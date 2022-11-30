Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Democrats Get Things Done

This post is in: Civil Rights

Remember, McConnell is in an interracial marriage, which would be federally protected by this law:

      OzarkHillbilly

      The Get Things Done party vs the Get Nothing Done party.

      McConnell votes against final passage of Respect for Marriage Act. There had been some hope among Dems and Rs in support of the bill that he would vote for the bill on final passage, but no.

      Really? Who is that deluded?

      EarthWindFire

      @OzarkHillbilly: It would never occur to McConnell that his interracial marriage needed protection. He’s special.

      He and McCarthy look like they’re at Elmer Rhodes’ gallows in that Reuters shot. This warms the cockles of my heart.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @EarthWindFire: Yep, Kevin looks like he’s really enjoying the shit sandwich that Nancy made for him — and made him eat for the last few years — and he’s anticipating with great joy the new shit sandwich that his caucus is spreading the mayo on right now for his consumption over the holidays and into the new year.

      Good times

       

      ETA: And McTurtle just looks like McTurtle; a punishment in and of itself.

      NotMax

      @Amir Khalid

      Popular choice in the burgeoning budget category. Enjoy. Opt for the gold or the black?

      Was contemplating mentioning the OnePlus N20 5G* or the Poco X4 Pro* as possible considerations, but my familiarity with what’s compatible with the universe of Malaysian carriers is less than nil.

      *Proof I’m a proponent for OLED screens on budget builds.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The GOP, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory:

      After officials in a rural Arizona county refused to certify election results by a legally mandated deadline, they now face two lawsuits, likely court intervention to force their vote and potential criminal penalties.

      The rare, likely illegal move by the officials sets up quick court battles as state officials race to certify the election statewide, a process set for 5 December. Candidates and outside parties wishing to sue over the election results await these final results before their court cases can commence.

      Two statewide races will require recounts, which cannot start until the statewide certification.

      You go, guys. I’ll enjoy this perp walk.

      Kay

      Republicans did really poorly at the state level:

      Two years into President Barack Obama’s term, in 2010, the GOP gained more than 600 legislative seats and unleashed a torrent of right-wing laws that undercut unions and restricted voting rights. In 2014, they gained roughly 250 seats, according to data compiled by Ballotpedia. Democrats returned the favor in 2018 by gaining more than 300 legislative seats, powered by President Donald Trump’s widespread unpopularity.

      Republicans gained only 22 legislative seats this fall out of more than 6,000 that were on the ballot, according to Bolts’s review of the latest available results. And it gets worse for Republicans. While they managed to net a few seats overall, their biggest gains came in chambers that they already massively control, such as the West Virginia or South Carolina houses, or else in New York, where they are deeply in the minority. 

      By contrast, Democrats soared in closely-divided legislatures and seized four previously GOP-held chambers: Michigan’s House and Senate, Minnesota’s Senate, and Pennsylvania’s House

