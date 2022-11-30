On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
TKH
After cresting the cliffs to the west of Capitol Reef/Glen canyon National Recreation Area I had to find my way into Stevens Canyon by way of an unnamed canyon which in the long distance hike community has acquired the name “Exit” canyon. Hiking towards the West, for me it was the “Entry” canyon that would get me on level down so that I could connect to Stevens even further down. I had been to Stevens Canyon before, in fact some of the pictures are from my earlier visit, but the descent from the crest and the “Exit” canyon route were new to me. I had a few waypoints for the approximate location of critical features of the route, the rest I typically make up as I go.
I hope that you enjoy the pictures from one of the more remote areas in Southern Utah!
Cheer
Thomas
This is “Exit” canyon the way you first see it hiking East to West. Holy smokes, this does not look like an exit or entry at all! But rancher Baker got cattle out of there and others have come up or gone down this way, so there must be a way in. And of course there is.
Hidden from view is a weakness in the cliffs, maybe some 50ft in width, that allows you to get through the top sandstone layer. Some further improvisation informed by experience and intuition as well as trial and error then gets you into the drainage that you see slightly off-center to the left, right above the immediate foreground. You follow this drainage until you can climb out to the left onto a ledge that runs high above the drainage. The drainage has several massive dryfalls that you can only get past if you walk the ledge.
A view from the ledge. In the center of the picture you see the inner drainage zig-zagging towards the distance. You have to find your way on the ledge to the left. In principle you could also walk on the right ledge, but I am not aware of a way to get off the ledge on the right into Stevens Canyon.
The ledge overall slopes badly into the drainage below, but you can almost always find a level bit to walk on that does not slope too badly. And sometimes you just have to take your heart in both hands and get across an uncomfortable stretch.
In its lower reaches Exit canyon has potholes where rain falling onto terrain to your left drains across the ledge into the drainage below. These potholes often occur in strings (and I have no idea why this happens) and often only some of the potholes contain water while others are dry (and I have not idea why this happens). The water is typically clear and easily filtered as well as, most importantly, cold.
This is a view of the inner canyon of Stevens canyon. At the upper end of this inner canyon is a massive dryfall (about 100 ft) that you can’t climb and the walk on the ledge shown in the foreground is the way to get down canyon. After about two hours of walking on this ledge there is a very steep slickrock ramp that gets you down into the inner canyon.
Below the dryfall mentioned earlier is a giant pothole. This picture is taken from right above the dryfall through holes in the intricately carved sandstone to the pothole below.
Further downstream from the ramp I mentioned is the next obstacle, Poison Ivy hill. Here erosion of the surrounding cliffs has piled up a mountain of rocks and dirt. This mount has been claimed by poison ivy and you have to watch it like a hawk. It does not help that there is a spring right in the middle of the narrow use trail that leads across the mount, which makes the dirt really slippery. I have descended the mount mostly on my ass after my feet lost traction in the slick mud.
This picture is taken from the downstream side of the mount and offers a view of the crypt and the lush vegetation that depends on the water seeping out of the mount. During a flash flood this would be an “interesting” spot to hang out.
Stevens Canyon is very twisty, often making 180 degree turns, leading to this picture of a gooseneck.
Never a dull moment in this canyon, color, light and shape change constantly.
After exiting Stevens and wading the Escalante, a look back to the junction of the two canyons. The entry to Stevens is right by the bright green brush in the center of the picture. This location is about a 45 min wade (I pity the longitudinally challenged!)/walk from the bottom of Coyote Gulch.
Stevens Arch is a major landmark at the bottom of Stevens Canyon. It is a massive hole in the wall. Air Force fighter pilots like to use it as a landmark. I was quietly hiking along minding my own business when in rapid succession three F-18 or F-22 were screaming across the canyon at low altitude. You can imagine how that noise reverberates in a narrow canyon.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings