After cresting the cliffs to the west of Capitol Reef/Glen canyon National Recreation Area I had to find my way into Stevens Canyon by way of an unnamed canyon which in the long distance hike community has acquired the name “Exit” canyon. Hiking towards the West, for me it was the “Entry” canyon that would get me on level down so that I could connect to Stevens even further down. I had been to Stevens Canyon before, in fact some of the pictures are from my earlier visit, but the descent from the crest and the “Exit” canyon route were new to me. I had a few waypoints for the approximate location of critical features of the route, the rest I typically make up as I go.

I hope that you enjoy the pictures from one of the more remote areas in Southern Utah!

