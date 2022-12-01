This is always the theme, from executive orders in 2017 to Jan. 6: that staff is somehow failing Trump or to blame. Some staff tried stopping him from meeting with West. He wanted to do it. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 29, 2022

I think we should just not talk about this damaging indictment of the de facto leader of my favored political party. No I don't have any ulterior motives why do you ask?? https://t.co/2ph647yKQN — Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) November 28, 2022

I too thought, at first, that the publicity over Trump’s dinner with Ye / Fuentes was a too-clever-by-half Republican attempt to scapegoat Trump as an anomaly, a novelty figure whose removal would return the GOP to its former proud status as the Grand Old Party. But it seems like the Permanent Republican Party just isn’t that organized any more! It’s reduced itself to a bunch of random office drones and coatholders, individually scrambling to save what they can from the wreakage, while the petty grifters siphon off the shark’s vital bodily fluids.

Marc Caputo is second only to Maggie Haberman in the ‘Serious-Media Trump Court Sycophant’ field… and, like Avis, he tries harder:

Just two days before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump was planning to have a private, uneventful dinner with an old friend: Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. But Trump may have been walking into a trap in Mar-a-Lago’s gilded halls — one that leveraged his own penchant for spectacle and showmanship against him. Ye arrived with three guests, including white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes… The headline-grabbing attention on his guests — and therefore the subsequent fallout — were all but ensured by Trump before the dinner when he made a grand entrance at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 to meet his guests. “We saw everybody in the dining room get up and start applauding, and then the president entered,” Fuentes told NBC News. “He greeted us, and he invited Ye into dinner and Ye said that he wanted to bring us with him to the table. So we walked in and Ye took some pictures with some of the guests in the dining room and then we sat down at the table.” Trump made sure they sat at his specially reserved table on the patio, for all to see, according to Fuentes. But the dinner wasn’t the happy photo-op the president had planned. Ye criticized Trump for not doing enough to help pay the legal bills of those arrested in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots; and he also told Trump he might run for president against him and said Trump should instead be his running mate — all of which angered the former president, who attacked Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, according to two dinner participants and Ye, who blasted out a “Mar-a-Lago debrief” video to his 32.2 million Twitter followers the next day…

As advisers to Trump have attempted to quell the backlash, some have insisted that the former president was essentially tricked by the rapper and his guests — a suspicion backed up by Milo Yiannopoulos, the anti-Trump, far-right provocateur who is now acting as a political adviser to Ye. Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart editor who was banned from Twitter in 2016 for inciting a racist campaign against the comedian Leslie Jones, told NBC News that he was “the architect” of the plan to have Fuentes travel with Ye in the hopes of slipping him into the dinner with Trump. The intent, according to Yiannopoulos, was for Fuentes to give Trump an unvarnished view of how a portion of his base views his candidacy… Some in Trump’s orbit had cautioned him not to have dinner with Ye, under fire for antisemitism, in the first place, according to two sources who had been briefed on an internal damage assessment the campaign performed after the controversy erupted. But Trump is known for refusing to heed cautious counsel, guardrails and gatekeepers. So he went ahead with the dinner alone, telling confidants that he thought Ye needed his counsel. One confidant told NBC that Trump acknowledged he wanted the rapper to be seen because “it would be fun for the members” of Mar-a-Lago. Trump issued three successive statements in as many days on his Truth Social media platform admitting Fuentes was there while disavowing knowledge of his identity prior to and during the dinner… U.S. Secret Service distanced itself from the incident and said in a statement Monday that, as “a private club,” Mar-a-Lago’s security is in charge of “who may have been allowed access to their facilities.”…

Fuentes is a repulsive little fourth-tier grifter whose entire act is babbling Fox News talking points at high speed. That he was permitted within radius of the former White House Occupant is a sign of just how far TFG has fallen — not least in the estimation of his Secret Service guards.

Fuentes at the left of the photo, Yiannopolis on the right: