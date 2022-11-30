Biden says will work with GOP and Dem leaders “to fund the government, and covid and the war in Ukraine. All controversial and consequential issues." He added, to chuckles from the room: "I'm sure this is going to go very quickly and everyone's going to agree on everything.“ pic.twitter.com/XBlyWQ1Wi9 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 29, 2022

This Reuters photo by Kevin Lamarque pic.twitter.com/kzC94PCrzS — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 29, 2022

The Senate just passed the Respect for Marriage Act! This was decades in the making & a major step in our fight for equality. No American should face discrimination – no matter who they love or where they live. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 29, 2022

I just called my daughter and her wife—who are expecting a baby next spring—to let them know that this Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act! What a great day! pic.twitter.com/K3ZKM7r5Zo — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 29, 2022

Today's bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act proves our nation is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love. I look forward to the House passing this legislation and sending it to my desk, where I will proudly sign it into law. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 30, 2022

Remember, McConnell is in an interracial marriage, which would be federally protected by this law:

McConnell votes against final passage of Respect for Marriage Act. There had been some hope among Dems and Rs in support of the bill that he would vote for the bill on final passage, but no. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) November 29, 2022