“We urge the state of Qatar and all Qataris to fully realize the emir’s message here and that is to truly recognize and welcome everyone to the World Cup,” @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre says. “We are concerned over the potential treatment of LGBTQ plus spectators and athletes.” https://t.co/zTP9BOgTI1
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 28, 2022
========
Poland vs Argentina
Later today: Poland vs Argentina. pic.twitter.com/UXkokY21GR
— Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 30, 2022
Argentina vs Poland match’s possible result’s consequences for Argentina:
▪️Argentina W: Top of the group (most probably)
▪️Argentina D: 2nd (Mexico must win under 4 goals or draw against Saudi)
▪️Argentina L: Argentina OUT.
One Last Dance. #VamosArgentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/zptwfIWGqT
— 𝗔𝗠𝟬𝟰 𓃵 (@AM04_FOOTBALL) November 30, 2022
SportsMole:
Argentina will be looking to leapfrog Poland to the top of Group C and qualify for the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup when they do battle at Stadium 974 on Wednesday.
The two-time world champions currently sit level on three points with Saudi Arabia, just one point behind Poland at the summit heading into their final group fixture…
Poland’s strengths at the back have been evident in Qatar, as they are one of only two nations who are yet to concede a goal after their first two group matches at the time of writing. Indeed, the Eagles have now kept a clean sheet in each of their last four internationals.
However, keeping Argentina quiet could prove challenging for Poland, as they have conceded in each of their 11 previous meetings with the two-time world champions. Their last encounter against La Albiceleste was successful, though, as they secured a 2-1 friendly win back in 2011.
Victory for Poland on Wednesday would secure top spot in Group C and guarantee their place in the last 16, while a draw could also be enough to finish at the summit if Saudi Arabia fail to beat Mexico. However, defeat will end their World Cup journey if Saudi Arabia claim maximum points…
======
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Poland to draw Argentina and Saudi Arabia to win vs Mexico pic.twitter.com/r1BqZuofS9
— Amit Zohar (@amitttrmfc) November 26, 2022
SportsMole:
The race to qualify from World Cup 2022 Group C is set to go right down to the wire, as Saudi Arabia and Mexico prepare to face off in Wednesday’s clash at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.
With at least one of Argentina and Poland set to drop points in their top-two battle, all four sides are still in with a shot of progressing to the last-16 stage.
From the highs of defeating tournament favourites Argentina to the lows of a 2-0 loss to Poland, Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia were brought crashing back down to earth at the weekend and missed the opportunity to seal a historic knockout place.
An inspired performance from Wojciech Szczesny helped get Poland over the line, with the Juventus man saving from Salem Al-Dawsari’s penalty either side of goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski, the latter’s first at the World Cup at the age of 34…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings