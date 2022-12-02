Could someone let @CDCgov know that it's December and the last data they have provided for Covid hospitalizations vs vaccination and boosters is from July?https://t.co/M2Bu9r1YTe pic.twitter.com/x3ReungQk5 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 1, 2022

There are a lot of mysteries about co-circulating respiratory viruses & how they compete with each other but one thing is certain: we know how to decrease their impact on us. We should do that. Fantastic article from @florian_krammer @ @AubreeGordonPhD👇🏻https://t.co/MeCMxsVQk0 — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 28, 2022

======

Some communities in Chinese cities where COVID is still spreading are easing off on testing requirements and quarantine rules ahead of an expected shift in virus policies nationwide after widespread social unrest https://t.co/aJQ2Yh2yCA pic.twitter.com/nOUYEiKakz — Reuters (@Reuters) December 2, 2022



(link)



(link)

From a long thread:



(link)

And as cases are rising, I had to go to four different PCR testing sites this morning to find one that was open. Most people don't have time for that before work- but are still being asked to show 24hr codes. This is going to be a needlessly rough off-ramp from Zero-COVID…. https://t.co/1BaOX7xAMY pic.twitter.com/BIVoVCsvLl — Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) December 2, 2022

With Sinovac, the time gap between a base dose and the 1st booster dose has usually been recommended to be 6 months. Now that it’s being reduced to 3 months in a rushed and poorly planned manner, I wonder how much that’s gonna appease the anxiety of the hesitant elderly… — C Nguyen (@CNguyenEc) December 1, 2022

#India recorded a single-day rise of 275 new coronavirus infections, while the count of active cases has dipped to 4,672, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.https://t.co/qRTS8FOL70 — The Hindu (@the_hindu) December 2, 2022



(link)

======



(link)

If deer & people are swapping the ‘rona back & forth, we are indeed never going to successfully eradict it. (H/t commentor MikeS)



(link)

Moderna Inc's top scientist said on Tuesday that the vaccine maker has learned how to better recruit from diverse populations for its clinical trials from running its COVID-19 vaccine studies. https://t.co/6ZowtZm0Kd — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) December 1, 2022

======

One new estimate has #LongCovid costing the U.S. economy $3.7 trillion, a figure rivaling costs of the Great Recession. Already, as many as 23 million people in the U.S. may be affected https://t.co/2EOWUkYW6J pic.twitter.com/7SkmfhqBTQ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 1, 2022

Twitter is no longer enforcing its Covid-19 misleading information policy. This addendum to the policy (highlighted in orange below) spotted overnight by some eagle-eyed Twitter users. Twitter says 11,000 accounts were suspended under the policy.https://t.co/VkiJYBBPq5 pic.twitter.com/pPx3pXR1wr — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) November 29, 2022

Who lives through a pandemic and makes war on the cures? https://t.co/neD10QnhHn — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 30, 2022

Lies like this are why Republicans died at like a 3 to 1 rate from COVID since the vaccines came out https://t.co/O63OG71jy8 — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) December 1, 2022



(link)



(link)