.com/RwKtHWszyS — Roger Parloff (@rparloff) November 30, 2022

Except that ‘just following orders’ notoriously has a bad track record:

Stewart Rhodes took the stand and his testimony was quite bizarre. He presented himself as a constitutional scholar and testified that he urged Trump to invoke the insurrection act. The only sensible defense would have been the opposite: He thought he was following orders. https://t.co/2zRlnEcXhA — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) November 29, 2022

Accountability for what happened on January 6th matters. But the politicians who urged the insurrection with their lies hide behind their positions to avoid their accountability. While they did not storm the Capitol their role was no less consequential. https://t.co/Wdm7Trrbid — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) November 29, 2022

It’s worth noting that while Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy, three others were not (but convicted of other charges). As I’ve said before, the legal bar for SC is very high (i.e., unlikely to ensnare Trump unless there is more evidence) https://t.co/q5JPvPFD1W — @[email protected] (@AshaRangappa_) November 29, 2022

Nine of the insurrectionists we sued have pled guilty to charges from the DOJ. With Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ and 4 others’ convictions today, 14 of our defendants have been criminally convicted. We look forward to continuing our case with this mounting evidence. https://t.co/W16dYYChDL — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 29, 2022

Nota bene: Mr. Nichols is being sarcastic here:

Those poor insurrections couldn't even get a fair shake in court, because…well, you know. pic.twitter.com/WYnYfpSvdF — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 30, 2022