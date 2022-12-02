Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Dec. 1-2

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Dec. 1-2

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Dec. 1-2

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Dec. 1-2 1
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Dec. 1-2 2
From a long thread:
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Dec. 1-2 3
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Dec. 1-2 4
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Dec. 1-2 5
If deer & people are swapping the ‘rona back & forth, we are indeed never going to successfully eradict it. (H/t commentor MikeS)
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Dec. 1-2 6
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Dec. 1-2 8
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Dec. 1-2 7
      hells littlest angel

      Thanks Laurence Fox, you shit-head. I’ll never be able to watch old episodes of Inspector Lewis again.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      75 new cases on 11/29/22.
      77 new cases on 11/30/22.
      136 new cases on 12/01/22.

      And so it begins again. After a week of new cases under 100 a day we’re back up over 100.

