Late Night Open Thread: TFG's Dinner with AngrYe

I too thought, at first, that the publicity over Trump’s dinner with Ye / Fuentes was a too-clever-by-half Republican attempt to scapegoat Trump as an anomaly, a novelty figure whose removal would return the GOP to its former proud status as the Grand Old Party. But it seems like the Permanent Republican Party just isn’t that organized any more! It’s reduced itself to a bunch of random office drones and coatholders, individually scrambling to save what they can from the wreakage, while the petty grifters siphon off the shark’s vital bodily fluids.

Marc Caputo is second only to Maggie Haberman in the ‘Serious-Media Trump Court Sycophant’ field… and, like Avis, he tries harder:

Just two days before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump was planning to have a private, uneventful dinner with an old friend: Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

But Trump may have been walking into a trap in Mar-a-Lago’s gilded halls — one that leveraged his own penchant for spectacle and showmanship against him. Ye arrived with three guests, including white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes…

The headline-grabbing attention on his guests — and therefore the subsequent fallout — were all but ensured by Trump before the dinner when he made a grand entrance at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 to meet his guests.

“We saw everybody in the dining room get up and start applauding, and then the president entered,” Fuentes told NBC News. “He greeted us, and he invited Ye into dinner and Ye said that he wanted to bring us with him to the table. So we walked in and Ye took some pictures with some of the guests in the dining room and then we sat down at the table.”

Trump made sure they sat at his specially reserved table on the patio, for all to see, according to Fuentes.

But the dinner wasn’t the happy photo-op the president had planned.

Ye criticized Trump for not doing enough to help pay the legal bills of those arrested in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots; and he also told Trump he might run for president against him and said Trump should instead be his running mate — all of which angered the former president, who attacked Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, according to two dinner participants and Ye, who blasted out a “Mar-a-Lago debrief” video to his 32.2 million Twitter followers the next day…

As advisers to Trump have attempted to quell the backlash, some have insisted that the former president was essentially tricked by the rapper and his guests — a suspicion backed up by Milo Yiannopoulos, the anti-Trump, far-right provocateur who is now acting as a political adviser to Ye.

Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart editor who was banned from Twitter in 2016 for inciting a racist campaign against the comedian Leslie Jones, told NBC News that he was “the architect” of the plan to have Fuentes travel with Ye in the hopes of slipping him into the dinner with Trump. The intent, according to Yiannopoulos, was for Fuentes to give Trump an unvarnished view of how a portion of his base views his candidacy…

Some in Trump’s orbit had cautioned him not to have dinner with Ye, under fire for antisemitism, in the first place, according to two sources who had been briefed on an internal damage assessment the campaign performed after the controversy erupted.

But Trump is known for refusing to heed cautious counsel, guardrails and gatekeepers. So he went ahead with the dinner alone, telling confidants that he thought Ye needed his counsel. One confidant told NBC that Trump acknowledged he wanted the rapper to be seen because “it would be fun for the members” of Mar-a-Lago.

Trump issued three successive statements in as many days on his Truth Social media platform admitting Fuentes was there while disavowing knowledge of his identity prior to and during the dinner…

U.S. Secret Service distanced itself from the incident and said in a statement Monday that, as “a private club,” Mar-a-Lago’s security is in charge of “who may have been allowed access to their facilities.”…

Fuentes is a repulsive little fourth-tier grifter whose entire act is babbling Fox News talking points at high speed. That he was permitted within radius of the former White House Occupant is a sign of just how far TFG has fallen — not least in the estimation of his Secret Service guards.

Fuentes at the left of the photo, Yiannopolis on the right:

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      West of the Rockies

      I doubt Kanye can still hang out with anyone he chooses; he’s damaged and (socially) dangerous goods.  And why anyone would hang with Fuentes or Milo is a mystery.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      I know it doesn’t matter, b/c “you made your bed, now lie in it” but I still remember when Kanye dropped truth-bombs about Dubya, after Katrina.  I won’t ask “how did he get from there to here?” b/c the answer is somewhat evident: “rich man” + “off his meds” + “rich man” + “rich man”.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cheez Whiz

      The GOP is in an odd state. The Party bureaucracy and infrastructure want Trump gone because he has no coattails and is an overall liability, but Trump owns the base, and without the base the Republican Party is as dead as the Whigs. Plus, some of them are starting to realize that if Trump wins in 2024, they will have no seat at the table. Trump learned that he has no need for the adults in the room, so he’ll go full Idiocracy in his administration.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ruckus

      @cain:

      Well, they really have nothing of any substance whatsoever, they want the power to stop any improvement at all in life or the country that they aren’t responsible for because it will cost them in so many ways. They will lose or at leas lesson the grift of the party and country if they can’t keep the show going and get rid of the solo grifter, SFB, who thinks he’s the world’s greatest human being, although there is far more than ample evidence that he isn’t within a million miles of being the world’s greatest human being. Hell, he’s not even close to being the world’s greatest grifter. But the rethuglicans chose him to be their leader, and he isn’t giving that up without a fight or a casket. And of course SFB is delusional about, well everything, but especially about his quality of being human, about his level of grift, his abilities at, well anything whatsoever. And it’s going to continue in this direction as long as he is living and not within the confines of a small wooden box or a jail cell, whichever comes first.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      DMcK

      I’m at a loss as to the significance of that last tweet, particularly the zoom-in on Ye. Is the logo on his hat yet another coded right-wing dog whistle? Or am I just reading too much into it?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      opiejeanne

      I’m confused by the notion that Milo is anti-Trump, because I sure missed it. When did that happen?

      The power came back on at 11am, so we were without power for 11 hours and the house got really cold. The cats told us how disappointed they were with us, that we wouldn’t stay in bed until the heater came on.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      opiejeanne

      @DMcK: I thought maybe the F A stood for Fuck Around, implying the Finding Out would follow, but maybe that’s giving too much credit to Ye.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I was saying years ago that the GOP would turn on TFG the moment they realized that he was a net liability for them. I realize now I was wrong, because while it seems they now realize he’s a net liability, they’re at a point where keeping him, while it’s costly, is still less costly than turning on him. They still need the deplorables, now more than ever because they’re apparently losing the support of the younger generation and the older generation of their supporters is dying out.

      That’s probably why they’re pushing DeSantis – hoping to, I don’t know, keep the deplorable base while exchanging their standard-bearer for someone younger and less vulnerable to indictment (and maybe a bit more pliable, from the POV of the oligarchs and plutocrats).  But I can’t recall a time when TFG has ever accepted a reduction in his own status, so I don’t see him stepping aside while he can still draw breath and make language-like noise with it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      @DMcK: I just took it as “boy Kanye’s having a great time, ain’t he?  Just livin’ the life!”  Also, did you notice that Milo is readin’ Teh Bibbul !?!?!  HAHAHAHA.  That fucker, he really thinks he’ll convince Talibangelicals he’s turned over a new leaf!

      Reply

