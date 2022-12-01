Arguably the best first state. Urban, suburban, rural, manufacturing, agriculture, big college towns, racial diversity similar to the country, middle-tier on education & immigration, battleground nearly every election back to the New Deal, effective Dem party https://t.co/BaXpDVO4E5 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 1, 2022

Yes, as a former proud Michigander, I am partisan. But actually, I’d cheer for almost any state that was ‘not Iowa‘ (or New Hampshire)…

… Party members debating the future of their nominating process have been anxiously waiting on word from the White House ahead of a key meeting Friday, and one senior official said it was “safe to say” Michigan was President Joe Biden’s preference. New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina are likely to retain their early spots, while Iowa would lose its first-in-the-nation status. Many insiders expect will Michigan will follow the other three states. The reshuffling, which party insiders expect to be formally proposed at a Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee meeting that starts Friday, is aimed at simultaneously enhancing the influence of nonwhite voters in the nomination process and ensuring Democrats pick standard-bearers who can compete effectively against Republicans in battleground states… Michigan, which has been seen as a leading contender for weeks, is a Midwest battleground state, critical to Democrats’ so-called Blue Wall, and has the racial, economic and geographic diversity Democrats said they’re looking for. It is also far larger than any of the other early states. Democrats also flipped the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won re-election last month, ensuring state support for the new primary date. The Michigan state Senate voted Tuesday to move their presidential primary to the second Tuesday in February, a month earlier than its current date. “It’s something that people have been pushing for for a long time. I think it’d be great for our state. I think we’d be a great fit,” Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., told NBC News on Thursday… Republicans still plan to stick with Iowa, which has held the coveted first-in-the-nation status since the 1970s. That means the two parties will have different presidential primary maps for the first time in years…

Making the switch in a year with a strong incumbent (i.e., President Biden) seems like a smart move.

Democratic National Committee members are struggling to reach consensus on what would be the first major change since 2006 in the party’s early-state lineup for presidential primaries, as they await input from the White House https://t.co/FaezKKIhhX — WSJ Politics (@WSJPolitics) December 1, 2022

Setting aside the predictably anti-Democratic slant, this is a pretty good backgrounder: