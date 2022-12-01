Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning World Cup Open Thread: Croatia vs Belgium / Canada vs Morocco

Thursday Morning World Cup Open Thread: Croatia vs Belgium / Canada vs Morocco

Croatia vs Belgium

SportsMole:

Group F favourites Belgium face the prospect of elimination at the first hurdle of the 2022 World Cup when they take on Croatia at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

The Red Devils currently sit in third place, one point behind the Checkered Ones and Morocco in the top two heading into their final group fixture.

After playing out a goalless draw with Morocco in their opening Group F fixture, Croatia responded with an impressive 4-1 victory over Canada on Sunday, boosting their last-16 hopes while eliminating the Maple Leafs in the process…

Roberto Martinez is under pressure to steer his side out of the group, and the Red Devils require a victory against Croatia to guarantee their place in the last 16. A draw, meanwhile, will only be enough to claim a top-two spot if Morocco lose by three or more goals against Canada.

Belgium, ranked second in the world by FIFA, have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, but they are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Croatia, including a narrow 1-0 friendly win in June last year, which provides a glimmer of optimism for the Red Devils heading into Thursday’s crucial clash.

Canada vs Morocco

SportsMole:

Morocco have the chance to extend their stay in Qatar beyond the group stages when they face Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday in a World Cup Group F tie.

Canada are already eliminated, but there are potentially huge implications on this fixture for the North African side.

There are many permutations surrounding the final matchday in Group F, which remains incredibly tight and tough to call.

However, things can be relatively simple for Morocco – win or draw and they progress regardless of what happens in the other match in the group.

If they lose though, then things do become very complicated, as they would then need either Croatia to lose by at least two goals more than they do, or for Belgium to lose in order to progress…

    1. 1.

      cmorenc

      I am so glad that in 1994 when the US hosted the World Cup and the ABC network, which had television broadcast rights to WC that year, ABC tried to pressure FIFA into playing matches in quarters rather than halves so ABC could show more commercials – FIFA basically told them to piss off (but in more polite language).  Had FIFA given into ABC’s demands, that could have opened the path to lots of further game-interrupting rules modifications to facilitate tv commercials (e.g. each team could have 3 time-outs per half, etc).  It would not be the same attractive game now had FIFA not held firm in 1994.

      FIFA is thoroughly, reprehensibly corrupt, but they did come through standing up for the integrity of the game in that crucial respect.

    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      @cmorenc: Some years back, when Beckham was playing for the LA Galaxy, during the Western Conference final (I think with Houston), the power went out twice in the stadium and the game had to stop for a few minutes each time till it came back on. I think it was one time in each half. Afterward, Beckham was talking to the media and they asked about how it affected the game (LA won). He smiled and said, “Well, you Americans have been dying to get to four quarters, so…” It made me LOL.

