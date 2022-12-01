Fox making a dumb statement is funny enough, but considering Fox spent $1 billion on the World Cup TV rights makes this even funnier. https://t.co/m4noXAXMlx
— Aaron Grisham (@AGrisham247) November 30, 2022
Croatia vs Belgium
⚔️ Belgium vs Croatia. #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/T2kQ1feAZL
— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 1, 2022
SportsMole:
Group F favourites Belgium face the prospect of elimination at the first hurdle of the 2022 World Cup when they take on Croatia at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.
The Red Devils currently sit in third place, one point behind the Checkered Ones and Morocco in the top two heading into their final group fixture.
After playing out a goalless draw with Morocco in their opening Group F fixture, Croatia responded with an impressive 4-1 victory over Canada on Sunday, boosting their last-16 hopes while eliminating the Maple Leafs in the process…
Roberto Martinez is under pressure to steer his side out of the group, and the Red Devils require a victory against Croatia to guarantee their place in the last 16. A draw, meanwhile, will only be enough to claim a top-two spot if Morocco lose by three or more goals against Canada.
Belgium, ranked second in the world by FIFA, have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, but they are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Croatia, including a narrow 1-0 friendly win in June last year, which provides a glimmer of optimism for the Red Devils heading into Thursday’s crucial clash.
Canada vs Morocco
🏆 2022 WORLD CUP: Head-to-head
Canada 🇨🇦 vs 🇲🇦 Morocco#Qatar2022 #CANMAR pic.twitter.com/FfUvVjVPPN
— AfroStat (@AfroStat) December 1, 2022
SportsMole:
Morocco have the chance to extend their stay in Qatar beyond the group stages when they face Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday in a World Cup Group F tie.
Canada are already eliminated, but there are potentially huge implications on this fixture for the North African side.
There are many permutations surrounding the final matchday in Group F, which remains incredibly tight and tough to call.
However, things can be relatively simple for Morocco – win or draw and they progress regardless of what happens in the other match in the group.
If they lose though, then things do become very complicated, as they would then need either Croatia to lose by at least two goals more than they do, or for Belgium to lose in order to progress…
