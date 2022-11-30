Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning World Cup Open Thread: Tunisia vs France / Australia vs Denmark

Wednesday Morning World Cup Open Thread: Tunisia vs France / Australia vs Denmark

Tunisia vs France

SportsMole:

Having already confirmed a place in the last 16, France visit the Education City Stadium for Wednesday’s final World Cup 2022 Group D encounter with Tunisia.

Meanwhile, the African nation sit bottom of the standings and must overcome the reigning champions to stand any chance of making it through to the knockout stages.

Still waiting for their first goal of the 2022 edition, Tunisia are on the brink of an early exit from the globe’s biggest footballing tournament after coming up short in a 1-0 loss to Australia on Saturday, which saw the Socceroos leapfrog their fellow Group D rivals in the standings…

The Eagles of Carthage can take some encouragement in the fact that their side have never gone through an entire World Cup campaign without scoring before, and France may just take their foot off the gas slightly with qualification already in the bag…

Now boasting six wins on the trot at the World Cup, France could equal Italy’s second-best record of seven consecutive victories on the grandest stage, although they are still some way off matching the all-time record of 11 set by Brazil between 2002 and 2006.

France and Tunisia will be locking horns for the first time since 2010 this week, with that friendly ending in a 1-1 draw, and the last four clashes between the two nations have seen Les Bleus alternate between a win and a draw – a good omen before this largely inconsequential tie for Deschamps’s men.

Australia vs Denmark

SportsMole:

Australia and Denmark round off their World Cup group stage campaigns when they meet at the Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday.

With France already through from Group D, this has essentially become a winner-takes-all encounter.

Australia have the upper hand going into this fixture, following their win over Tunisia in Saturday’s early offering, moving them into second with four points…

In contrast, Denmark were imperious in qualification, winning their opening nine qualifiers with eight clean sheets, but now face the very real prospect of early elimination.

They can take inspiration from the fact that they lost both their opening two games of Euro 2020 and still managed to make the semi-finals thanks to a phenomenal display against Russia in their final group game.

Previous form at the World Cup also gives cause for optimism, because unlike Australia, they have made it out of the group stage in four of their five finals appearances.

They must end a five game winless run at the World Cup to do so though, as the defeat to France last time out ended a run of four successive draws.

