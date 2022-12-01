Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Excellent News, If True

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Excellent News, If True

Yes, as a former proud Michigander, I am partisan. But actually, I’d cheer for almost any state that was ‘not Iowa‘ (or New Hampshire)…

Party members debating the future of their nominating process have been anxiously waiting on word from the White House ahead of a key meeting Friday, and one senior official said it was “safe to say” Michigan was President Joe Biden’s preference.

New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina are likely to retain their early spots, while Iowa would lose its first-in-the-nation status. Many insiders expect will Michigan will follow the other three states.

The reshuffling, which party insiders expect to be formally proposed at a Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee meeting that starts Friday, is aimed at simultaneously enhancing the influence of nonwhite voters in the nomination process and ensuring Democrats pick standard-bearers who can compete effectively against Republicans in battleground states…

Michigan, which has been seen as a leading contender for weeks, is a Midwest battleground state, critical to Democrats’ so-called Blue Wall, and has the racial, economic and geographic diversity Democrats said they’re looking for. It is also far larger than any of the other early states.

Democrats also flipped the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won re-election last month, ensuring state support for the new primary date. The Michigan state Senate voted Tuesday to move their presidential primary to the second Tuesday in February, a month earlier than its current date.

“It’s something that people have been pushing for for a long time. I think it’d be great for our state. I think we’d be a great fit,” Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., told NBC News on Thursday…

Republicans still plan to stick with Iowa, which has held the coveted first-in-the-nation status since the 1970s. That means the two parties will have different presidential primary maps for the first time in years…

Making the switch in a year with a strong incumbent (i.e., President Biden) seems like a smart move.

Setting aside the predictably anti-Democratic slant, this is a pretty good backgrounder:

The national party organization’s Rules and Bylaws Committee is set to meet in Washington over two days starting Friday to try to approve a slate of early contests that would offer greater diversity and union representation. The effort has echoes from 16 years ago, when Nevada and South Carolina were selected to join Iowa and New Hampshire to open the 2008 nomination race. The full DNC is expected to ratify changes early next year…

The committee also is expected to consider whether to keep four states in the so-called “early window” or expand to five before “Super Tuesday” when multiple states hold primaries. It might also consider allowing two states to hold contests on the same day during the early window.

If Mr. Biden doesn’t face a significant primary challenge, the impact of calendar changes might not be felt until 2028. Still, for a president who has said he wanted to serve as a “bridge” to the party’s next generation, he could leave an imprint on the nominating landscape for successors.

The Democrats have said they want an early schedule that stresses racial, ethnic and geographic diversity, as well as union representation. They also are looking to boost their prospects in battleground states that could benefit from additional money and party-building activities…

Iowa, which has had its leadoff spot since 1972, has fallen into disfavor among national Democrats after a botched vote-counting effort in 2020 marred the start of that year’s nomination race and deepened skepticism about the complex process of holding caucuses.

In November, the state further solidified its status as leaning toward the GOP by re-electing Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley, both Republicans, and voting out of office the only Democrat to hold one of its four U.S. House seats…

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Scout211

      11th Circuit overturned the special master ruling.  Link

      In a major defeat for former President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court on Thursday halted a third-party review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

      The ruling removes a major obstacle to the Justice Department’s investigation into the mishandling of government records from Trump’s time in the White House.

      The three-judge panel of the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed US District Judge Aileen Cannon’s order appointing a so-called special master to sort through thousands of documents found at Trump’s home to determine what should be off limits to investigators. The court said the judge should not have intervened in the first place.
      “The law is clear,” the appeals court wrote. “We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant. Nor can we write a rule that allows only former presidents to do so.”

      The 11th Circuit said that either approach would be a “radical reordering of our caselaw limiting the federal courts’ involvement in criminal investigations” and that “both would violate bedrock separation-of-powers limitations.”

    2. 2.

      dr. luba

      This Michigander concurs.   We should be first.  Or one of the early states.  Enough with the white conservative bastions of New Hampshire and Iowa.

    3. 3.

      UncleEbeneezer

      First on CNN: Federal judge orders former top lawyers in Trump’s White House to testify in criminal grand jury probe

      CNN —       A federal judge has ordered former top Trump White House lawyers to provide additional grand jury testimony, rejecting former President Donald Trump’s privilege claims in the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of his effort to overturn the 2020 election, people briefed on the matter said.
      Pat Cipollone, the Trump White House counsel, and his deputy, Patrick Philbin, appeared in September before the grand jury in Washington, DC, as part of the Justice Department probe, which is now being overseen by newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith.

    6. 6.

      Martin

      Michigan is a good choice for the midwest. I’d argue GA is the better state for the south than SC is. SC doesn’t have anything that would qualify as a ‘city’ in the national sense. Not to take away from cities of 150K, but my ‘city’ is double that size and is unquestionably just a big fucking suburb. It reflects none of the problems that conventional cities have. I’d offer MA for the northeast if only to avoid NY dominating the field early on and sending candidates out to talk to 11 people in a town in NH is pretty insulting to the rest of the country. The west is hard. NV is just a city, and a weird city at that. AZ is pretty balanced, but doesn’t really represent the kinds of problems being faced in the west apart from water – and they suck at dealing with water. CA is so dominant on a number of fronts that not including it really steers the policy sorting in the wrong direction, but winning CA would knock out ¾ of the field right at the outset. I think steering the party more toward CA liberalism would energize the party nationally, though.

    7. 7.

      phein63

      I’m not sure where I read it, but I think Illinois is the state that is most representative of the U.S.   And we don’t want it.  Go, Blue!

    8. 8.

      Martin

      @Sister Golden Bear: Not hard. She wrote in her opinion she didn’t even have jurisdiction. I don’t understand why a higher court didn’t vacate that ruling within 72 hours.

      The US legal system doesn’t *have* to work this way.

